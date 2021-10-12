Ultimus LeverPoint Announces Rollout of uINVESTOR™ to Automate Private Fund Subscriptions

Enhancing alternative fund manager, investor subscription process experiences

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions, a leading, tech-enabled private fund administrator, is pleased to announce a new digital platform, uINVESTOR™, that automates the private fund subscription process, simplifying the investor experience, and adding real-time access to information for its fund management clients and stakeholders.



uINVESTOR modernizes the traditional private fund subscription process, simplifying the experience for investors while adding needed transparency for fund managers and streamlining the investor servicing functions. The platform digitizes subscription documents, avoiding the traditionally time intensive and error prone paper-based process. With uINVESTOR, alternative fund managers can easily invite and onboard investors to their funds. Real-time tracking and transparency give fund managers on-demand visibility into investor activity and fundraising.

Moreover, uINVESTOR enhances the investor experience by providing a simplified subscription process. Investors can easily complete, sign, and submit “sub docs” online through an artificial intelligence-guided experience that eases the process by prioritizing information that is relevant to, and required for, specific investor account types. The platform’s single sign-on feature also provides easy access through a fund’s investor portal, rather than requiring investors to log into a separate system.

With its automated, end-to-end throughput, uINVESTOR benefits fund managers and stakeholders but also enhances the efficiency of back-end processes for Ultimus LeverPoint. By eliminating manual input and streamlining the flow of investor data directly to the firm’s CRM (client relationship management) system, uINVESTOR speeds the onboarding process and reduces the potential for errors.

Offered in partnership with Anduin, a fintech platform that automates private market transactions and processes, uINVESTOR is a customizable platform that is part of Ultimus’ proprietary uSUITE® technology system which also includes uCOMPARE, uPAY, uACCESS™ and other applications.

uINVESTOR reflects Ultimus’ commitment to its client relationships, says Kelly Ramsey Gooch, EVP, Client Relationship Officer for Ultimus LeverPoint. “We’re continually looking for ways to enhance our value to current and future clients,” she says. “Providing the tools fund managers need to enhance the investor experience adds value to our clients and to their investors. There’s a real demand in the marketplace for automation that streamlines processes, and uINVESTOR is our latest response to that need. And in this case, uINVESTOR benefits our clients, their investors, and streamlines our backend operations as well – a triple win.”



Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman says that uINVESTOR is part of the firm’s ongoing investment in leading edge technology. “Our commitment to technology involves a major and ongoing investment across all facets of the Ultimus and Ultimus LeverPoint operation,” he says. “So whether you work with us in either the registered or private fund arena, or both, your Ultimus experience will be consistent. And as fund managers’ and their investors’ or shareholders’ needs continue to evolve, we will continue to invest in automation and technology to enhance their experiences, as well as bring new efficiencies to our own operation to improve our quality and timeliness for our clients and their investors.”

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital and hedge fund clients. We provide accounting and fund administration solutions to over 210 firms with nearly $117B in AUA, representing a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures ranging in size from first time firms with $50M AUM to established firms with $19B AUM.

Whether outsourcing a new fund, or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 230 associates provide operational excellence, in order to meet every need and dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands, while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other cities such as Chicago, New York and Denver, Ultimus employs nearly 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,400 total traditional and alternative funds with over $350B in AUA, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

