Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) (“Ultra Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced private placement (the “Private Placement”) for gross proceeds of C$570,200. The Company sold 3,167,778 units of the Company (each, an “Unit”) at a price of C$0.18 per Unit.



Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Unit Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.25 for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the Offering. The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used to fund the exploration of the Company’s properties in Argentina, Ontario and Nevada and for general working capital purposes.

Finder’s fees of C$34,285.97 were paid and 190,478 finder’s warrants were issued in connection with the Private Placement. Each finder’s warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of issuance. The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange. The Unit Shares, Warrant Shares and any common shares of the Company that are issuable from any finder’s warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The final tranche for proceeds of C$4,429,800 including Zangge’s strategic investment of $4,140,000, will close upon completion of the TSXV’s review and receipt of final TSXV acceptance.

About Zangge Mining Co., Ltd.

Zangge Mining Co., Ltd. (“Zangge”), a lithium and potassium producer listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of about $8 billion USD, is headquartered in Golmud of Qinghai Province of China. Currently, Zangge has the mining rights of 724 km2 in Qarhan Brine Lake. It has been developing and utilizing the brine lake for 20 years and has become the biggest private potash producer in China with an annual production output of two million tons of potassium chloride.

Zangge entered the lithium industry in 2017, using its proprietary, advanced and proven adsorption technology to extract lithium from brine. In 2020, Zangge completed construction of its lithium processing facility in Golmud, Qinghai, China and is producing 10,000 tons of lithium carbonate annually. The current Zangge’s production line has been in continuous operating for 3 years without the need to change and/or add reagents at all and with almost zero pollutants leakage to the atmosphere and ground. The Company is one of only three companies in the world with industrialized adsorption lithium extraction technology.

Since as early as 2007, the core technical team of Zangge has been engaged in technology research and development and industrialized construction for brine lithium extraction and has positioned itself as an adsorption lithium extraction technology leader in the global lithium industry.

For more information about Zangge Mining, please refer to https://www.zanggekuangye.com/.

About Ultra Lithium Inc.

Ultra Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold, and copper assets. The Company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nevada, USA. The Company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

