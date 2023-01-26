UM women return home to face Boston College, former Miami Country Day star Andrea Daley

The University of Miami women’s basketball team, whose five-game win streak ended with a 10-point road loss at NC State last week, returns home on Thursday for a 6 p.m. game against Boston College.

The Hurricanes have won all three home games this January and have won eight straight over the Eagles at the Watsco Center.

Miami is 12-7 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. Boston College is 13-9 and 3-6 in the conference.

UM senior forward Lola Pendande tied her career high with 21 points against NC State and had eight rebounds. Guard Haley Cavinder scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half and has been one of the Hurricanes’ most reliable players this season since transferring from Fresno State with her twin sister, Hanna.

Miami has been playing its best this season since conference play began. The Hurricanes rank third in the league in field-goal percentage (.433) and assists per game (14.75) and fifth in three-point field-goal percentage (.310) and rebounding margin (+1.13).

The Eagles will likely have some fans at the Watsco Center as their starting lineup includes sophomore guard Andrea Daley, a Miami native and 2021 Miami Ms. Basketball who led Miami Country Day High School to the 2021 3A state title. She averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in high school and is averaging 10.1 points and six rebounds this season with Boston College.

Thursday’s game will be televised by Bally Sports.