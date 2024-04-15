Uma Thurman Offers Drake Her ‘Kill Bill’ Jumpsuit to Fight Off Haters

Uma Thurman has stepped into the ongoing beef between rappers Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J. Cole. Seemingly in response to Lamar’s verbal taunts on the song “Like That,” Drake dropped his own track and shared a photo of Thurman’s Bride from Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill,” surrounded by attackers on all sides. Thurman took up the call Sunday, sharing a photo of her original “Kill Bill” yellow jumpsuit hanging up and tagged Drake on Instagram, captioning the photo, “Need this?”

Drake reshared the post and replied, “Yes pls. The pen is the Hattori Hanzo,” in reference to the famous sword and its swordsmith from the film.

The rapper allegedly released his own return fire on Saturday when a track attributed to the rapper was leaked, but his team has not confirmed his involvement with the song. His post taking on all comers, followed by his reply to Thurman, is thought to be an unofficial confirmation that the track in question is his.

The song, titled “Push Ups,” includes several lines that appear to be aimed at Lamar. “How the f–k you big steppin with a size 7 mens on?” he raps. “Your last one bricked, you really not on s–t / They make excuses for you ’cause they hate to see me lit / Pull your contract ’cause we gotta see the split / Ain’t no way you doin’ splits b–h your pants might rip.”

Things kicked off on March 25 when Lamar fired at Drake and Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That.” Lamar responded to Cole’s “First Person Shooter” in which the “Wet Dreamz” artist referenced Drake’s real first name, Aubrey, rapping, “Love when they argue the hardest MC / Is it K. Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me? / We the Big Three, like we started a league.”

Lamar responded back, “Yeah get up with me, f–k sneak dissing / ‘First Person Shooter,’ I hope they came with three switches/ Motherf–k the Big Three, n–a, it’s just Big Me.”

Drake and Lamar have a on-again, off-again friendship that dates back at least to 2011, when the former featured the latter on his album “Take Care.” The pair collaborated on more songs, but things fell apart after Lamar name-checked Drake in Big Sean’s “Control.” The pair battled back and forth throughout 2013 before things more or less died down — until this recent reignition.

By teaming up with producer Metro Boomin, who has also had problems with Drake in the past, Lamar appears to be making it clear that he’s serious, GQ wrote. But what is less clear is why Drake’s frequent colalaborator Future is participating in the battle.

The beef is deep, but maybe Uma Thurman’s Bride can get to the bottom of it — or Drake rocking the suit.

