UM coach Katie Meier: Next NCAA opponent No. 1 South Carolina “as good as advertised”

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle Kaufman
·4 min read
Wilfredo Lee/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Katie Meier
    American basketball player-coach

It isn’t often you see a team take a 44-4 lead in the NCAA Tournament, but that is what top seed South Carolina did on Friday against Howard on its way to a 79-21 win

The Gamecocks (30-2) can be that dominant, and the eighth-seeded Miami Hurricanes are fully aware of it heading into their second-round matchup Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina (3 p.m., ABC).

“To see them live, in person, sit there on the side of the court is impressive. It’s almost ridiculous,” said UM coach Katie Meier. “You really do feel like it’s a WNBA roster. Credit to Dawn (Staley) and her staff. We’re all so grateful for people that really push our sport, and Dawn is absolutely somebody who does that for us.

“We lost Pat (Summitt, the Tennessee legendary coach) and things happened. Muffet (McGraw) is not coaching anymore. So, Dawn is someone we turn to, and she deserves all the credit and accolades and great success she’s had. I’m really grateful to her.”

The Gamecocks, who will be playing on their home floor, are going for their eighth Sweet 16 in nine tournament appearances under Staley, the four-time Olympic gold medalist and Hall of Famer. Meier’s UM teams have never gotten past the second round in seven tries.

“I’m not so grateful for their recruiting because they’re really, really, really good. They’re hard to recruit against,” Meier said. “They earned it. They filled the stands and that’s great for our sport. Might not be great for Miami all the time, but great for our sport, right?”

Among the many talented players on the South Carolina roster is Aliyah Boston, a 6-5 junior forward who is one of the most dominant players in the nation.

Boston has 25 consecutive double-doubles, the longest active streak in the nation and the longest streak in SEC history. She leads her team in points, rebounds and blocks per game and shoots 55 percent from the field. The U.S. Virgin Islands native is a finalist for National Player of the Year.

“I think the thing that I really am most impressed with Aliyah Boston is her game management, composure, and IQ,” Meier said. “It’s not just, `Oh, my God, she’s big and can get a double-double. She’s really crafty. She’s really intelligent. She’s really smart. She puts the ball in the right spot. She’s as good as advertised or better.’’

Though South Carolina will be heavily favored, the Hurricanes (21-10) insist they are not intimidated. They are on a hot streak, having won nine of their past 11 games, including a first-round victory over South Florida. And they are used to playing No. 1 seeds, as North Carolina State and Louisville are conference foes.

The Canes upset Louisville in the ACC tournament quarterfinals.

“South Carolina is a good team, we all know what they have very tall people, a person like Aliyah Boston, who hasn’t like been stopped,” said UM freshman guard Ja’Leah Williams. “But honestly, I just think being together will actually work in our favor, playing Miami basketball.”

Staley is not taking UM lightly.

“I see a very hot Miami team that are stroking the ball pretty good,” Staley said. “They’re sharing the ball. They’re linked up. You know, they got players that can apply a lot of pressure to the ball and be disruptive. We got to somehow disrupt that, disrupt their flow, offensive flow, because if you allow them to take the shots they’re taking uncontested, it will be a long day for us.”

Meier is looking forward to the challenge.

“This is a beautiful team, South Carolina. They’re just beautiful,” she said. “They play hard. They defend like they’re lives depend on it, and they keep things really simple and they really go to their strengths. We have a heck of a challenge. But if you can ever be prepared to play such a talented team, at least we’ve played against two No. 1 seeds already. We’ll see how we match up once the ball is tipped.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.

  • VanVleet on Barnes’s pivotal turnover vs. Lakers: ‘He’s gotta go through it’

    Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Brett Gallant to leave Brad Gushue's team at end of curling season

    Brett Gallant will be leaving Brad Gushue's team at the end of the curling season, the team announced Saturday. In a tweet, Team Gushue released a statement that said Gallant had decided to leave to join another team. "I would like to thank Brad, Mark and Geoff for the incredible opportunity to be a member of this team. Together this team has reached heights that I only dreamed were possible," Gallant said in the statement. Together, the team of Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?