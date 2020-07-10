This Ultra-Flattering One-Piece Has Sold Out 13 Times — but It’s Back Again

Everyone’s relationship with swimwear is different, as are everyone’s needs when shopping for it. And while you may think that you have to sacrifice style for functionality when it comes to the beachside staple, there’s one cult-favorite suit that’s proving the two are not mutually exclusive.

Enter: the Tulum, one of the best-selling suits from swimwear brand Andie Swim. In fact, the one-piece, which is available in classic colors like tried-and-true black and a fierce red, has drawn in fans from all around the world. Even three years after its initial launch, it’s still as coveted as ever — it’s sold out a total of 13 times (and counting).

The Tulum has got both beauty and brains, so to speak, which is something you don’t always find in a one-piece. It has a sleek silhouette and a flattering fit because it’s made with a compressive four-way stretch fabric that’s comfortable and supportive (the beauty). And built into the material is UPF 50+ sun protection (the brains), which means the suit will work to block the sun’s harmful UV radiation, though we still suggest slathering on sunscreen as often as needed.

What’s more, the Tulum features a classic scoop neck front, removable cups, and medium coverage in the backside. And we can’t forget to mention those brilliant crossover back straps. Sure, they’re beautiful, but they also serve a functional purpose by seriously holding everything in place. Whether you’re dodging a wave or running after the kids, the Tulum will stay put no matter what you’re doing. That means no wardrobe mishaps.

Its impressive specs speak volumes, but real-life testimonials from people who have worn this suit on the beach and beyond are sure to be key selling points, too.“Was looking for a suit that held me in and still looked hot. I’m very busty with narrow hips and nothing ever fits me,” wrote one customer. “This suit feels great and I can dive in the lake without anything falling out! The coral red color is also amazing.”

“I am super picky about swimsuits because they never seem to fit right, so buying a suit online without trying it on was extra scary,” shares another shopper. “This Andie suit is perfect! Not only is the quality great, but it’s comfortable, flattering, and true to size. I want one in every color now!”

Shop Andie Swim’s best-selling one-piece before it’s gone yet again. You have to try it to believe it, and when you try it, you’ll surely want more.

