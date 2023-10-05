Um, Jenna Dewan Is A Sculpted Queen In This Totally Nude IG Photo

Jenna Dewan just dropped a totally nude photo on Instagram that shows off how strong she is these days.

For her workouts, the actress loves strength training, pole dancing, and Pilates.

Jenna also tries to eat healthy foods and ingredients 80 percent of the time, while letting herself indulge with the other 20 percent.

Jenna Dewan is not at all camera shy, and her most recent Instagram selfie is all the proof you need. In her latest snap, the 42-year-old actress posed in only her birthday suit, proving to everyone that she's a total confident queen.

The photo shows Jenna posing behind a big ring light, hiding her chest area, but you can still catch a peek of her super-toned abs and arms. Jenna captioned the photo with a single alien emoji.

And of course, her fans went wild after seeing the pic of Jenna baring it all. “Cutie patootie,” wrote one follower. Others were at a loss for words, letting the heart eye and flame emojis do the talking for them.

This mom of two looks happy, and strong as heck. So, how does she do it? Well, the Step Up star is a fantastic dancer, and the way she breaks it down is a surefire way to work up a sweat and get the heart pumping. Even when she’s dancing to a sweet song in her robe, her moves are impressive!

Jenna also puts in work at the gym, where she focuses on strength training or Pilates, she told Women’s Health . She says that Pilates helps tone her muscles thanks to its small repetitive movements, and she fits in a session at least three or four times a week with her trainer Kim Carruthers.

"It gets you fit so fast, and you just feel stronger," Jenna told WH. "The dancer in me really likes it because it activates the same muscles in my core."

When it comes to her diet, Jenna says she follows the 80-20 approach. That means 80 percent of the time she tries to eat “healthy” foods, and the other 20 percent of the time, she can indulge in whatever she’s craving. She likes to start her day on a nutritious note, though, with a green smoothie. Jenna makes her bev with romaine lettuce, celery, spinach, parsley, cilantro, banana, apple, and lemon.

For dinner, she often makes a household favorite that her family has dubbed the “Jenna salad.” This concoction has carrots, bell peppers, broccoli, avocado, and sometimes sauerkraut—topped with a veggie burger and dressed with lemon, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Yum!

I’ll be over for dinner and Pilates, Jenna!

