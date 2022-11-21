The ultimate World Cup cheat sheet

Don’t use the term Wag if you can help it – these women prefer fitness, sobriety and staying away from the paparazzi

It’s the winter World Cup no one asked for but we’re getting anyway. What could prove to be the most controversial football tournament in living memory is now well and truly underway.

Not only is it being played at the wrong time of year, so no one can enjoy watching matches in sunny beer gardens or celebrate England’s goals by taking their tops off and waving them over their heads (tricky when you’ve got a coat on). But the decision to allow Qatar to host has been marred by justifiable concerns over bribery, corruption and human rights violations. But for better or worse, the first Middle Eastern World Cup is going to be a hot topic for the next month – and, if you’re the sort of casual football fan who only tunes in for the major competitions, the stakes are even higher than normal.

What should you say, or not say? Who are the ones to watch? Will everyone be talking about Gareth Southgate’s waistcoats or the alleged deaths of thousands of migrant workers involved in building the stadiums? Does the fact that the Lionesses already brought it home this summer make the men’s game less exciting?

Here’s your essential crib sheet…

1. Qatar

FIFA World Cup trophy replica in front of the Al-Bayt Stadium - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

What you need to know: The official slogan for Qatar 2022 is “Now is All” – a handy reminder to focus hard on the moment and not look away from the football whatever you do – from a country where homosexuality is illegal, women’s freedoms are limited and adultery is punishable by death.

Oh and where the temperatures, even in winter, are above 30C – meaning the stadiums have had to be equipped with solar-powered cooling systems to keep fans and players safe. And where drinking alcohol is frowned upon (and you can forget buying a pint in the stadium, as they have just banned that too). Other than that, it seems like the perfect location.

What to say: At least the World Cup has helped to expose Qatar’s human rights abuses

What not to say: At least none of our own footballers would ever treat women poorly

Story continues

2. The squad

Gareth Southgate - Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

What you need to know: Don’t worry, if you have watched the Euros, you’ll know some of the England names. Gareth Southgate is still manager (for now), captain Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire – all still present. The potential breakthrough superstar is teenager Jude Bellingham – and one to watch. The team has already found training in the heat tough and are staying in a Doha hotel, surrounded by pictures of their loved ones in their rooms – including their pets.

And don’t forget the Welsh. The nation has qualified for the first time since 1958 and is in the same group as England. You’ll already know Gareth Bale and can get away with mentioning Fulham player Harry Wilson without looking like you’ve read Wikipedia. Just remember: Jill Scott is in the celebrity jungle, a retired Lioness and nothing to do with all this.

What to say: Southgate is playing a very defensive team – he could be sacked if he’s not bolder

What not to say: Is Bale the one with the man bun or the waistcoats?

3. HMS Wag

MSC World Europa

What you need to know: It cost £1 billion – no, not the legal fees from Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s “Wagatha Christie” trial, but the MSC World Europa: a floating hotel soon to be temporary home to England’s wives and girlfriends. Name-drop Grealish’s childhood sweetheart, model Sasha Attwood; Rashford’s fiancée Luca Loi; and Maguire’s new wife, qualified physiotherapist Fern.

In fact, don’t use the term Wag if you can help it – these women prefer fitness, sobriety and staying away from the paparazzi. Still, they’re not slumming it alongside those football fans paying £300 a night, but will be in the £6,000 “royal suites”, with a private top-deck Yacht Club, Swarovski crystal staircase and butlers galore. So it’s not all bad.

What to say: Wag culture is so patronising and, as the Lionesses showed, women can play football just as well as men

What not to say: Don’t drop your phone into the sea and destroy evidence that might one day be needed in court

4. The new obsession

Jude Bellingham - Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

What you need to know: If there was one thing that got us all watching the Euros in 2020, it was Jack Grealish. Or should I say Jack Grealish’s calves – so extraordinarily taut and muscular that they’ve since spawned a dedicated calendar, jigsaw and their own Twitter account. So what might our new niche obsession be? Step forward 19-year-old Jude Bellingham, whose footballing ability Grealish has called “scary”.

Fans have observed that he often plays with large holes cut into the back of his socks, reportedly to help relieve leg tension and pain around his, you guessed it, muscular calves. Trend alert: prepare to be snipping chunks out of your socks before Christmas.

What to say: Did you know that Bellingham’s transfer fee, if he moves to the Premier League, is set to be the biggest in history?

What not to say: Is Jack Grealish the one with the silly hair?

5. The fan festival

People gather in front of the World Cup countdown clock in Doha - PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

What you need to know: Expect a lot of complaining about the desert heat, lack of shade and the price of a pint – £12.50 in an area that has been specially licensed to sell alcohol at certain times of the day. Want a little more luxury from this fan “festival” in a repurposed car park? A hospitality day package – including gourmet food, alcoholic drinks and “panoramic views” of the festival site itself, as well as a match ticket, will set you back £986. Keen for your own entrance to the festival and access to a private bar? That will be £378. Bargain. And at the end of the day, you can retire to the fan village for £200 a night – row upon row of brightly painted Portacabins that look a bit like hospital rooms inside.

What to say: Who cares? I’d pay anything to watch England play

What not to say: They’re coming home, they’re coming, they’re on the next flight…

6. The dignitaries

David Beckham talks to H.E Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani - David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

What you need to know: Prince William, president of the FA and Prince of Wales, has said he’s supporting both nations – and while he currently has “no plans” to attend, it has been suggested this could change if either team do well. Rishi Sunak has “no plans” to fly out either. Labour is boycotting, citing Qatar’s treatment of same-sex relationships and migrant workers. And the Welsh government has pulled out of attending the match against Iran, in protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in police custody.

David Beckham, meanwhile, has signed a reported £15 million-a-year deal to be a Qatari ambassador and promote the tournament. And Fifa has sent a letter to all 32 teams, reminding them to “focus on the football”.