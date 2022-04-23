'The Ultimatum' star Nate Ruggles says the show 'twisted' his relationship with Lauren Pounds but they still 'got exactly what we wanted' out of it

Lauren Pounds and Nate Ruggles pictured on &quot;The Ultimatum.&quot;
Lauren Pounds and Nate Ruggles pictured on "The Ultimatum."

  • Nate Ruggles and Lauren Pounds appeared on season one of Netflix's "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On."

  • Ruggles told Newsweek he hated how his relationship with Pounds was "twisted" on the show.

  • Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for season one of Netflix's "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On."

"The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" star Nate Ruggles says the series "twisted" his relationship with Lauren Pounds and put it in a "negative light."

Ruggles made the remarks in an interview with Newsweek's Shanique Joseph in which he and Pounds spoke about the online hate they've received from fans of the hit Netflix series since its April 6 premiere.

Ruggles and Pounds were among six couples who appeared on the show, which followed each one as they faced the ultimate decision: marry or break up. The series encouraged the couples to temporarily date other people in a "trial marriage" for three weeks before being reunited with their original partners and making a decision on their future together.

In the series, Ruggles issued the ultimatum to Pounds because he wanted children, but she remained on the fence. However, he later proposed to Pounds during episode three after a fellow contestant chose her as his trial marriage partner. And she said yes. At the time, Pounds and Ruggles' fellow contestants voiced their confusion, saying the couple hadn't made a decision about children yet. The show's hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who also witnessed the proposal, seemed to be surprised by Ruggles and Pounds' engagement as well.

"I hate how our story and relationship was twisted to be seen in a negative light, but I still would not change a thing that I did," Ruggles told Newsweek, speaking of his experience on the series.

Ruggles added that he and Pounds are happy with their current relationship despite criticism they say they've received since the show aired.

"Lauren and I both got exactly what we wanted and regardless of all the hate we get from people that we don't know, what matters most is that we are so happy together and we are proud that we never left each other's side," Ruggles said.

He added that appearing on "The Ultimatum" reinforced "just how much I loved Lauren."

"In a situation where you are dating others that are also supposed to be 'matches' for you, I never once felt anyone coming close to how I feel about Lauren," he said.

During the reunion episode, Nick and Vanessa Lachey pressed the couple on whether they'd decided to have children.

"Not yet," Ruggles said before Pounds added that they've agreed to have "one for now."

The couple also revealed that they attended couples' therapy.

In an Instagram post, Pounds announced on April 14 that she and Ruggles would tie the knot on October 1, 2022, after he proposed for a second time.

'After we left the show, Nathan hit up a diamond broker and had my ring made," Pounds wrote in the caption. "About 6 weeks later, he took me to Zilker park (here in Austin) and got down on one knee all over again. He knew, as well as I did, that our tv engagement was NOT cute and needed a do-over."

Read the original article on Insider

