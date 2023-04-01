With UM about to play its first Final Four game, you can’t miss the excitement in Miami

Some 10,000 University of Miami basketball fans could be cheering the team on against the Connecticut Huskies at Saturday night’s Final Four game inside Houston’s 72,000-seat NRG Stadium.

Energy, indeed.

The Miami Hurricanes have never been in a Final Four and could win its first national title.

From classrooms on campus to towers in downtown Miami and social media chatter, UM’s got sports fans aglow.

Take the 700-foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami.

As tall as seven and a half basketball courts — if stacked vertically — you can’t miss Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s “World’s tallest digital dribbling basketball player image” or the gigantic “Final Four” and L.E.D. logos of the four teams competing for the NCAA National Basketball Championship. (Our eyes are on the orange and green; sorry other three.)

The “Final Four” featured are UM’s Hurricanes versus the University of Connecticut Huskies and Florida Atlantic University Owls matchup against the San Diego State University Aztecs.

The 700-foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter ignited University of Miami colors in honor of the team’s Final Four competition in the the NCAA National Basketball Championship. The light show was set to run March 30 to April 1, 2023.

The 700-foot Paramount Miami Worldcenter ignited Florida Atlantic University colors in honor of the team’s Final Four competition in the the NCAA National Basketball Championship. The light show was set to run March 30 to April 1, 2023.

“This is a signal of community support of the nation’s preeminent collegiate basketball teams and their fans,” Daniel Kodsi, a UM alum and CEO of Royal Palm Companies that built the Paramount Tower said in a statement.

Social media posts

You can’t miss all the U talk. Here is what some people — UM alums and non-alums alike — are sharing on social media.

Good luck tomorrow, Canes!

It’s all about The U. https://t.co/Uurowy7oJi — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 31, 2023

I am so happy younger Canes fans are getting to experience this exciting time in the history of University of Miami. We are building back strong. Enjoy every minute. Only three schools have won championships in football, baseball and basketball. UM is next! pic.twitter.com/2wRbHpwK5R — Lorraine (@10minmanicure) April 1, 2023