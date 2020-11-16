Your ultimate guide to the holiday toys every kid will love

From the best gifts for everyone on your list (yes, even that picky person!) to the hottest toys and games that are trending this year, Canadian Tire and Yahoo Canada are helping you make this holiday season one to remember.

It goes without saying that kids love opening presents on Christmas morning. For some, it’s the highlight of their year to finally receive something they’ve been coveting for months.



And of course parents can’t help but smile when they see their children’s faces light up. But the leadup to that glorious moment on Dec. 25 can often be filled with uncertainty and stress for parents -- as well as grandparents, aunts and uncles, family friends and more -- who have a long list of people to shop for and no idea where to begin.

Kids are easier to purchase gifts for because they tend to make their current interests and hobbies known. And if you recall your own childhood, you might also remember exclusively wanting….yep, you guessed it, toys.

To make this year super easy, check those names off your Christmas gift list with highly-coveted toys for kids who like to learn, create or love to be active.

Educational and STEM Toys

Kids love to learn and acquire knowledge. The trick is delivering that knowledge in a fun and interactive way. Whether you’re gifting to your own kids or a niece or nephew, there are some excellent toys that promote cognitive development in a range of subjects.

The Fisher Price Laugh & Learn® Smart Stages™ Puppy represents the gold standard in educational gifts for toddlers. Not only will this cuddly puppy become a child’s best friend, it will also introduce them to over a hundred words as well as songs, colours and shapes. For the future paleontologist, the Discovery Dinosaur Fossil Kit is guaranteed to please on Christmas morning. Just think of how much time you’ll have to nap if the kids are busy excavating T-Rex skeletons.

Trending Toys

The hottest toys of the season are hard to get your hands on -- so get an early start. This year, Hatchimals have outdone themselves with their Hatchimals Pixies Crystal Fliers. Kids will be thrilled to discover their pixies can fly and sense where their hands are. Move your hands up and she’ll fly higher, lower them and she’ll follow.

Another hot ticket item is from the ever popular PAW Patrol animated series. The PAW Patrol Jet to the Rescue Spiral Rescue Jet features transforming wings along with exciting lights and sound effects - pretty much everything kids adore.

Toys for Creative Kids

