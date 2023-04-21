Ultrasound Bone Healing Market to Surge Past a Revenue CAGR of 4.2%, During the Forecast Period 2023 to 2031, Growth Plus Reports Study

Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global ultrasound bone healing market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.2% by 2031.

The ultrasound bone healing market was assessed and is expected to continue to expand with a sizable revenue share during the forecast period. Ultrasound bone healing, also known as low-intensity pulsed ultrasound therapy (LIPUS), is a non-invasive treatment that uses high-frequency sound waves to speed up the healing process of bone fractures. The ultrasound waves are delivered to the fracture site using a small handheld device, which is placed against the skin for a certain amount of time.

Recent Development in Ultrasound Bone Healing Market:

In May 2022, The FDA approved a non-invasive bone healing device that utilizes ultrasonic radiation to assist the body in repairing itself more quickly after a fracture. The Orthofix Medical AccelStim device is a nonsurgical therapy worn for 20 minutes each day to repair fresh bone breaks and fractures that have not healed on their own.

Ultrasound Bone Healing Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The growing prevalence of bone diseases boosts product demand and drives global market revenue.

Increasing R&D activities coupled with a growing number of product launches to support bone growth stimulator market growth.

The spinal fusion segment will likely dominate the market during the forecast period.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The growing preference for ultrasonic bone healing therapies promotes the market need for fracture site stabilization with internal or external fixation devices, cellular process interaction, and bridging a fracture breach with bone. This, therefore, increases the overall market revenue growth.

However, product cancellations have been observed as hindering the market's revenue growth to some extent.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the global ultrasound bone healing market is segmented into spinal fusion, maxillofacial & dental nonunion, union bone fractures, and others. The spinal fusion segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to large patient groups undergoing spinal fusion surgery worldwide.

Segmentation By End User

Based on the end-user, the global ultrasound bone healing market is segmented into hospitals & ASCs specialty, clinics, home care, and others. The hospital & ASCs segment accounts for the largest market revenue share. The benefits of bone growth stimulation products over rivals, the rising frequency of spinal illnesses, the rising procedural volumes of spinal fusion procedures, the expanding patient population, and the growing awareness of bone growth ultrasonic bone stimulation are the important reasons driving the segment's revenue growth.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global ultrasound bone healing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. The increasing healthcare costs, frequency, and rates of linked bone disorders necessitate ultrasonic bone healing growth factors to sustain regional dominance.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the market player operating in the global ultrasound bone healing market are:

Johnson and Johnson

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Bioventus LLC

Stryker Corporation

Report Coverage

The study examines the fundamental market characteristics, important investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue prediction, prominent market players, and partnerships. The report also thoroughly analyzes the ultrasound bone healing market globally.

