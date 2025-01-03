UMass hosts Richmond after Diggins' 33-point game

Richmond Spiders (6-8, 1-0 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (5-9, 0-1 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces Richmond after Rahsool Diggins scored 33 points in UMass' 81-72 loss to the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks.

The Minutemen are 4-3 in home games. UMass has a 2-9 record against teams over .500.

The Spiders are 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is third in the A-10 with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Mike Walz averaging 4.8.

UMass scores 74.2 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 73.6 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than UMass gives up.

The Minutemen and Spiders square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc.

Walz is averaging 4.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Spiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Spiders: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

