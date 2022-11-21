The ultimate World Cup cheat sheet

Claire Cohen
·7 min read
Don’t use the term Wag if you can help it – these women prefer fitness, sobriety and staying away from the paparazzi
Don’t use the term Wag if you can help it – these women prefer fitness, sobriety and staying away from the paparazzi

It’s the winter World Cup no one asked for but we’re getting anyway. What could prove to be the most controversial football tournament in living memory is now well and truly underway.

Not only is it being played at the wrong time of year, so no one can enjoy watching matches in sunny beer gardens or celebrate England’s goals by taking their tops off and waving them over their heads (tricky when you’ve got a coat on). But the decision to allow Qatar to host has been marred by justifiable concerns over bribery, corruption and human rights violations. But for better or worse, the first Middle Eastern World Cup is going to be a hot topic for the next month – and, if you’re the sort of casual football fan who only tunes in for the major competitions, the stakes are even higher than normal.

What should you say, or not say? Who are the ones to watch? Will everyone be talking about Gareth Southgate’s waistcoats or the alleged deaths of thousands of migrant workers involved in building the stadiums? Does the fact that the Lionesses already brought it home this summer make the men’s game less exciting?

Here’s your essential crib sheet…

1. Qatar

FIFA World Cup trophy replica in front of the Al-Bayt Stadium - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images
FIFA World Cup trophy replica in front of the Al-Bayt Stadium - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

What you need to know: The official slogan for Qatar 2022 is “Now is All” – a handy reminder to focus hard on the moment and not look away from the football whatever you do – from a country where homosexuality is illegal, women’s freedoms are limited and adultery is punishable by death.

Oh and where the temperatures, even in winter, are above 30C – meaning the stadiums have had to be equipped with solar-powered cooling systems to keep fans and players safe. And where drinking alcohol is frowned upon (and you can forget buying a pint in the stadium, as they have just banned that too). Other than that, it seems like the perfect location.

  • What to say: At least the World Cup has helped to expose Qatar’s human rights abuses

  • What not to say: At least none of our own footballers would ever treat women poorly

2. The squad

Gareth Southgate - Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Gareth Southgate - Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

What you need to know: Don’t worry, if you have watched the Euros, you’ll know some of the England names. Gareth Southgate is still manager (for now), captain Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire – all still present. The potential breakthrough superstar is teenager Jude Bellingham – and one to watch. The team has already found training in the heat tough and are staying in a Doha hotel, surrounded by pictures of their loved ones in their rooms – including their pets.

And don’t forget the Welsh. The nation has qualified for the first time since 1958 and is in the same group as England. You’ll already know Gareth Bale and can get away with mentioning Fulham player Harry Wilson without looking like you’ve read Wikipedia. Just remember: Jill Scott is in the celebrity jungle, a retired Lioness and nothing to do with all this.

  • What to say: Southgate is playing a very defensive team – he could be sacked if he’s not bolder

  • What not to say: Is Bale the one with the man bun or the waistcoats?

3. HMS Wag

MSC World Europa
MSC World Europa

What you need to know: It cost £1 billion – no, not the legal fees from Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s “Wagatha Christie” trial, but the MSC World Europa: a floating hotel soon to be temporary home to England’s wives and girlfriends. Name-drop Grealish’s childhood sweetheart, model Sasha Attwood; Rashford’s fiancée Luca Loi; and Maguire’s new wife, qualified physiotherapist Fern.

In fact, don’t use the term Wag if you can help it – these women prefer fitness, sobriety and staying away from the paparazzi. Still, they’re not slumming it alongside those football fans paying £300 a night, but will be in the £6,000 “royal suites”, with a private top-deck Yacht Club, Swarovski crystal staircase and butlers galore. So it’s not all bad.

  • What to say: Wag culture is so patronising and, as the Lionesses showed, women can play football just as well as men

  • What not to say: Don’t drop your phone into the sea and destroy evidence that might one day be needed in court

4. The new obsession

Jude Bellingham - Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Jude Bellingham - Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

What you need to know: If there was one thing that got us all watching the Euros in 2020, it was Jack Grealish. Or should I say Jack Grealish’s calves – so extraordinarily taut and muscular that they’ve since spawned a dedicated calendar, jigsaw and their own Twitter account. So what might our new niche obsession be? Step forward 19-year-old Jude Bellingham, whose footballing ability Grealish has called “scary”.

Fans have observed that he often plays with large holes cut into the back of his socks, reportedly to help relieve leg tension and pain around his, you guessed it, muscular calves. Trend alert: prepare to be snipping chunks out of your socks before Christmas.

  • What to say: Did you know that Bellingham’s transfer fee, if he moves to the Premier League, is set to be the biggest in history?

  • What not to say: Is Jack Grealish the one with the silly hair?

5. The fan festival

People gather in front of the World Cup countdown clock in Doha - PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images
People gather in front of the World Cup countdown clock in Doha - PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

What you need to know: Expect a lot of complaining about the desert heat, lack of shade and the price of a pint – £12.50 in an area that has been specially licensed to sell alcohol at certain times of the day. Want a little more luxury from this fan “festival” in a repurposed car park? A hospitality day package – including gourmet food, alcoholic drinks and “panoramic views” of the festival site itself, as well as a match ticket, will set you back £986. Keen for your own entrance to the festival and access to a private bar? That will be £378. Bargain. And at the end of the day, you can retire to the fan village for £200 a night – row upon row of brightly painted Portacabins that look a bit like hospital rooms inside.

  • What to say: Who cares? I’d pay anything to watch England play

  • What not to say: They’re coming home, they’re coming, they’re on the next flight…

6. The dignitaries

David Beckham talks to H.E Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani - David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
David Beckham talks to H.E Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani - David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

What you need to know: Prince William, president of the FA and Prince of Wales, has said he’s supporting both nations – and while he currently has “no plans” to attend, it has been suggested this could change if either team do well. Rishi Sunak has “no plans” to fly out either. Labour is boycotting, citing Qatar’s treatment of same-sex relationships and migrant workers. And the Welsh government has pulled out of attending the match against Iran, in protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in police custody.

David Beckham, meanwhile, has signed a reported £15 million-a-year deal to be a Qatari ambassador and promote the tournament. And Fifa has sent a letter to all 32 teams, reminding them to “focus on the football”.

  • What to say: It’s right that our nation’s leaders should refuse to endorse the horrendous regime in Qatar

  • What not to say: Might ask Becks if he can bring me back some designer sunglasses

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Rare buzzer-beater helps outmanned Nuggets beat Mavs 98-97

    DALLAS (AP) — Vlatko Cancar hit a buzzer-beater from near midcourt when the final 2 seconds of the first half were replayed after the break, and the outmanned Denver Nuggets went on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-97 on Sunday night. The Nuggets went to the locker room thinking they were down seven on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Dallas star Luka Doncic after getting blown out two nights earlier without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and fellow starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Instead, Doncic

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Grizzlies beat Thunder, but Morant leaves with ankle injury

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Memphis beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 on Friday night in a game where Grizzlies star Ja Morant left late with an ankle injury. Morant and John Konchar added 19 each for Memphis, with Morant finishing with 11 assists and Konchar grabbing 10 rebounds. There was no immediate word on the extent of Morant’s injury. Josh Giddy led Oklahoma City with 20 points and 11 assists. Jalen Williams had 16 points, s

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Andersson, Flames top Tkachuk, Panthers in OT 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead the Calgary Flames over the Florida Panthers 5-4 Saturday night in a matchup of teams that made a major trade last summer. Adam Ruzicka had two goals and an assist for Calgary. Nikita Zadorov and Blake Coleman also scored. Florida got goals from Colin White, Sam Reinhart, Eetu Luostarinen and Matthew Tkachuk. Tkachuk spent six seasons with the Flames before going to Florida in a trade for Jonathan Huberdeau a

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Nick Nurse offers updates on several injured Raptors

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the status of a few injured players, the battle for rotation minutes and O.G.'s evolving offensive skills.