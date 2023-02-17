The 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Trailer Hints at a Major Showdown Between Alina and Kirigan

Netflix

[This article contains spoilers from the first season of Shadow and Bone. Read it at your own risk, lovelies!]

The first season of Shadow and Bone dropped on Netflix literally a second ago, but I’m already desperate for some more of the Grishaverse. Well, technically there are eight episodes to sink into, but can you blame me? There are still many unanswered questions; Where are Alina (Jessie Mei Li) and Mal (Archie Renaux) sailing off to? Are the Crows (Freddy Carter, Kit Young, and Amita Suman) about to be offered another heist to complete? And OMG, that ending with General Kirigan (Ben Barnes)! He’s definitely about to seek his revenge and knowing him, it'll probably be...deadly.

Now that season 2 is officially happening (everyone say "Thank you, Netflix!"), it's tim,e to brush up on what to expect. Let's get into it!

First order of business: What has Netflix said officially about season 2?



Fortunately for us the series WILL return! And we can thank the cast of Shadow and Bone for giving us a great reveal on all of Netflix's social media accounts:

Thank the Saints! Shadow and Bone has been renewed for a second season. pic.twitter.com/vH9rdTtkcq — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) June 7, 2021

Woohoo! Now who can we expect to return for season 2?



Well, if the show’s producers decide to follow the storyline from the books (if you haven’t read them, pick them up here!), then fans can expect Alina, Mal, and General Kirigan to make their grand returns to the small screen. And based on the season 1's ending, there seems to be a lot more in store for the Crows, meaning they should be making a re-appearance as well.

As far as new characters coming into the Fold (see what we did there?) in season 2, there are plenty of faces who will be joining in on the fun. Lewis Tan will play Tolya Yul-Bataar, Anna Long Brophy will take on the role of Tamar Kir-Bataar, Patrick Gibson will play Nikolai Lantsov and Jack Wolfe will bring Wylan Hendriks to life.

✨ Let's give a warm Grishaverse welcome to your new cast members ✨@TheLewisTan will play Tolya Yul-Bataar.@LongBrophy will play Tamar Kir-Bataar.@PatrickGibson00 will play Nikolai Lantsov.@JackTWolfe will play Wylan Hendriks. pic.twitter.com/XaAEg2GgkR — Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) January 13, 2022

Now that Nina and Wylan are joining forces with the Crows, things are getting exciting for fans of the Six of Crows.

"They're brand new so they're coming and going, 'What is this?' and it's like, 'No, welcome! The more the merrier,'" Kit Young said at New York Comic Con 2022.



Fine, but generally what can fans expect to see in season 2?

If you weren't aware before bingeing, the show is actually based on a trilogy of novels by Leigh Bardugo. As most of season 1 follows storylines originating in the titular novel, it would be silly to not think the show will not combine elements from the sophomore novel, Siege and Storm, into its second season. Are you intrigued by this and want to know just a little bit more? Keep reading to find out.

WARNING: spoilers ahead.

As previously mentioned, it's likely that season 2 will borrow its plot from the second novel in the Grishaverse. And trust me when I say there's a lot to be explored post-fight in season 1; Mal and Alina are on the run from anyone on Kirigan's side and are trying to build new lives for themselves after what went down in the Fold. While Alina desperately attempts to keep her sun summoning powers a secret, she learns quickly the past is always just a few steps behind to haunt her...

And then there's General Kirigan. Contrary to Alina's belief, he's actually still alive, now capable of wielding more power than ever before. Oh, and he's extremely pissed off at what just happened, so he's busy coming up with a plan so dangerous, it's going to shake up the boundaries of the world as all of Ravka knows it.

Alina somehow catches wind of Kirigan's future ideas for Ravka, and she's not about to leave her home country unprotected! So with the help of a notorious privateer, she returns determined to help...but also finds herself drawn into the Darkling's ~games of forbidden magic~. As her power continues to grow, she starts to lose Mal (NO. WE CAN'T HAVE THAT HAPPEN!) and ends up having to make the ultimate choice: her country, the powers she's only just come to know about, or the man who has loved her from the very beginning.

Um, WOW. There's a lot to unpack here, and hopefully we'll see it all unfold in season 2.

Have filming wrapped yet?

Netflix did get the cast together for a big announcement: season 2 has wrapped filming. While they obviously couldn't reveal everything we can expect in this new season, the cast is clearly just as excited as we are for what is going to happen next.

that's a wrap on Season 2 of SHADOW AND BONE



the cast recorded a special message to help tide us over #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/f5Eznl8nwD — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 6, 2022

In terms of filming, Kit Young revealed how things were on set when returning for a second time.

"Especially going into season 2 —of which I am not allowed to saying anything except in Netflix we trust — we came in and we just got to pick up where we left off. We had all of these memories together and we had a huge level of excitement because now people know what it is and we know what it is better. We're not just guessing. We can watch season 1 and go, 'Oh, okay, that's what we're aiming for.' But it also meant that we've mucked around a lot more."

Okay, Netflix. What do we have to do to get these bloopers?!

Are there any sneak peeks?

We've all been waiting for anything about the Grishaverse and now Netflix has finally given us a first look at the new season during their big Tudum day and it features plenty of wild battles, new characters, and some more shipping moments. And yes, there's even a bit of Ben Barnes as Kirigan that will certainly get you excited for what's to come.

Is there a release date?

Luckily, the wait is almost over finally. Netflix confirmed that the show will return on March 16. And they even released some first-look photos to get us excited for what is going to happen next.

Is there a trailer?!

With less than a month left until the season is finally out, Netflix is finally giving us the trailer that we have been waiting for!

Alina sets off an a journey to try to get the final two amplifiers that she needs in order to take down the Fold. But with new enemies and the Darkling still around, there's no telling what will happen as they get ready for their biggest battle yet. There's so much going on, you're going to want to pause every five seconds to make sure you get every detail. Check it out below!

