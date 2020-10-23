Umar Khalid Produced Virtually Before Court, Hearing Underway

Former JNU student leader and anti-CAA activist Umar Khalid was on Friday, 23 October, produced virtually before a Delhi Court. The court has also summoned the Tihar jail superintendent.

On Thursday, Khalid told the court that Tihar jail authorities are keeping him under solitary confinement and he is not being allowed to talk to anyone or step out of his cell. Khalid stated that such an action was in violation of the court's orders.

On Friday, Khalid said that since Thursday’s hearing, things have been better, adding that the Superintendent went to him and and took him out, according to LiveLaw.

A Delhi court on 24 September had sent Khalid to judicial custody till 22 October in connection with his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots. Khalid has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The court had on 17 October directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent to provide adequate and security in judicial custody.

But Khalid said that “This is solitary confinement, I have also not been well for the past 3 days and not been allowed to walk… as my comfort. I need security but security cannot be that I cannot step out at all. This is like a punishment, why am I been given this punishment?”

Following Khalid’s statements, ASJ Rawat asked the superintendent to appear before the court on Friday.

“We will ask the Jail Superintendent to be present tomorrow. No additional or junior,” Judge Rawat said, Bar and Bench reported.

Khalid had also complained of being kept on mute while the case was heard by the jail staff, after which the court called the jail staff and said: “When an undertrial expresses a grievance, it does not mean he has to be punished.”

(With inputs from PTI, Bar and Bench)

