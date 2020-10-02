Ultra-Cozy Loungewear Gifts For The Comfort Connoisseur In Your Life (& For Yourself)

This time last year, we'd start scouring every shop and mall for updated outerwear and trendy winter boots that make a statement. This year, however, is a bit... different. We're going out less, and staying in more — the opposite of Drake's ever-so-popular lyrics. As the holiday season rapidly approaches, we're now looking to stay-at-home-chic loungewear to give our loved ones as the ultimate luxurious prized gift.

If the idea of slipping on a pair of high-rise jeans makes you cringe, we're right there with you. And if you're on the hunt for baby-soft fabrics and stretchy waistbands, we've got you covered. We combed through the internet for the best loungewear gifts in every budget, aesthetic, and fabric — from butter-colored hoodies to fleece-lined sweats, matching sweatsuit sets, drawstring waistbands with deep pockets, and more.  Keep on clicking for the perfect loungewear gift guide — so you can get ahead on holiday shopping for the cushy aficionado in your life.

Loungewear Sets


Picnic Sweater Set



Free People Picnic Sweater Set, $, available at Free People
V-Neck High Waist Pajama Set



H&M V-Neck High Waist Pajama Set, $, available at H&M
Malibu Solid Surf Set



FP Beach Malibu Solid Surf Set, $, available at Free People
Restore Short Set



Lunya Restore Short Set, $, available at Lunya
Two-piece Fluffy Lounge Set



ASOS DESIGN Two-piece Fluffy Lounge Set, $, available at ASOS
Knit Pause Sweater and Shorts Lounge Set



NastyGal Knit Pause Sweater and Shorts Lounge Set, $, available at NastyGal
Draped Half-Sleeve Jersey Set



Draped Half-Sleeve Jersey Set, $, available at Uniqlo
Sweatpants & Joggers


Sammi Ribbed Joggers



Saturday/Sunday Sammi Ribbed Joggers, $, available at Anthropologie
Classic Sweatpant



Reformation Classic Sweatpant, $, available at Reformation
Muse Sweatpants



Alo Yoga Muse Sweatpants, $, available at Alo Yoga
Vintage Soft Classic Joggers



Gap Vintage Soft Classic Joggers, $, available at Gap
Sweatshirts


Amagansett Pullover



Saturday/Sunday Amagansett Pullover, $, available at Anthropologie
Tie-Dye Swing Sweatshirt



Madewell Tie-Dye Swing Sweatshirt, $, available at Madewell
Drawstring Organic Cotton Sweatshirt



cos stores Drawstring Organic Cotton Sweatshirt, $, available at cos stores
French Terry Crewneck



Nike Women's French Terry Crew (Plus Size), $, available at Nike
All Yours Fleece Crew



lululemon All Yours Fleece Crew, $, available at lululemon
Cashmere Raw Edge Hoodie



AQUA Cashmere Raw Edge Hoodie - 100% Exclusive, $, available at Bloomingdale's
Robes


Aerie Softest Sleep Plush Robe



Aerie Aerie Softest Sleep Plush Robe, $, available at American Eagle Outfitters
Cloud Cotton Robe



Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe, $, available at Parachute
Mia Mixed Print Robe



Urban Outfitters Mia Mixed Print Robe, $, available at Urban Outfitters
Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe



Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe, $, available at Cozy Earth
Blockprint Bath Robe



CB2 Blockprint Bath Robe, $, available at CB2

