UM a finalist for coveted transfer Norchad Omier, a Nicaraguan forward with Miami ties

One of the nation’s top-rated transfers could end up joining the University of Miami basketball program.

Sun Belt Player of the Year Norchad Omier, the first Nicaraguan athlete to play Division I basketball, is transferring from Arkansas State, and UM is in his final four choices, along with Florida State, Texas Tech and Georgetown. More than 35 schools were interested in him, but he narrowed it down to those four.

Omier has already visited the Miami and FSU campuses, is visiting Texas Tech on Wednesday and Thursday and has a trip to Georgetown scheduled for Apr. 27-28. He will announce his decision after that, according to multiple sources.

The 6-7, 240-pound forward is the type of frontcourt player UM coach Jim Larranaga is looking for to replace starter Sam Waardenburg, whose eligibility expired. Omier is a low-post force who averaged 17.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game for the Red Wolves in 2021-22. Omier shot 63.2 percent from the floor and 72.9 from the foul line.

Through his two seasons at Arkansas State, Omier averaged 15.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and shot 59.4 percent from the floor.

Omier has ties to Miami and is followed by a legion of Nicaraguan fans in the South Florida community. He played a year of post-high school basketball at Miami Prep and was coached by Art “Pilin” Alvarez, a longtime Miami coach who has a pipeline to Latin American players. Alvarez was instrumental in bringing Puerto Rican point guard Guillermo Diaz to Miami, and Diaz wound up becoming a UM star before having a pro career in Europe.

“After many conversations and prayers with my family, I have decided to test the transfer portal,” Omier said in a statement. “I haven’t taken this decision lightly and it’s one I have gone back-and-forth on many times. However, at this point, I’m confident it’s in my best interest to explore the options provided.”

Larranaga has had good success with transfers in the past. His Sweet 16 teams included transfers Shane Larkin, Sheldon McClellan, Trey McKinney Jones, Kenny Kadji and Angel Rodriguez. The Hurricanes team that reached the Elite Eight last month included transfers Charlie Moore and Jordan Miller. Moore’s eligibility expired, but Miller will be returning next season. Wong has not announced yet if he is returning or turning pro.

“These days you have to recruit the transfer portal because bringing in high school kids alone makes you very, very young,” Larranaga said a few weeks ago. “Unless those are the one and dones, you’re probably not going to be able to compete at a high level.”

In addition to a frontcourt player, Larranaga and his staff are looking for a point guard from the transfer portal.