Ultimus Scoops Up Numerous Top Awards at Industry Ceremony, Accepting Six Awards in One Evening

Firm receives industry accolades for its client-centric offerings

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading tech-enabled provider of full-service fund administration, middle office, and investor solutions is honored to announce it received a number of industry-renowned awards at the 2022 Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards dinner held in New York recently.



The awards ceremony independently recognizes the achievements of service providers in the fund administration industry and whose quality of services exceeds their peers. This year Ultimus received an unprecedented six awards in three categories: ETF, Private Fund, and Mutual Fund Administration. Ultimus secured the three most prestigious awards:

ETF Administrator of the Year,

Private Equity Fund Administrator of the Year, and

Mutual Fund Administrator of the Year.



Ultimus is also very pleased to accept these three awards:

ETF Administration – Client Service,

Private Equity Fund Administration – Onboarding, and

Mutual Fund Administration – AML, KYC, and Sanction Screening.



The awards are based, in large part, on Global Custodian’s 2022 ETF, Private Equity, and Mutual Fund Administration Surveys, which were independently administered earlier this year by the publication. Ultimus significantly outpaced industry averages in all applicable fund servicing categories in each of the three surveys (ETF Administration, Private Equity Fund Administration, and Mutual Fund Administration), reflecting a definitive affirmation from clients, both registered and private fund clients, regarding the firm’s client-centric service model and commitment to excellence overall.

Additional Industry Awards in 2022

Stemming from the firm’s long-term commitment to a consultative and client-centric approach, Ultimus also recently received Client Service for Fund Administration of the Year from Asset Servicing Times. Ultimus also received Best Data Management Solutions for Back & Middle Office award during the With Intelligence Fund Operations & Services Awards earlier this year for its uANALYZE™ platform, which is part of the firm’s proprietary, award-winning uSUITE® technology. uSUITE and its network of applications feature built-in robotic processing software, machine-learning algorithms, and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman says, “It is an honor to be recognized for being the best in fund administration and for our middle office solutions. Our consistent dedication to offering customizable services for asset managers is part of our culture. In addition, a key element of our approach is to build relationships with clients, partnering with them to offer solutions across their business. This consultative, partnership approach with clients helps drive their business and they continue to find value in collaborating with us.”

In appreciation for clients and Ultimus associates alike, Tenkman continued, “I’m grateful to our clients for their confidence in partnering with us. In addition, our teams work diligently every day to deliver high quality services to support our clients. Our goal is to continue providing award-winning service and beneficial outsourced solutions, helping to improve operational efficiencies for our clients and their investors and shareholders.”

This is the sixth year in a row Ultimus received the Global Custodian Mutual Fund Administrator of the Year award and the eighth year Ultimus ranked as the top service provider in the Global Custodian Mutual Fund Administration Survey. This is the second year Ultimus LeverPoint private equity clients participated in the independently administered survey and the second year the firm has received the Private Equity Fund Administrator of the Year award.

Ultimus accomplished these incredible results while navigating through the pandemic, managing impactful regulatory changes, and dealing with tumultuous markets. Despite all of these complexities, the firm also continued to grow its business by adding a significant number of new clients.

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge fund clients. We provide accounting and fund administration solutions to 240 firms with over $160B in AUA, representing a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures.

Whether outsourcing a new fund or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 390 associates provides operational excellence to meet every need and is dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York, and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 925 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

