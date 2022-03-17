Ultimus Appoints Paul Wahmann to Lead Middle Office Services & Solutions

Ultimus Fund Solutions
·3 min read

Seasoned global financial executive brings over 25 years’ experience to key leadership role in firm’s growing middle office business

CINCINNATI, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions, is pleased to welcome Paul Wahmann to the firm as Senior Vice President, Head of Middle Office Services. In this critical market-facing role, Wahmann will focus on leading the strategic direction of Ultimus’ middle office (MO) product offering, including technology capabilities, service offering expansion and client service experience.

With over a decade of direct MO management experience, Wahmann will provide industry operational best practices and assist with continuing to enhance the firm’s technology stack for MO. He will also be responsible for ensuring the firm provides exceptional service in client onboarding and ongoing relationship management.

“Middle office is a growing business for Ultimus, so I am excited to have Paul on board,” says Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman. “Paul is a great example of our commitment to excellence and to investing in our business and particularly our middle office solutions. Many of our clients and other asset management firms want a middle office solution which is differentiated on technology and service. Paul is here to ensure we continue to invest and grow our middle office offering appropriately. His extensive experience further expands our capacity to meet the market’s, and our clients’ evolving needs. Plus, with his industry connections, Paul will continue to build on and leverage key partnerships that contribute to our clients’ success.”

Prior to joining Ultimus, Wahmann most recently served as Senior Vice President and Global Product Executive of Investment Operations at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. With more than twenty-five years of global experience in investment administration/middle office, Wahmann is a seasoned investment operations leader with a proven track record of executing operational strategy and transformation, risk mitigation, human capital management, and consistency in meeting financial objectives.

“This is a strategic position for Ultimus, as Paul brings tremendous middle office operations experience to our team,” says Bill Tomko, Executive Vice President, Head of Fund Servicing at Ultimus. “His invaluable insights will be instrumental in enhancing our institutional strength and presence in the middle office marketplace. Paul will also help us continue to develop the product offering with the ultimate goal of providing the best technology and services for our clients.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, middle office and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York Philadelphia and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 825 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

CONTACT: Marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com

14671704 3/17/2022


