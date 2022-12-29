Need a Quick Boost? This $40 Cable Can Charge All Your Devices at Once

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the few downsides of having tech from different companies is having to carry around several cables to make sure you can charge them all.

I solved that problem years ago by getting a “universal” cable from Nomad, which features different tips that you can swap out to charge devices that have Lightning, MicroUSB, or USB-C ports. The social media-famous Kevlar cable is sold out on the Nomad site but we spotted it back in stock at REI.com.

Starting from just $40, the cable is a must-have to keep all your devices powered up at home, at the office or on the go.

Nomad Universal Kevlar Cable

Price: $39.95+

The outside layer cable is made out of Kevlar, the same material used for bulletproof vests, which makes it far more durable than the one that came with your device. The cable also features a moisture barrier just below the surface, a layer of RF (radio frequency) shielding to reduce interference while you’re syncing your device, and kevlar central core. Nomad is confident enough in its cables that it guarantees them for five years.

This cable terminates to MicroUSB on one end and USB-A on the other. To charge Lightning or USB-C devices, pop the appropriate tip to the top of the MicroUSB side. These tips are physically attached to the cable with a thick layer of plastic, so you won’t be able to lose them.

I’ve used a previous version of this cable for several years, and have never had a problem with charging or syncing data to my devices. The cable has also survived several trips across the Atlantic in my backpack without getting a nick or scratch. The only downside is that this cable doesn’t support fast charging (Nomad has other options for that here), or this would be the only charging cord I used.

Nomad’s universal charging cable is available in 0.3 meter, 1.5 meter and 3 meter lengths. See full details at REI.com.

