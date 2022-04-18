UM women’s basketball coach Katie Meier signs contract extension through 2026-27

University of Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier, the winningest basketball coach in school history (men’s and women’s), on Monday signed a two-year contract extension that will take her through the 2026-27 season.

During her 17-year tenure Meier has had 10 20-win seasons and nine NCAA appearances. This season the Hurricanes reached their first ACC tournament championship game in school history and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to eventual national champion South Carolina.

Meier has 324 career victories at Miami. Through the 2021-22 season, Meier has a career record of 400-256 and is 324-210 with the Hurricanes.

Meier has been recognized for her coaching success numerous times throughout her career. She was co-recipient of the 2013 USA Basketball National Coach of the Year award following a 9-0 record and gold medal at the 2013 FIBA U19 World Championship and was inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

One of the top honors she received was in 2010-11, when when she was named the Associated Press National Coach of the Year – sharing the award with Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma and Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer.