‘Ultimate Tag’ And ‘Game On!’ Top Wednesday Ratings; ‘Bulletproof’ Returns Low
Fox’s Ultimate Tag and the CBS comedy game show Game On! shared the top spot in Wednesday primetime, with both delivering a 0.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic. The extreme version of the classic playground game netted 1.86 million viewers, but Game On! surpassed it, tallying 3.58 million viewers.
On the CW, Bulletproof (0.1, 386,000) returned for Season 2, matching series lows. A fresh episode of The 100 (0.2, 678,000) was on par with last week.
ABC’s “Wonderful World of Disney” presentation of Big Hero 6 (0.5, 2.50M) stumbled from last week’s presentation of Up, while a new episode of Marvel’s Agents S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.3, 1.60M) held steady.
NBC served repeats of its Chicago trio, which were Wednesday’s most viewed shows; Chicago Fire garnered the largest audience with 4.13 million viewers.
