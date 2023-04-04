Um, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has Sculpted AF Legs (And Abs) In These IG Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas just dropped a slew of new Instagram photos in an incredibly chic outift.

The actress, who was out on the town with hubby Nick Jonas, showed off her long, toned legs in the photos.

Priyanka likes to stay strong so that she can do all her own stunts for her movie roles.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas just hit the town for a night out with husband Nick Jonas, and she shared a few BTS shots of their adventure on Instagram. The two appear to be on a trip to Mumbai where they're supporting an Indian cultural center that has an exhibition open on the history of Indian fashion.

To suit up for the occasion, the Quantico actress, 40, donned a custom strapless outfit designed by Amit Aggarwal. Priyanka shared that it was created from "a 65 year old vintage Banarasi patola (Brocade) saree with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk." She paired the look with some sky-high heels, and showed off a peek of her strong AF legs and core as she posed with Nick.

"Date night and a 🛺…..with my forever guy @nickjonas," she captioned the photos.

If you're wondering how this mom stays so strong, you should know that one of Priyanka's favorite ways to get her body moving is by swimming some laps in a pool. "It’s a full-body workout and I’ll try to do 10 laps continuously," she told WH UK. Also on the docket? Jumping rope, which is a great way to fit in some efficient cardio bursts.

Priyanka also told WH that her biggest motivation to stay fit is the demands of her acting career. "I have to stay super active and agile because I do my own stunts," she said. "I do all my fights myself. I trust my body and my instincts."

She also tries to live an active lifestyle, incorporating movement into regular daily tasks (some people call this "found fitness"). “I try to be active in everyday life—I take the stairs instead of the elevators or walk instead of driving," she told Vogue India.

Story continues





Sometimes, that might mean going for a walk her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in her stroller. The two also head out on hikes together, getting that heart rate up while taking in the views.

Plus, Priyanka seems to enjoy hitting some golf balls around, at least according to this Instagram from 2021. Playing golf can actually be a great way to get some steps in while working your core and arm muscles.

When it comes to her diet, Priyanka hasn't shared much in recent years. But back in 2017, she told ELLE magazine, "I don't really have a diet. I wing it by the seat of my pants." And before that, Priyanka told WH that she does her best to strike a healthy balance. "You don't have to starve yourself. I love having my pizzas and burgers and buffalo wings, on the side, for sure. But I like staying fit as well," she said.

It's unclear if she's still following those nutritional guidelines, but she sure does seem happy and strong these days.

Cheers to that, Priyanka! You're crushing it!

You Might Also Like