UltiSat Selects Richard Koucheravy as New VP of Business Development to Drive Growth and Expand Presence in Evolving Markets

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of critical communications solutions, announced today that Richard Koucheravy has joined the company as its new Vice President of Sales & Business Development. Richard joins UltiSat from Lockheed Martin, where he worked in various growth focused roles over the past seven years. Most recently, he was the Senior Director of Business Development for U.S. Government Programs at Sikorsky Aircraft, acquired by Lockheed in 2015. As a new Vice President at UltiSat, Richard will oversee the company’s business development organization and have primary responsibility for driving revenue growth through new customers and programs, as well as expanding presence in emerging market segments.



“UltiSat has a renewed focus on growth, with particular attention in rapidly evolving markets like airborne communications,” said David Myers, UltiSat president and CEO. “So, when looking for a new leader for our business development function, we wanted to augment the company’s expertise in satellite and wireless communications with someone who brings deep customer experience in the tactical airborne mission environment. Richard’s commercial leadership experience combined with his military background make him a very well-rounded and welcome addition to the team.”

Prior to Lockheed Martin, Richard spent more than 28 years in the U.S. Army as a helicopter pilot, maintenance officer and planner-strategist. He is a veteran of combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq and peacekeeping operations in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Prior to his military retirement in 2013, at the rank of Colonel, Richard served in multiple capacities in the Pentagon on the Army Staff from 2009 to 2013. In his ultimate assignment, he led programming and budgeting efforts for the Army’s aviation research, development, and acquisition portfolio, valued at more than $6B annually.

Richard is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and holds both a master’s degree in Military Arts & Sciences from the U.S. Army’s Command & General Staff College and an Executive MBA from Benedictine College.

About UltiSat

UltiSat is a global provider of end-to-end solutions for managed networks, airborne communications, specialized global wireless, and advanced engineering services. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. Our portfolio includes a range of products and services leveraging satellite, terrestrial and wireless technologies, combined with in-house engineering, systems integration and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries to specialize in secure communications and networking for missions of high consequence. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

