Ultimovacs Announces New UV1 Data Showing Enhanced Efficacy Including in Hard-to-Treat Cancer Patients, Supporting Broad Utility

Ultimovacs ASA
·6 min read
Ultimovacs ASA
Ultimovacs ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

  • Biomarker data support strong clinical responses from UV1 in combination with pembrolizumab, also in patients considered less likely to respond to monotherapy checkpoint inhibition

  • Indicates a potential broader applicability of UV1 in combination with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors

  • Safety profile of UV1 and pembrolizumab combination comparable to pembrolizumab monotherapy

Oslo, 18 October 2022: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, presented clinical endpoints and biomarker results from patients in the UV1-103 phase I trial, at the 19th International Conference of the Society for Melanoma Research (SMR), being held 17-20 October in Edinburgh, UK.

The UV1-103 study evaluates the Company's universal cancer vaccine, UV1, in combination with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab, as first-line treatment in 30 patients with advanced non-resectable and metastatic malignant melanoma. Pembrolizumab has transformed the melanoma treatment landscape and is a standard of care in this population. Despite this, a large proportion of the patient population remains underserved due to suboptimal responses to monotherapy.

Clinical analyses from the UV1-103 study indicate efficacy in patients with low levels of PD-L1, a key predictive biomarker associated with lower efficacy for pembrolizumab, and other anti-PD-1 therapies, in some tumor types. The analyses showed robust responses in patients treated with the combination of UV1 and pembrolizumab, regardless of patients’ PD-L1 status.

“The results from this phase I trial show that UV1 in combination with pembrolizumab has a good safety profile and encouraging signs of efficacy, particularly the 33% complete responses and the extended overall survival. The biomarker data provide a particularly important insight into the study population, showing that the combination treatment resulted in good clinical responses in patients considered less likely to respond to monotherapy checkpoint inhibition. This indicates a potential broad applicability for UV1 as a combination therapy to anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors in the real-world setting,” said Jens Bjørheim, Chief Medical Officer at Ultimovacs.

As previously reported, the objective response rate in the study was 57% with complete response rate of 33%. Median progression free survival was 18.9 months. Overall survival was 87% after 1 year and 73% after 2 years. For the 20 patients in cohort 1, the overall survival after 3 years was 71%, as reported earlier this month. The good safety profile of UV1 in combination with pembrolizumab has previously been reported.

In addition to the sub-analysis of the PD-L1 status, the study also evaluated four other key prognostic biomarkers, including baseline tumor mutational burden (TMB), predicted neoantigens, interferon gamma (IFN-gamma) gene signature, and levels of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes. Objective responses were observed in patients with low TMB, in patients with low neoantigen tumors, and in patients with tumors which were not enriched for IFN-gamma. These patients have tumors which previous clinical data have shown would be less responsive to treatment with pembrolizumab monotherapy in various cancer types. Lastly, the study also showed that clinical responders did not have higher levels of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes prior to treatment.

The analyses of each of these five biomarkers signal efficacy in patients treated with UV1 in combination with pembrolizumab, regardless of tumor phenotype. These results are supportive of the addition of UV1 to checkpoint inhibitors, with the potential for improving both efficacy in current target patient populations and extending the use of immunotherapy to broader patient populations in multiple cancer types, underserved by existing therapies.

Carlos de Sousa, CEO of Ultimovacs added: “We are excited about the clinical data generated on UV1 so far, with indications of efficacy also in hard-to-treat cancer patients with low levels of PD-L1. The biomarker data strengthen the rationale of UV1 as backbone therapy in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. These results provide a solid foundation for Ultimovacs’ extensive program of five randomized phase II trials of UV1 in different cancer indications, including malignant melanoma. We look forward to further progressing these studies and generating more data on the ability of our vaccine to induce long-lasting, survival-associated immune responses.”

Please visit the Company website for access to the full presentation held by Dr. Yousef Zakharia at SMR at 10:00 CET today, entitled ‘Clinical Activity of Combined Telomerase Vaccination and Pembrolizumab in Unresectable Melanoma’.

==ENDS==

About the UV1-103 phase I trial in Malignant Melanoma

This US-based Phase I clinical trial is evaluating the Company’s lead candidate, UV1, in combination with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, pembrolizumab, as a first-line treatment in patients with metastatic malignant melanoma. The trial is evaluating the safety, tolerability, and initial signs of clinical response. The 20 patients in the first cohort received a 37.5 mcg GM-CSF adjuvant dose per UV1 vaccination. The 10 patients in the second cohort received the standard 75 mcg GM-CSF adjuvant dose per UV1 vaccination. The study has completed the enrollment of 30 patients, as announced on August 18, 2020. All included patients received the drugs as first line treatment for advanced and metastatic melanoma.

Compiled clinical results for the 30 patients enrolled are:
• Objective response rate (ORR): 57%. Complete response rate (CR): 33%
• Median Progression Free Survival (mPFS): 18.9 months (as measured by iRECIST)
• Overall survival after 12 months: 87%. Overall survival after 24 months: 73%. Overall survival after 36 months (first cohort): 71%

Patients will continue to be followed up long-term for survival. The trial had previously reached its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability, and no unexpected safety issues related to UV1 have been observed in this trial.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a dual Fast Track designation for UV1 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma – either as add-on therapy to pembrolizumab or as add-on therapy to ipilimumab. Ultimovacs is currently evaluating UV1 as add-on therapy to ipilimumab and nivolumab as first-line treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma in the phase II study INITIUM.

About Ultimovacs
Ultimovacs is an immunotherapy company developing immune-stimulatory vaccines to treat a broad range of cancers. Ultimovacs’ lead universal cancer vaccine candidate UV1 targets human telomerase (hTERT), present in 85-90% of cancers in all stages of tumor growth. By directing the immune system to hTERT antigens, UV1 drives CD4 helper T cells to the tumor to activate an immune system cascade and increase anti-tumor responses. With a broad Phase II program in five cancer indications enrolling more than 650 patients, Ultimovacs aims to clinically demonstrate UV1’s impact in multiple cancer types, in combination with other immunotherapies, for patients with unmet needs. Ultimovacs’ second technology approach, based on the proprietary Tetanus-Epitope-Targeting (TET) platform, combines tumor-specific peptides and adjuvant in the same molecule and entered Phase I studies in 2021.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication
Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 90686815

Mary-Ann Chang, LifeSci Advisors
Email: mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
Phone: +44 7483 284 853

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Joachim Midttun, Finance Manager at Ultimovacs ASA, on 18 October, 2022 at 08:00 CET.



Latest Stories

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • "We're all competitive as hell': Ron Harper Jr.

    Raptors' Ron Harper Jr. shares what it's like to come from strong basketball pedigree, reveals who his funniest Toronto teammate is and reflects on his first meeting with Masai Ujiri.&nbsp;

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re