Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the ultrasound devices and equipment market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Ltd, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Canon Medical Systems.

New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277187/?utm_source=GNW


The global ultrasound systems devices and equipment market will grow from $9.72 billion in 2022 to $10.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The ultrasound systems devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $12.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

The ultrasound systems devices and equipment market consist of sales of diagnostic ultrasound systems (2d imaging systems, 3d & 4d imaging systems, Doppler imaging) and therapeutic ultrasound systems (high-intensity focused ultrasound, extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy).Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Ultrasound systems are machines used to see internal body structures based on the ultrasound application. Ultrasound systems are used in applications such as radiology/general imaging, orthopedic, cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other applications (breast imaging, hematology, anesthesiology, and emergency care).

Western Europe was the largest region in the ultrasound devices and equipment market in 2022.North America was the second largest market in ultrasound devices and equipment market.

The regions covered in the ultrasound devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The main types in the ultrasound devices and equipment are diagnostic ultrasound systems and therapeutic ultrasound systems.Diagnostic ultrasound systems are used in examining the internal organs.

The various products are A-Mode, B-Mode or 2D Mode, C-Mode, M-Mode, Doppler mode, pulse inversion mode, and harmonic mode. These are used by hospitals, diagnostic imaging and surgical centres, ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs), and clinics.

Government and private funding in ultrasonic device manufacturing companies are driving the growth of the ultrasound systems device and equipment market.The investments by private firms as well government would provide adequate capital for the ultrasonic device manufacturing companies to conduct research and development and develop innovative and advanced ultrasound devices.

For example, Chinese ultrasonic companies like Sonoscape, Mindray, and SIUI have benefitted from a government initiative to boost local manufacturers.Also, Private equity firm KKR decided to invest $35 million in Australia’s ultrasound device maker Signostics Ltd.

Hence, this funding would not only encourage innovative devices but boost the market as well.

Strict approvals and regulations by government bodies such as US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is hampering the growth of the Ultrasound system devices and equipment market.The manufacturers are required to comply with several regulations in the form of device quality check, labeling, premarket approval, device investigation, and reporting, apart from the regular registration process.

Such excessive, strict, and rigid regulations are restraining the market’s growth.Due to these stringent regulations, many manufacturers prefer to outsource the manufacturing to other countries where no such regulations are imposed.

For example, FDA rejected the launch of EDAP TMS’s latest High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) device stating safety concerns.

The introduction of the 3D/4D Ultrasound devices is the latest trend that is going to change the landscape of ultrasound devices and the equipment market.The 3D/4D technology ultrasound device provides real-time enhanced imaging of the internal anatomy/fetus, also enabling real-time volume imagining.

This technology can also help in performing complex surgeries.The 3D/4D ultrasound device would also feature improved image visualization power, shorten examination time and decrease strain injury during the surgery.

For example, Toshiba’s Aplio i900 Ultrasound machine makes use of the 3D/4D technology.

The safety and effectiveness of ultrasound system devices and equipment is heavily monitored and regulated across the world.In November 2021, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Indian regulator of drugs and medical devices, came up with a notification for the use of ultrasound equipment.

From the date of release, ultrasound devices are notified as ‘drugs’ and it will be regulated as drugs. These stringent regulatory policies may impact the ultrasound system devices and equipment market in Canada, one of the fastest-growing markets.

The countries covered in the ultrasound devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, USA, and Australia.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The ultrasound devices and equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides ultrasound devices and equipment market statistics, including ultrasound devices and equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a ultrasound devices and equipment market share, detailed ultrasound devices and equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the ultrasound devices and equipment industry. This ultrasound devices and equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277187/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Putin waves a sarcastic goodbye to foreign business departing Russia

    Speaking to senior officials at a meeting broadcast on state television, Putin said those companies had suffered major losses as a result of exiting a large and lucrative market. Scores of Western companies - from energy producers to food and clothing chains - have left Russia in the last year, amid unprecedented sanctions imposed by Western countries after Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine.

  • Charges against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer were 'lawful,' Crown says

    HALIFAX — Federal lawyers say it was lawful and reasonable to charge the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting for supplying him with ammunition. Lawyer Patricia MacPhee made the argument in a written statement of defence before the Nova Scotia Supreme Court. She rejects the accusation by Lisa Banfield that the RCMP conspired to stage a malicious prosecution against her. Banfield alleges she was charged in December 2020 because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • Adani Skips Summit in Key State That Draws Other Billionaires

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Indian industry leaders Friday pledged billions of dollars in infrastructure and business development in the country’s most populous state even as billionaire Gautam Adani was conspicuous by his absence at the event that he’s attended in the past.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmaker

  • Jammu and Kashmir: India's first big lithium find boosts electric car hopes

    India finds significant reserves of the element, vital in rechargeable batteries, for the first time.

  • TC Energy says combination of factors caused Keystone pipeline leak

    CALGARY — TC Energy Corp. has pegged the cost of cleanup and remediation of December's oil spill from its Keystone pipeline at an estimated US$480 million. The Keystone pipeline system suffered the worst oil spill in its history on Dec. 7, 2022 when oil leaked into a creek in Washington County, Kansas. The size of the spill was initially estimated at 14,000 barrels, though TC Energy revised that figure downwards Thursday to 12,937 barrels. While most of the 4,324-kilometre pipeline system reopen

  • Carbon capture too expensive, takes too long to build: Report

    CALGARY — By betting it can solve its emissions problem with carbon capture and storage, Canada's oil and gas industry risks saddling itself with expensive stranded assets, a new report argues. The report, released Thursday by the International Institute for Sustainable Development — a Winnipeg-based think-tank that focuses on climate and sustainable resource development — concludes carbon capture and storage technology costs too much and takes too long to build to have any hope of helping indus

  • Top Natural Resources Stocks to Buy in 2023

    The TSX have four top natural resources stocks for Canadians looking to adopt a more focused investing strategy. The post Top Natural Resources Stocks to Buy in 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Hungary and Croatia seek to expand Adriatic oil pipeline

    Hungary plans to cooperate with Croatia to increase the capacity of the Adriatic pipeline that brings non-Russian crude to Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a briefing on Thursday. Gergely Gulyas said the government had discussed its 2030 energy strategy and this would include enabling Hungarian oil and gas group MOL's Danube refinery to process more non-Russian crude. Landlocked Hungary in central Europe is one of the region's countries most exposed to Russian fuel imports.

  • Meghan Markle Faces Deposition With Prince Harry Over Her Half Sister's Lawsuit

    The 2022 suit alleges that the Duchess of Sussex "orchestrated [a] ... campaign to defame and destroy" her sibling.

  • Crypto exchange Kraken to end staking service, pay fine in U.S. SEC settlement

    (Reuters) -Crypto exchange Kraken agreed to shut down its cryptocurrency staking service and pay $30 million in penalties to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it failed to register the program, the agency said on Thursday, in a move that could cause headaches for platforms with similar offerings. The settlement marks the SEC's first crackdown on staking, a common service offered at both centralized and decentralized crypto exchanges, including most of the major exchanges in the United States such as Coinbase and Binance US. In a video message posted to Twitter on Thursday, SEC chair Gary Gensler said that most staking providers fail to provide customers proper disclosures such as how a company is protecting a user's staked assets.

  • Oil Prices Continue To Slide On Rising US, EU Inventories

    After rebounding by some 5% earlier this week on China demand recovery optimism, crude oil prices have shed over 1% on Thursday, following U.S. inventory data showing increasing stockpiles

  • Shopify is trying to lure sellers away from Amazon by promising seamless shipping and VIP access on container ships

    A totally hands-off shipping service for e-commerce sellers is something tech companies have been promising for years, but few have delivered.

  • UK Paid £2.3 Billion to the EU to Settle China Import Fraud Case

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK government paid £2.3 billion to the European Union to settle a long-standing fraud case relating to imports of Chinese textiles and footwear, saying the payment was necessary to fulfill its international obligations.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chi

  • Oil and copper prices are weakening despite China's reopening. It's a sign a global recession is coming but liquidity issues may also be at play, economists warn.

    "Oil prices never went up and copper prices are falling after the initial China reopening excitement fades. Global recession is coming," economist Robin Brooks said.

  • Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities

    Canopy Growth Corp. will lay off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan that will see the company close a former Hershey chocolate plant it tookover and consolidate some of its cultivation operations. The Smiths Falls, Ont., cannabis company said Thursday that the layoff will impact 35 per cent of its workforce, with 40 per cent of the cuts happening immediately and the remainder taking place over the next several months. The move is meant to help the company behind brands like Tweed, Quat

  • 11 Strict Rules Starbucks Workers Have to Follow

    From the color of their shoes to the shade of their denim, there are several important rules that Starbucks employees must follow. No matter where you are in the world, every Starbucks feels familiar. Starbucks workers have a number of guidelines to which they must adhere, and some of them are very specific, to say the least.

  • Retirement Planning: Are Annuities a Good Investment?

    Annuities are generally defined an insurance contract that exists between an individual and a financial company. That being said, a public sector vehicle such as Social Security can also be defined as...

  • Russia to cut oil production over price caps

    The Kremlin plans to reduce output in March after fresh sanctions over Ukraine take effect.

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. natgas up 1% on rising LNG exports, big storage withdrawal

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 217 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Feb. 3. The price increase also came with a growing belief that Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas would start pulling in more gas to produce LNG for export in coming weeks. Many analysts, however, do not expect Freeport to return to full power until mid-March or later.