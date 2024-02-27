This Ultra-Rare Porsche 918 Spyder Could Fetch $3 Million at Auction

One of the rarest examples of Porsche’s last supercar is about to go up for grabs.

A 2015 918 Spyder Weissach finished in the Gulf Oil livery will hit the block as part of Gooding & Company’s upcoming Amelia Island auctions. The powerful speed machine is one of just two examples that left the factory wearing the iconic racing colors.

Porsche race cars have worn their fair share of famous racing liveries over the years. The Martini and Sunoco colors are up there, of course, but at the very top has to be Gulf Oil’s orange-over-blue design. The reason is simple: it’s the livery worn by Steve McQueen’s 917K in the 1971 film Le Mans.

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder with Gulf Oil Livery

It’s little surprise that because of this numerous Porsche owners have wanted their cars done up in the colors. The automaker hasn’t always been happy to oblige, especially once its partnership with Gulf Oil ended, according to the listing. Only two examples of the 918 Spyder were finished in the livery and only after the unnamed Canadian owner of both received permission directly from Gulf Oil. This is no mere wrap, either. The design, including the Gulf logos, was painted directly onto the vehicle’s aerodynamic body.

As impressive as the livery may be, the car beneath it is no slouch. You can make a very strong case for the 918 Spyder being one of the greatest supercars of this century. When the model first began leaving the factory in 2013 it was the most advanced car in Porsche’s history, and more than a decade later little has changed.

Inside the 918 Spyder

All 918 examples of the vehicle built during the two years the car was in production were equipped with a hybrid powertrain that includes a 4.6-liter V-8 and two electric motors that combine to pump out 875 horses. This example also comes with the weight-saving Weissach aerodynamics package. Thanks to all this, the car can rocket from zero to 60 mph in just 2.2 seconds and hit a top speed of 214 mph. But, when you consider how much it will likely command at auction, it’s unlikely its next owner will ever come close to touching either of those numbers.

Gooding & Company’s annual Amelia Island sale kicks off this coming Thursday and last for two days. Bidding for the Gulf Oil liveried 918 will start at $1.3 million. It will likely take a fair bit more than that to take the car home. The auction house expects the supercar to sell for between $2.5 million and $3 million.

