'The Ultimatum's Roxanne Shared *This* Surprising Update At The Reunion

In Netflix's hot reality dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, couples face a rather unique situation: They must decide if they want to get married or break up for good after going through a dating “experiment.” But that "experiment" involves dating someone else in front of their partner. The second season of the hit series dropped on the streamer on August 23, and released its final two episodes on Aug. 30.

The show, which is co-hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, walks couples through a very specific formula: The pairs “break up,” are paired with another newly single contestant for a three-week trial “marriage,” and then come back together with their OG partner for another three-week trial "marriage" before making a final decision on whether to move forward and get engaged, or be done for good.

One couple that’s been getting plenty of attention after the season 2 premiere is Antonio Mattei and Roxanne Kaiser, and lots of fans wondering if they’re still a ~thing~. Roxanne really isn't into the whole marriage thing, but Antonio is all about it. Obviously, that's a perfect storm for some drama.

Here’s what to know right now about where their relationship stands:

Who are Roxanne and Antonio?

Antonio is a 30-year-old freight broker, and his partner Roxane is a 31-year-old founder and CEO of her own company, per Netflix. While Netflix doesn’t name her company, a quick online search (and her IG) show that Roxanne is the head of Pasted(Nip), a “braless alternative” pastie that covers your nipples.

Roxanne and Antonio have been together off and on for about four years, per Netflix. And while Antonio wants to get married, Roxanne doesn’t—in fact, she's not sure she ~ever~ wants to get married. For Roxanne, Antonio’s career is a big sticking point. And she talks about this a lot while meeting other guys on the show. It really bothers this go-getter that her partner isn't out there hustling, too.

“She first wants her forever partner to match her income and business ambition and Antonio just hasn’t met her expectations,” the couple's Netflix bio reads. “While he admires her entrepreneurial spirit, Antonio wishes that she’d pay him more attention, particularly when it comes to demonstrating her affection.” (As viewers later learn, Roxanne apparently can't say "I love you," either.)

What happens during the first few episodes?

Roxanne makes it clear—like, crystal—that she’s bothered by the fact that Antonio doesn’t have big career ambitions and that she's not really interested in a traditional marriage. And, during the experiment, she ends up hitting it off with Alex Chapman (who has also been given an ultimatum by his partner, Kat). The two bond over not being ready for marriage and Roxanne seems *very* into the fact that he was an entrepreneur who created and sold his own company.

These two definitely seem like they could actually be a good match for each other, but they end up getting into a fight when Alex tells Antonio that he gets the sense Roxanne doesn’t “respect” him. Roxanne totally freaks out and calls him a liar, saying she never said that. And Antonio, for his part, pairs up with Alex’s ex Kat Shelton. They seem more like friends than anything else. Antonio spends little time with Kat, and most of his time worrying about Roxanne falling for Alex.

Are they still together?

At the end of episode 8, these two are definitely thinking a lot about what an engagement might mean for them. And when it comes time to propose, Roxanne shows up saying she will just "do what she feels" in the moment. Antonio gets down on one knee, and after a very, very long pause, she says yes. But she doesn't look very happy about it, and keeps telling him she's just "overwhelmed."

Flash forward to the reunion, and while the two are still engaged, they haven't set a wedding date, and when Nick Lachey (who is apparently ordained to marry people) asks if she'd get married right now, she shakes her head. Roxanne also refuses to wear her engagement ring, saying it feels weird and possessive, which clearly makes Antonio upset. He tells the Lacheys as much during the reunion. James hops in to offer an idea: Antonio could wear a ring, too. Roxanne doesn't seem impressed.

Here's to hoping these two can find some common ground!

