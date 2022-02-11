Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market Size Worth $1,906.46 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 21.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·5 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The ultra-wideband chipset market size was valued at $498.55 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1,906.46 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research study on “Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (RTLS, Imaging, and Communication) and End-User (Manufacturing, Retail, Automotive, Healthcare, and Consumer Electronics)”, published by The Insight Partners. The ultra-wideband chipset market growth is driven by the rising adoption of UWB technology in personal and consumer device tracking, UWB-integrated RTLS solutions offer various advantages to RTLS applications. In 2021, APAC led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe.


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 498.55 million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 1,906.46 million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

124

No. Tables

40

No. of Charts & Figures

61

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Application, and End-User

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Get Exclusive Sample Pages of this research study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00019465/


Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
ALEREON, INC.; Apple Inc.; Bespoon SAS; Decawave Limited; Furaxa INC.; Johanson Technology, Inc.; NOVELDA; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; and Pulse-Link, Inc are among the key players that are profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other essential market players were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global ultra-wideband chipset market and its ecosystem.

In April 2021, Apple Inc. launched AirTag, which is powered by U1 UWB chipset designed for tracking objects using iPhone.

In December 2021, Novelda AS announced it has raised US$ 44.70 million in a pre-IPO private placement through the issuance of 484,848 new shares.

In recent years, the increasing need to know the location of resources such as people, equipment, and materials, has been rapidly expanding in a variety of industries in real-time. Some emerging radio frequency (RF)-based technologies have been proposed to facilitate resource tracking, for example, pipe spools and structural steel members tracking by Radio-frequency identification (RFID), vehicle tracking and collision detection using GPS, and automated material tracking based on ZigBee localization technology. Furthermore, UWB is one of the fastest-growing technologies adopted in RTLS systems, with a considerable growth potential due to its accuracy in tracking assets. UWB technology offers higher accuracy and range along with a lower power consumption compared to other RTLS technologies such as radio frequency identification (RFID); this has led to high penetration of UWB technology in applications requiring high accuracy. Owing to higher accuracy of UWB technology several end users of RTLS have shifted from RFID and Wi-Fi to UWB technology for improving efficiency, shortening lead times, and decreasing costs. Also, the UWB-integrated RTLS solutions offer various advantages to RTLS applications, thereby driving the demand for UWB chipset.


Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00019465/


The COVID-19 outbreak severely impacted manufacturing facilities as production capacities were lowered. The semiconductor industry took a significant hit as the demand for electronic components was lowered from the industrial sector and end users. To slow down the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that people maintain at least a 1-meter distance from one another throughout the pandemic. The UWB function monitors the location of nearby tags, with the ability to track multiple tags at once, so several people can be in a given space and use their devices to maintain distance. So, the ultra-wideband (UWB) technology is seen to be beneficial in COVID-19 contact tracing and social distancing applications. This technology is helping countries to prevent the spread of infection. The UWB market is expected to witness a marginal decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the movement restriction and lockdowns have resulted in the disrupted supply chain of different verticals of the ultra-wideband market, including healthcare, automotive & transportation, manufacturing, consumer electronics, and retail.

Opportunities for UWB Technology in Automotive Industry to Propel Ultra-Wideband Chipset to Propel Market Growth:
A wireless sensor network is designed for areas where wiring and power supply is difficult to achieve over the years. WSN has gained significant attention in the automotive, military, transportation, and other industries. The automotive and transportation industry has witnessed a series of new and emerging UWB technology applications for the past few years, and wireless technology is majorly used in automobiles for radio reception and navigation purposes. Additionally, the introduction of advanced features in cars such as keyless entry and tire pressure monitoring has also led to the higher adoption of wireless data transmission techniques.


Buy Premium Copy of this research report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00019465/


Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market: Automobile and Smartphone the Future of UWB Chipset
In the future, the UWB chipset will be used in a lot of next-gen smartphone applications. Samsung is planning to integrate UWB technology in the Samsung Galaxy Ultra 5G and S21. This will allow a person to unlock compatible cars without keys. Next-gen UWB chipsets are drawing the roadmap for mobile transaction security. DecaWave—a developer of UWB-based semiconductor solutions—is gaining recognition for introducing its new chipsets that comply with the new IEEE 802.15.4z (4z) standard for power reduction in automotive and mobile applications. Moreover, increasing initiatives by car manufacturers in the development of UWB-related products for connected cars will further create a future trend for the global ultra-wideband chipset market.





About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/ultra-wideband-chipset-market


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Medal hopes for Canada's Homan, Morris dashed with extra end loss to Italy in mixed doubles curling

    Mixed doubles curling duo Rachel Homan and John Morris' hopes of a Canadian Olympic title defence ended in heartbreaking fashion on Monday in Beijing with an 8-7 extra end loss to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. In what has been a dramatic 24 hours for the duo from Ottawa, the pressure fell on Homan to make the final throw of the game with the button open and a chance to score and win it to advance to the semifinals from the round robin. Her throw nestled up against the Italians'

  • Home of the huge: China has long history of going really big

    BEIJING (AP) — Tiananmen Square. The Forbidden City. The Great Wall. The Three Gorges Dam. Dozens of high-end malls in Beijing. China has thousands of years of doing things in a really big way, reinforcing its perceived place in the world and the political power of its leaders — from emperors to Mao Zedong to the current leader, Xi Jinping. Beijing becoming the first city to hold both the Winter and Summer Olympics may not be a feature on the actual landscape. But it's in the same realm for the

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • 5 things the Leafs need in the second half

    The Maple Leafs are winning a lot of games in 2022 but according to Omar on the latest episode of In the Mentions, they still lack the consistency and killer instinct that will required in the playoffs. Here are 5 things Toronto needs for a successful second half.

  • Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th

  • Five To Know: Grondin sparks Canadian medal outburst

    BEIJING — FRIENDLY FOES Canada's Eliot Grondin was making it look easy. He cruised through seeding and his next three races without ever trailing to book his spot in the men's snowboard cross final. His only true challenge came in the form of a dear friend who pushes him to be better. The 20-year-old product of Ste-Marie, Que., and Austria's Alessandro Hammerle – eight years his elder – certainly pushed themselves in the final. The Canadian trailed but gave chase and almost caught up to his frie

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: Canadian curler Lisa Weagle is ready for anything in Beijing

    Here's how life works for Lisa Weagle, a curler at the pinnacle of the sport: sometimes she's the lead, and an undisputed force in that capacity, and sometimes she's an alternate, as she happens to be for Jennifer Jones' team at the Beijing Olympics. For Weagle, there is no difference in the approach or commitment, whichever role she lands. The fifth member of Jones' powerhouse crew, along with Kaitlyn Lawes, Jocelyne Peterman, and Dawn McEwen, Weagle brings her own mindset regarding previous Ol

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Towns scores 24 points, Timberwolves beat Pistons 118-105

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a big boost from their bench in a 118-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Michael Beasley had 20 points off the bench, and D’Angelo Russell returned with 22 points and eight assists after missing four games because of a left shin contusion. Minnesota’s preferred starting lineup was back together for the first time in seven games with Russell’s return. But it was the work of the seco

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course