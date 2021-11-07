'Ultra-rare' November tornado hits Vancouver, B.C., damage reported
B.C. is not a hot spot for tornadoes at any time of the year, so for one to occur there in the heart of fall is certainly a rare occurrence.
Witnesses in Vancouver, B.C., captured video and photos of a tornado over the Strait of Georgia Saturday that reportedly came ashore and caused minor tree damage at the University of British Columbia (UBC) and immediate vicinity. No injuries have been reported.
At the time on Saturday evening, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) stated a waterspout was spotted west of Vancouver International Airport, and was moving north toward western Vancouver and the mouth of Howe Sound including Bowen Island, prompting tornado watches for Howe Sound and the North Shore.
The watches were soon dropped, and power outages and damage were reported at and surrounding the UBC campus, though it's not clear if the electricity cuts were related. The tornado is under investigation.
The Western University-based Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) sent out a tweet early Sunday morning calling it a "ultra-rare" November supercell tornado.
With yesterday's ultra-rare Nov supercell tornado in Vancouver, BC, NTP's tornadoes affecting land stretch from the Pacific to the Atlantic in 2021 - total of 72 (map). Adding 2021 tornadoes occurring entirely over water, count goes up to 90. Impressive for a quiet year N of 49N.
— Northern Tornadoes Project 🇨🇦 (@westernuNTP)
— Northern Tornadoes Project 🇨🇦 (@westernuNTP) Northern Tornadoes Project 🇨🇦 on Twitter: "With yesterday's ultra-rare Nov supercell tornado in Vancouver, BC, NTP's tornadoes affecting land stretch from the Pacific to the Atlantic in 2021 - total of 72 (map). Adding 2021 tornadoes occurring entirely over water, count goes up to 90. Impressive for a quiet year N of 49N. pic.twitter.com/mNhtUgE2lE / Twitter"
It didn't take long for the visuals to make it onto social media, and below is a selection of what has been circulating.
God damn this huge tornado🌪On YVR airport...#Vancouver #tornado #metrovancouver
God damn this huge tornado🌪
— 🇯🇵lil.INV🇨🇦 (@InvLil)
— 🇯🇵lil.INV🇨🇦 (@InvLil) 🇯🇵lil.INV🇨🇦 on Twitter: "God damn this huge tornado🌪On YVR airport...#Vancouver #tornado #metrovancouver pic.twitter.com/a6qtyVrgZe / Twitter"
bcstorm #yvr#ionabeach tornado / waterspout
— David (@dhp2408)
— David (@dhp2408) David on Twitter: "#bcstorm #yvr#ionabeach tornado / waterspout pic.twitter.com/FzzgEayTca / Twitter"
My wife grabbed these photos as well 🌪️
— CaptHustle (@capt_hustle)
— CaptHustle (@capt_hustle) CaptHustle on Twitter: "My wife grabbed these photos as well 🌪️https://t.co/hf4pfcF4qA pic.twitter.com/9KOyUoNJ2a / Twitter"
I think I'm still in a little bit of shock from this afternoon! lol. Always wanted to see a tornado, just never thought it would be in my own backyard! Figuratively, of course.
— Gabriel S (@oskinikis)
— Gabriel S (@oskinikis) Gabriel S on Twitter: "I think I'm still in a little bit of shock from this afternoon! lol. Always wanted to see a tornado, just never thought it would be in my own backyard! Figuratively, of course. pic.twitter.com/eFYWMD8GCh / Twitter"
Wow. The Scenes from @UBC from our tornado-producing thunderstorm. #BCStorm
— Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan)
— Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) Tyler Hamilton on Twitter: "Wow. The Scenes from @UBC from our tornado-producing thunderstorm. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/v6nlhRc3eR / Twitter"
pic.twitter.com/uZl8UzH4Hs
— Roel D (@roeldsouza)
— Roel D (@roeldsouza) Roel D on Twitter: "pic.twitter.com/uZl8UzH4Hs / Twitter"
Someone lending a hand with storm damage at UBC. Thanks @Reddit user u/pipipatpat. #BCStorm
— Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan)
— Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) Tyler Hamilton on Twitter: "Someone lending a hand with storm damage at UBC. Thanks @Reddit user u/pipipatpat. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/AHn1Mmrw7d / Twitter"
This is amazing. #BCstorm
— Chris Vagasky (@COweatherman)
— Chris Vagasky (@COweatherman) Chris Vagasky on Twitter: "This is amazing. #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/tyUrrEjyna / Twitter"
View from UBC at 4:59 pm #BCstorm
— Alyssa Charbonneau (@alyssa_maya)
— Alyssa Charbonneau (@alyssa_maya) Alyssa Charbonneau on Twitter: "View from UBC at 4:59 pm #BCstorm https://t.co/MQacR4bsWk pic.twitter.com/OdVsCTPfB7 / Twitter"
Looks like a LARGE waterspout outside Vancouver airport #yvr #bcstorm
— Prairie Storm Chasers (@PrairieChasers)
— Prairie Storm Chasers (@PrairieChasers) Prairie Storm Chasers on Twitter: "Looks like a LARGE waterspout outside Vancouver airport #yvr #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/LLWcaAQCmY / Twitter"
My son - out on transit alone for the first time - sent these videos from Chancellor Blvd. He said 3 trees are down, so no traffic can get through. All passengers on many buses had to get off & walk #bcstorm
— Dr Melanie Antweiler (@PublicEd_vocate)
— Dr Melanie Antweiler (@PublicEd_vocate) Dr Melanie Antweiler on Twitter: "My son - out on transit alone for the first time - sent these videos from Chancellor Blvd. He said 3 trees are down, so no traffic can get through. All passengers on many buses had to get off & walk #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/7cPRcI8ekU / Twitter"
Thumbnail courtesy of Shane Sidsworth/Submitted.