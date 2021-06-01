UltiSat Welcomes Tim Smith as VP & GM of Wireless Solutions Business

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of critical communications solutions, announced today that Tim Smith has joined the company as its new Vice President and General Manager of Wireless Solutions. Tim has more than 30 years of senior leadership experience with global telecommunications and systems integration companies, as well as expertise deploying innovative technologies in commercial, government and non-profit markets.



UltiSat’s Wireless Solutions line-of-business provides a range of tailored services for customers with personnel who travel extensively and globally, and need to ensure the security of their voice, text, video and other mobile communications. UltiSat leverages a self-owned and operated network infrastructure, in-house development capabilities, a flexible billing and operational support system, and a vast network of roaming agreements with mobile carriers worldwide, to offer solutions customized to the unique needs of its customers.

“We are thrilled to have Tim lead our Wireless Solutions business,” said David Myers, UltiSat President and CEO. “Wireless and mobile communications are integral to critical operations. In addition, ever emerging cyber-security threats mean that our customers often require more robust solutions than are generally available from consumer grade services. Tim’s deep experience in this arena will enable UltiSat to continue to evolve with changing dynamics and bring innovative new solutions to the market.”

Tim joins UltiSat from Tecore Networks, where he recently served as Vice President of Business Development responsible for executing sales and marketing for reliable and scalable wireless infrastructure solutions. Prior to this role, he was a Division Vice President at CACI overseeing product strategy, development and customer engagements across commercial, DoD and Federal Civilian markets. Before his commercial career, Tim spent nearly 10 years working for the Department of Defense across a range of technical and program management roles. Tim holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Iowa State University.

About UltiSat

UltiSat is a global provider of end-to-end solutions for managed networks, airborne communications, specialized global wireless, and advanced engineering and technical services. We focus on the needs of customers in the defense, national security, federal/civilian government, humanitarian-aid and critical infrastructure markets. We offer a range of services leveraging satellite, terrestrial and wireless technologies, combined with in-house engineering, systems integration and global field service capabilities. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage and experience deploying solutions in over 120 countries to specialize in secure communications and networking for missions of high consequence. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

