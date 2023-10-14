Uma Thurman and Samuel L Jackson's new movie confirms UK release date

Shout! Studios

Samuel L Jackson and Uma Thurman's new movie The Kill Room has been given a UK release date.

The dark comedy was released in cinemas in the US last month, but over here it will be premiering on Prime Video on November 24.

Jackson stars as a crime boss, with Joe Manganiello as his henchman, who decides to embark on a money laundering scheme by teaming up with Thurman's art gallery owner.

Things start off well, as their rubbish but expensive paintings allow them to move around millions of dollars in dodgy money, but soon the naff art they're creating becomes a viral sensation, and attracts way more attention than they were hoping for.

Director Nicol Paone previously spoke about what it was like working with the Tarantino favourites, stating: "Getting to make The Kill Room – an already incredible script – with Uma Thurman and Samuel L Jackson is beyond my wildest dreams.

"Every moment they're on screen, they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life."

Beyond the main three cast members, the film also stars Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke, best known for Stranger Things.

Unfortunately, those of us who want to see Thurman (and possibly Jackson, although his character is dead) in Kill Bill Vol 3 might be waiting a while.

"I can't really tell you anything about it," she said last year. "I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don't see it as immediately on the horizon."

The Kill Room will be released in the UK on Prime Video on November 24.

