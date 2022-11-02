Um, Sydney Sweeney Has 🔥 Abs (And Underboob) On A Motorcycle In A Bra Top

Emily Shiffer
·3 min read
  • Sydney Sweeney definitely knows her way around a bike (she's done work restoring old cars, after all!) and she posted an IG photo showing off her motorcycle skills.

  • In the photo, the actress flaunts her epically sculpted abs and legs in a glittering bra and undies set while riding the bike.

  • To stay so strong, Sydney has been doing mixed martial arts since she was 14.

Sydney Sweeney is serving more fierce looks on her Instagram account. The Euphoria actress, 25, recently shared two snaps of herself looking super strong and sultry while posing on a motorcycle, rocking a sparkly silver getup that included a silver chain bra top, matching silver short shorts and white knee-high boots.

While the outfit itself was incredible, it was also hard to miss how totally sculpted Sydney is, from her core to her quads.

"vroom vroom," she captioned the pics. Understandably, people totally freaked out. "All hail our goddess sydney sweeney," one person wrote. The others left a million fire emojis and things like, "Sry just picking my JAW off the floor."

Sydney's abs and legs get a killer workout from her mixed martial arts (MMA) practice. Sydney has done MMA since she was 14, per Marie Claire. “I’m trained in mixed martial arts. I started when I was 14 and did my first competition at 18. It was a grappling competition against all guys a weight category above me, and I got first place," she told the mag. "Those guys were probably saying, ‘Oh, we didn’t want to hurt her,’ but they were definitely trying. Everyone broke a sweat!”

And it never bothered her she was the only female in the ring. "I was the only girl at this dojo, and I wanted to fuck with all the guys’ [minds]," she told Porter. "So, I got all-pink everything–wraps, gloves, mouthguard, everything–because when you walk into the ring as a girl wearing pink, the guys are like ‘whatever.’ But then, when you can kick their ass, it’s the greatest feeling ever.”

She also wants to inspire other women to take up MMA and other activites that aren't "traditionally" for young girls. "Ever since I was little, I’ve always loved so many different things, and I’ve wanted to be so many different people—I think that’s why I love acting," she shared with W Magazine. "So being able to fall in love with cars, fall in love with MMA, and get to share that with people, and get to show girls you can do anything you want, is really special to me."

She also loves to get active outdoors, and one of her fave activities is water skiing, which takes some serious thigh and core strength. Sometimes, getting outside means walks with her pup. "I try to take my dog on a walk twice a day. We’ll do a 2-mile walk in the morning and again at night if I can," she shared with Bustle.

Sydney loves food, and told Bustle her fave breakfast is made up of berries and toast. "Right now, I’m really into this croissant toast that I eat with cinnamon sugar and honey butter." But she isn't a coffee drinker. "I only drink water," she said.

Another fave food? Truffles. You know, like the mushrooms. "I'm really into truffles. I went to Oak Tuscan Truffle Lounge here in New York and I had a truffle burger, truffle spaghetti, truffle roasted potatoes, and a truffle dessert...it was the most amazing meal," she told Story + Train. "I'd recently gotten into truffle meats and cheeses, and this meal took it to a whole new level."

Sydney says she used to be a really picky eater, but her palette has changed and she's "really into food now. " I guess that's where the Truffles come in! And of course, this gal definitely loves a good hot dog.

Live it up, Sydney!

