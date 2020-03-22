UltimateQuaranTeam explained: All you need to know about Leyton Orient's FIFA tournament that starts today

Twitter/@leytonorientfc

While the coronavirus pandemic has led to elite football in England and across large parts of the world to be suspended, many fans missing their weekly fix of the beautiful game look set to tune into Leyton Orient's 'UltimateQuaranTeam' tournament.

Designed to raise money for EFL clubs suffering financially amid the ongoing uncertainty, the bumper FIFA tournament will get underway with an opening ceremony on Sunday evening before hosts Orient battle Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow at 7pm GMT.

But what exactly is the 'UltimateQuaranTeam' competition and how did it come about?

Here's all you need to know...

How will it work?

Initially, Orient invited 63 other teams to join them in a knockout FIFA 20 tournament after the idea - described as "genius" by first-team manager Ross Embleton - was formed by media staff members Luke Lambourne and Dan Walker.

However, the response was so big - from clubs all over the world - that they decided to double the number of participants to 128.





Which clubs are in?

The only criteria clubs had to meet was that they needed to be on the game so that they could play as themselves, so a wide range from Manchester City in the Premier League to Orlando City in the MLS are involved.

In total, 16 different countries are represented. Benfica and FC Nordsjaelland have pulled out since the first-round draw was made, replaced by French duo Lille and Nantes.

👀 So here it is in all its glory, the final 128!



Under 15 minutes to go. 😬



Answer below to help pass the time.



Who you want to draw ___________



Who you'll probably draw __________#UltimateQuaranTeam



Who’s playing?

There are a mixture of fans and footballers taking part, while some clubs have their own affiliated eSports teams to call upon.

Among the real-life footballers expected to represent their respective clubs are Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, Brighton striker Neal Maupay and Norwich City star Todd Cantwell.

Draw in full

Accrington Stanley vs Wycombe Wanderers

Leyton Orient vs Lokomotiv Moscow

Reading vs Crystal Palace

DC United vs Celta Vigo

Stevenage vs Blackpool

Norwich City vs Fleetwood Town

Standard Liege vs Bolton Wanderers

AS Fiorentina vs Nottingham Forest

Walsall vs AS Roma

Huddersfield vs Middlesbrough

Central Coast Mariners vs Shamrock Rovers

Plymouth Argyle vs ESTAC Troyes

Aston Villa vs VVV-Venlo

Hibernian vs Millwall

Sheffield United vs Carlisle United

Peterborough United vs Exeter City

AFC Wimbledon vs West Ham United

Manchester City vs KV Kortrijk

Cork City vs Ross County

Djurgarden Fotboll vs PSV Eindhoven

Nantes vs Swindon Town

Newcastle United vs Gillingham

Bristol Rovers vs Southend United

Orlando Pirates vs FC Sion

West Bromwich Albion vs AFC Ajax

Mansfield Town vs KAA Gent

Colchester United vs Rotherham United

Preston North End vs Doncaster Rovers

Sydney vs Barnsley

Grimsby Town vs Motherwell

Burton Albion vs Sligo Rovers

Adelaide United vs Wolves

Oxford United vs Lille

Lorient vs KV Mechelen

Crawley Town vs RKC Waalwijk

RB Salzburg vs Derby County

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers

Forest Green Rovers vs Northampton Town

Brentford vs St Mirren

Oldham Athletic vs Finn Harps

Waterford vs Angers SCO

Melbourne Victory vs Ipswich Town

Scunthorpe United vs Charlton Athletic

FC Emmen vs Port Vale

Vitesse vs Atalanta

MK Dons vs Heracles Almelo

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cambridge United

PEC Zwolle vs FC Groningen

ADO Den Haag vs Willem II

KRC Genk vs Luton Town

Rochdale vs Coventry City

Derry City vs QPR

Fortuna Sittard vs Newport County

Birmingham City vs Sunderland

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sparta Rotterdam

Orlando City vs Feyenoord

Amiens vs Watford

Olympique Marseille vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Cheltenham Town vs Salford City

Portsmouth vs Dundalk

AZ Alkmaar vs FC Utrecht

Morecambe vs Hamilton Academical

Burnley vs Shrewsbury Town

PAOK vs FC Midtjylland