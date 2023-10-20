This New Ultra-Versatile Makeup Palette Replaced My Brow Powder, Eyeshadow, and Lip Liner

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

My makeup routine would be incomplete without it.

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

I'll admit I have a weakness for anything involving makeup artist-turned-entrepreneur Danessa Myricks. From the TikTok-viral Yummy Skin Blurring Balm to the vibrant Infinite Chrome Flakes Gel, I haven't encountered a formula in the line that hasn't perfectly settled into my makeup kit. Multipurpose products are one of the brand's foolproof pillars, so I knew I was in for a treat when it released its Groundwork Defining Neutrals Palette.

I bought the palette at my local Sephora without thinking twice. It wasn't until I got home and started to play with it that I realized just how versatile the collection of earthy shades truly is. The Groundwork Palette holds 10 hues, each in a velvety pomade and silky powder texture, using the Swedish ingredient, upsalite, which is common in most Danessa Myrick products. According to the brand, upsalite is specially formulated to absorb and reduce sebum while lending the formula’s long-lasting qualities and a balm-like texture that sets like a powder without drying out the skin. Many of the shades also consist of skin-first ingredients like squalane and meadowfoam seed oil.

Danessa Myricks Groundwork Palette

Sephora

$65

Buy on Sephora

Whether I needed to lift, sculpt, fill, or define, this palette helped me do it all. It's easy to feel overwhelmed by the variety of uses and colors, but Danessa Myricks broke it down on her Instagram page, and I've used the post as a reference plenty of times.

I typically use the deep, cool brown 'Bark' powder formula to fill in the sparse areas of my brows, but the pomade also makes for the perfect no-budge eyeliner. Both textures of the light beige 'Sandstone' have helped me brighten up the inner corners of my eyes and highlight my nose and lips. I also like to mix gray 'Stone' and warm mahogany 'Harvest' to create a dramatic smokey eye. While I tried to rock a nude lip color the other day, I lined my lips by combining the pomade textures of terracotta 'Core' with sandalwood 'Mirage.'

Usually, there's a lot of terror in error with makeup palettes, but there's really no wrong way to use this one. Plus, you can apply it all over your face by working with various brushes. It doesn't hurt that it saves me plenty of space in my travel makeup bag, either. The $65 price point may seem steep for a palette at first, but after considering how often I reach for it, the quality, and the number of ways I can use it, I think it's well worth the price tag.

Read the original article on Real Simple.