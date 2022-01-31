Um, Tory Burch’s sale section is so good right now! Get up to 60% off handbags, clothes and shoes

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Time to restock your closet with some designer duds — specifically Tory Burch. The brand’s online sale section is fully loaded with amazing handbags, shoes, dresses, jackets, activewear and more. You’re going to want everything.

The best part is that items in the sale section are up to 60% off. You can save hundreds — yes, hundreds — of dollars.

A few standouts on sale include the brand’s crossbody bags: The Kira Quilted Small Satchel (pictured below), the McGraw Camera Bag, the Robinson Convertible Mini Shoulder Bag and the Walker Double-Zip Crossbody.

A little history lesson: Tory Burch was founded in 2004 in New York City, and today, it continues to be a leader in the American luxury clothing market. Most notably, however, is that everything is designed with the idea of empowering women and women entrepreneurs. There are some classic neutral pieces, but Tory Burch really shines with its bold prints and bright colors.

You can take a look below at some of Tory Burch’s best sellers on sale. Check out the sale section ASAP before your favorites sell out.

Stash all your favorite things in one stylish tote bag. This one fits a 13-inch laptop and features a pretty pebbled leather you can wear from season to season.

You’ll get two pairs of earrings in this set. Go with an ivory and rose pink set or the lemon drop and Bristol green set. The color shown in the photo above is lemon drop.

Going back to the office? These cropped dress pants come in black or tan and feature three stylish buttons down the back of the calves. Wear them with flats and a chunky sweater or heels and a blouse.

Toss this classic cardigan over a blouse, T-shirt, cami — anything! It’s super soft and features Tory Burch’s signature double-T logo on the buttons.

Slip on this knit jersey shirtdress for an effortlessly chic look. It has a drawstring waist and a pleated skirt. Wear it dressed up with heels or dressed down with white sneakers.

If you liked this article, check out this extra comfy J.Crew sweatshirt on sale now for just $13.49.

