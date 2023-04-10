Ultra-low interest rates will return in Britain, IMF says

Andrew Bailey - Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America

An era of ultra-low interest rates will return as soaring inflation becomes a historical blip, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

In a boon to homeowners, the Washington-based organisation, said that an ageing population coupled with low productivity will tame inflation and lead to interest rates returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Soaring inflation, which hit 41-year highs in Britain, has only interrupted a trend for low interest rates, rather than changing the global economic paradigm, the IMF said.

An analysis of what perpetuated years of low interest rates following the global financial crisis found that “demographic forces, such as changes in fertility and mortality rates or time spent in retirement, are major drivers of the decline in natural rates”.

Falling productivity growth was also an “important force”, meaning emerging economies converge towards more advanced ones, the IMF said.

IMF economists Jean-Marc Natal and Philip Barrett said: “These factors are not likely to behave very differently in the future, so natural rates in advanced economies will likely remain low.”

Three other factors could also influence rates in countries such as Britain, the US, Japan, Germany and France.

The transition to a cleaner economy – if funded through taxes and greater regulation – would push “natural interest rates” lower in the medium term as higher energy pieces would bring down productivity, potentially forcing central banks to reduce interest rates in response.

But the IMF warned that if taxpayers fund green energy investments instead, subsidies could offset any benefits on interest rates.

Other factors include the amount of Government support for businesses post-pandemic, which will have a bearing on the level of public debt.

Geopolitical conflicts could also have a significant impact. Deglobalisation in the wake of Russia’s war against Ukraine and Chinese aggression towards Taiwan could bring the natural rate up in advanced economies and down in emerging market economies, the IMF said.

“Recent increases in real interest rates are likely to be temporary. When inflation is brought back under control, advanced economies’ central banks are likely to ease monetary policy and bring real interest rates back towards pre-pandemic levels,” the authors conclude.

Britain’s “natural” rate of interest is forecast to be 0.3pc, lower than the 0.4pc estimated prior to the Covid pandemic.

The prospect of low interest rates will be welcomed by homeowners, many of whom are grappling with rocketing mortgage costs.

The Bank of England has reacted to inflation at more than 40-year inflation highs by increasing rates from 0.1pc in December 2021 to 4.25pc.

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, is cautiously optimistic on the prospects of the UK economy despite inflation sitting at more than five times the 2pc target.

He said: “We were really a bit on a knife edge as to whether there would be a recession... but I'm a bit more optimistic now.”

A further interest rate has been hinted, however. Huw Pill, the Bank of England’s chief economist, said an increase in May may be required in order to “see the job through” in its battle to eradicate high inflation.

“On balance, the onus remains on ensuring enough monetary tightening is delivered to see the job through and sustainably return inflation to [the 2 per cent] target,” he said in a speech in Geneva last week.

“Nonetheless, those of us on the MPC need to remain vigilant to signs of tightening financial conditions and be prepared to respond to the macro implications of any dislocation to credit markets to the extent that they influence the outlook for inflation.”