'The Ultimatum: Queer Love': Tiff Won't Compromise for Anyone Who Doesn't Like Their Dog: 'Get the F--- Out'

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Tiff doesn't understand why their dog Shylo can't sleep in the bed with Sam: "This a trial marriage and Shylo is non-negotiable"

From left: Tiff and Sam on The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Nobody puts Shylo in a corner.



In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at The Ultimatum: Queer Love, trial marriage spouses Tiff and Sam get into a heated argument over Shylo, Tiff’s beloved and “non-negotiable” dog.

At this point in their journey on the hit show, which is a continuation of their hit series The Ultimatum, Tiff, 32, and Sam, 31, are in the early stages of their trial marriage.

The two initially arrived on the show with their respective partners, Mildred and Aussie, but are currently exploring “married” life with each other to see if marriage with their original partners is truly something they want.

While cooking dinner, Tiff decides to broach the topic, asking Sam, “Can I be honest with you? On the dog situation that’s going on right now?”

“I slept on the couch with the dog last night and I feel like I’m compromising by not even putting you in a situation where you have to deal with my dog in the bed,” Tiff continues, before using their ex Mildred as an example of what a successful compromise looks like.

From left: Tiff and Sam

"With Mildred, she's always been afraid of dogs her entire life, and she was like, ‘Look, you know, I know she's a big part of you, that's your baby so I'm gonna figure out a way to make this work,’” Tiff explains.

But Sam isn’t convinced that Tiff’s argument makes sense in their current partnership. “I also think it's different because I'm not Mildred and I think the line is getting blurred. I've never said, ‘No, the dog cannot do this or that,’” she says.

Tiff acknowledges that Sam “never said that,” but emphasizes once again: “This a trial marriage and Shylo is non-negotiable.”

Shylo, the dog

Later, the duo's built-in apartment cameras capture their argument growing more intense, as Tiff becomes exasperated about Sam loving their dog.

“I cannot be the person you want me to be and I cannot feel bad about that!” Sam says.

Tiff then exclaims, “I’m asking you to act like you care about my dog! It’s not that hard. I want a heart, what the f--- do I gotta do?”

In a hilarious — and relatable — confessional, Tiff makes their perspective clear: “I don't care if you have the most gorgeous face, the most gorgeous body, the most gorgeous personality, and the most supportive system. If you don't like my dog, you can get the f--- out.”

Tiff

Tiff and Sam will be featured on the new season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which premieres on Netflix Wednesday.

Hosted by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, the reality show will follow five couples as they embark on a social experiment to test their relationships by seeing how a trial marriage would work with one another — as well as another partner. While one partner feels ready for marriage, the other doesn't, so this ultimatum will help the couples decide if they want to say "I do" or call it quits.

Sam issued an ultimatum to her partner, Aussie, while Tiff was issued an ultimatum by their girlfriend, Mildred. During their first week on the show, Tiff and Sam formed a connection and decided to be with each other for their trial marriage period.

However, only time will tell if these two can work out their problems — including their competing priorities about Shylo — and make the trial marriage work. If not, they must decide if they want to get engaged to their original partners, or walk away single.

The first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love premiere Wednesday on Netflix.

Read the original article on People.