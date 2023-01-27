See Who Gets Eliminated At Each Rose Ceremony, Per Reality Steve

Craig Sjodin - Getty Images



If there's one thing Bachelor Nation fans can agree on, it's that it's never too early to unveil the juiciest spoilers. The 27th season of The Bachelor on ABC is finally here, and if you are prepared for lots of the love declarations, drama, and rose ceremonies, you're in luck.

The new leading man, Zach Shallcross, was plucked right out of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season 19 of The Bachelorette, and he's definitely on a mission to find true love—but more on that in a second. This time around, there are 30 new women competing for his heart in what's sure to be a truly entertaining season.

The first episode is already out, but if you just can't wait to see what goes down this season, check out all the latest spoilers from Reality Steve below, from all the eliminations, to episode details. Steve even gives us the DL on Zach, the first impression rose, alum appearances, and the woman who makes it all the way to the end.

Who is Zach Shallcross?

Meet your Bachelor. Zach is a technology executive based in Austin, Texas, who first appeared on The Bachelorette season 19. As the competition continued, he ultimately decided to pursue Rachel Recchia over Gabby Windey, and things ended on a rather...awkward note.

In short, Zach made it all the way to the Fantasy Suites episode. However, he claimed that after spending a night with Rachel without the cameras, their vibe totally changed, and he decided to self-eliminate.

Originally from California, the 26-year-old former football player has been ready to tie the knot for quite some time now. His former ABC bio stated that he was "serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage."

Zach has already tried to win over Bachelor Nation fans by convincing them he’s just some guy. He was in a band once. He DJ’ed in college under the name “VerZache.” All totally normal guy things.

“You think you know him, but you don’t,” said Chris Harrison during the first episode.

He boasted about his close knit family (especially his ‘ship with his Mom ), and is still on track to find his forever wife. He clearly didn’t come to play around–and even sent home one contestant, Madison Johnson , before the first Rose Ceremony began. It’s brutal out there!

Who's in the cast?

Season 27 features 30 hopeful ladies looking to steal Zach's heart. Here's who walked out of the limo, or party bus:

Victoria Jameson

Vanessa Dinh

Sonia Sharma

Kaity Biggar

Viktoria Eichner

Olivia Miller

Mercedes Northup

Madison Johnson

Lekha Ravi

Kylee Russel

Katherine Izzo

Rebecca Serrano

Olivia Lewis

Jessica Girod

Greer Blitzer

Kimberly Gutierrez

Holland Parsons

Gabriella 'Gabi' Elnicki

Davia Bunch

Charity Lawson

Genevie Mayo

Anastasia Keramidas

Cara Ammon

Ariel Frenkel

Zach actually met contestants Cat Wong, Christina Mandrell, Brianna Thorbourne, Bailey Brown, and Brooklyn Willie during a segment on the After The Final Rose special. During the event, fans had a chance to vote for who they thought should receive the viewers' first impression rose, which was given to Brianna (spoiler: she didn't get it).

Some other contestants fans expect to do well in the competition include Kaity Biggar and Alyssa (Aly) Jacobs, per Reality Steve.

What happens this season?

After three rose ceremonies in Los Angeles, the cast takes off for a love-filled trip across several countries. Reality Steve shares that the fourth rose ceremony takes place in the Bahamas, before the crew jets off to England. From there, they move to Estonia and Hungary, before the eighth rose ceremony (which happens during Hometowns), according to Reality Steve.

As things get down to the wire, they'll head to Krabi, Thailand, for overnights. But there's still no word on where the finale takes place.

Zach walking on the beach today in the Bahamas doing one of those “walk on the sand looking pensive” shots. Tonight is rose ceremony #4 so he shouldn’t be on a date today. pic.twitter.com/qzzpzbOBZP — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 11, 2022

Eliminations

For the first time in 15 years, per Reality Steve , 10 women were eliminated during the first rose ceremony. Zach def isn’t wasting time when looking for love. From Reality Steve, here is the round up for the eliminations at rose ceremonies throughout the season.

Rose Ceremony #1

Madison Johnson (sent home before rose ceremony)

Cara Ammon

Holland Parsons

Lekha Ravi

Olivia Lewis

Olivia Miller (who’s currently dating Mike Renner, from Becca’s season of The Bachelorette )

Becca Serrano

Sonia Sharma

Vanessa Dinh

Viktoria Eichner

Rose Ceremony #2

Kimberly Gutierrez

Victoria Jameson

Cat Wong

Rose Ceremony #3

Bailey Brown

Christina Mandrell

Brianna Thorbourne

Rose Ceremony #4

Davia Brunch

Anastasia Keramidas

Genevie Mayo

Rose Ceremony #5

Aly Jacobs

Mercedes Northup

Kylee Russell

Rose Ceremony #6

Jess Girod

Rose Ceremony #7

Greer Blitzer

Katherine Izzo

Brooklyn Willie (Eliminated during a one-on-one date)

Rose Ceremony #8

Charity Lawson

Rose Ceremony #9

Ariel Frenkel

Rose Ceremony #10

Kaity Biggar

Who is the "villain" this season?



At the start of the season, Christina is considered the "villain" of the season.

The third rose ceremony cocktail party will be swapped out for a pool party. But things quickly get tense after Christina argued with Brianna about the rose Brianna received from the After The Final Rose not being from Zach. The confrontation got out of hand, and Brianna quits.

As for Christina, she gets the first one-on-one of the season but is sent home by episode three. Reality Steve believes this is mostly because of her behavior.

"Christina is the girl in the previews who you see sleeping on the stairs of the mansion because she drank too much. She even referenced this on a TikTok after the previews came out," he wrote.

But once the contestants arrive in London, Brooklyn will get the villain edit. There's no word as to why, but she's eliminated by episode seven during her one-on-one with Zach.

One contestant gets strategic.

Gabi was allegedly seen reading the book How to Win the Bachelor, according to Reality Steve. This may not air, but if it does, a lot of eyebrows will probably be raised. ICYDK, the book is basically a crash course on how to exit the limo during night one, how to get the first impression rose, how to avoid being labeled a villain, and more.

Major changes are made in London.

There isn't too much to say about what causes the changes that happen in London, but whatever it will lead to the cancelation of all the dates except for Gabi's since her date happened early in their visit.

"I was told this is something production had zero control over, and they were scrambling to figure out what to do," said Reality Steve. Additionally, Mercedes gets food poisoning and is eliminated. Whether her getting sick and being eliminated are related is unclear, but stay tuned for more updates on what happens during their stop in England.

Do Bachelor Nation alums make an appearance?

In the sneak peek for Zach's season, the women can be heard making comments about not needing "another girl" in the house after Tahzjuan Hawkins shows up during the first group date and makes her interest in Zach known.

It's unclear if the Tahzjuan and Zach moment was just to keep the other women on their toes or not. Victoria Fuller and Courtney Robertson also make appearances, and the three alums will serve as judges for the first group date, per Reality Steve.

Even Latto (yes, the rapper) joins in for hosting duties on the date and awards Brianna the winner for having “big bitch energy."

Does he address his breakup with Rachel?

After turning down Madison before the first rose ceremony, Zach briefly discusses not wanting to “ever” lead anyone on. He tells the remaining contestants that he wants to front his season with honesty.

“I lived through this experience with Rachel, and I didn’t get that honesty and clarity I needed,” Zach says in a voiceover. “I’m going about this different[ly]. I’m making those tough decisions but it’s in the name of love.”

While talking with Variety, Zach shared that his decision to self eliminate ultimately came down to a lack of communication, which is something he wanted to prioritize during his season.

"I was treated a lot different than I had ever been treated by her the entire season [during Fantasy Suites]. It felt like I was talking to someone different," he confessed. "I was looking at her and thinking, like, “I don’t think she sees it in me. I don’t think she sees a future with me.” And I was shocked because I saw a future with her."

He added that although he felt blindsided by the shift, he has no hard feelings about it and understood where she was coming from at the time.

How does he feel about marriage at his age?

By the sound of it, Zach stands by how he felt when he was a contestant on The Bachelorette. He's still a firm believer in trusting your gut on knowing when you've found the one.

"I don't think that there's anything where there's an age limit on when you decide you want to fall in love and get married," he told People. "If you are ready and you feel well equipped with yourself, you love yourself, you trust yourself and you want to share that with someone else, it doesn't matter how old you are."

Who makes it to the final four?

Keep these names in mind as you watch, because they're going to go far: Gabriella Elnicki, Ariel Frenkel, Charity Lawson, and Kaity Biggar are all making it to hometowns, according to Reality Steve.

In November, fans caught Zach and Ariel roaming around Washington Square Park in New York City before heading to Sarge’s Deli & Diner in Murray Hill. Here's the proof:

(SPOILER): Zach on a hometown date today with Ariel Frenkel. Earlier today they were in Washington Square Park. Here they are headed into Sarge’s Deli & Diner in Murray Hill. pic.twitter.com/JmQRdcuMBT — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 2, 2022

Days later, Zach and Kaity were spotted together in Austin, Texas. Receipts incoming:

(SPOILER): Zach on a hometown date today with Kaitlyn Biggar in Austin, TX. This was filmed in the South Congress area. I love production with their snotty “You can’t take videos” comment. Really? In a public place right on the street? Uhhh, yes you can. pic.twitter.com/AohYA5com6 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 6, 2022

Reality Steve has yet to share footage of Zach's hometown date with Gabriella, but here's hoping for more updates on all things season 27 soon.



And at the end of it all, Zach apparently sends Charity packing during the rose ceremony, leaving Gabriella, Kaity, and Ariel as the final three contestants.

Does Zach's famous uncle make another appearance?

Zach's uncle, Patrick Warburton is back. ICYDK, Patrick is known for playing Puddy on Seinfeld and made a surprise appearance during hometowns when Zach was on The Bachelorette.

This time around, he'll be hosting a group date where the women have to put on a puppet show, according to a tweet from Reality Steve.

(SPOILER): Zach’s uncle, Patrick Warburton (“Puddy” from Seinfeld), hosted todays group date. The women had to put on a puppet show. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 1, 2022

Who wins The Bachelor season 27?

It seems like Gabi is the only one left for Zach's proposal–but who’s to say what really happens in the final episode.

Either way, it sounds like Zach is doing just fine after filming wrapped. Not only did he tell Variety that he was "Very happy," but he also shared that the ending is just a sweet, although he didn't spill details. They’ll come soon enough!

