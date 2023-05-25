UM, women’s basketball coach Katie Meier agree to contract extension through 2027-28

University of Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier, who led the Hurricanes to their first Elite Eight appearance in March, was rewarded with a one-year contract extension that goes through the 2027-28 season.

Meier is the all-time winningest coach (343) in Miami basketball history – men’s or women’s.

“She led us to our first Elite Eight berth this year and we look forward to continued success with Katie leading this program,” said UM athletic director Dan Radakovich. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The Hurricanes had five wins over top-25 teams this season, and three over top-10 opponents. Miami advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time under Meier after defeating top seed Indiana, 70-68, on the Hoosiers’ home court.

Meier coached All-ACC second team honorees Destiny Harden and Haley Cavinder, All-Region team member Jasmyne Roberts and the Hurricanes’ seventh WNBA draftee (Harden) during the 2022-23 season.

A program-best five Hurricanes were named to the All-ACC Academic Team this season and seven student-athletes earned degrees, preserving her 100 percent graduation success rate.

“Having just completed my 18th season as head coach of the Miami women’s basketball team, I can truly say that there is no place I’d rather call home,” Meier said. “I go to work every day thankful to not only represent such an amazing institution, but also to work with the incredibly passionate student-athletes on our team. I am grateful for the support from our athletic administration and University leadership and look forward to building on the success from this past season.”

Under Meier’s direction, the Canes have totaled 13 postseason berths, 11 20-win seasons and produced six All-America honorees. Thirty Hurricanes have gone on to play professionally.

Meier was named Associated Press National Coach of the Year in 2011 and USA Basketball Coach of the Year in 2013 and is a University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame inductee.