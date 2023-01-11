Your ultimate Sydney events guide: the best things to do this weekend, and what’s on through January

Michael Sun, Sian Cain, Janine Israel and Steph Harmon
·8 min read

Stag

Blue – Heartbreak heartthrob’s one-man-show

14–29 January at Belvoir Street theatre

As Malakai, Thomas Weatherall was one of the breakout stars/heartthrobs of Netflix’s hit reboot of Heartbreak High. In Blue – a new one-man show the 22-year-old both stars in and wrote – he plays Mark: a 20-year-old who’s just moved out of home when he receives a shocking letter from his mum, which he has to make sense of alone. The play deals in grief, masculinity, mental health and falling in love; he told us in an interview it’s “very personal fiction,” with some ripped verbatim from his teen diary. Eamon Flack, the artistic director at Belvoir, describes it as “a remarkable, genuinely exciting debut” from “a young man wise beyond his years”.

Tickets from $72+bf, with cheaper concessions

Are We There Yet? – Alison Lester classic on stage

Until 22 January at the Sydney Opera House

Related: Summer in the City: your ultimate what’s on guide to the best events and things to do in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and across Australia

The incomparable children’s author Alison Lester transposed the notorious long-distance car trip lament into a call to adventure, in a beloved picture book that has delighted children for generations. Now award-winning playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer has turned it into a colourful and dynamic play for Sydney festival – a follow-up to his highly successful adaptation of Lester’s Magic Beach. Join the family as they travel around Australia, from Lester’s Sandy Beach all the way to the Kimberley and back.

Tickets from $35+bf

Manifesto – a thrilling hour of dance

Until 15 January at Carriageworks, Eveleigh

Nine white-clad dancers and nine black-clad drummers are the starting point for Melbourne-based contemporary choreographer Stephanie Lake’s latest show, which premiered to rapturous reviews in Adelaide last March. Lake describes the one-hour performance – a collaboration with composer Robin Fox and lighting designer Bosco Shaw – as “a show about history, rebellion, obedience, joy, wonder and tenderness, as well as sorrow and rage”. Critics have hailed it as “an explosive, ecstatic and primal phenomenon” that “​​left us breathless and whooping with joy”.

Tickets from $59+bf

Urinetown: The Musical – toilet humour with bite

Until 5 February at Hayes Theatre, Potts Point

Urinetown is set in a dystopian world with gargantuan queues outside of communal toilets where flushing is illegal – so, basically a Splendour campground. It’s all because of water shortages that have beset a near-future society ruled by monopolising overlords (sound familiar?), and one humble urinal becomes the site of intrigue, resistance and all-out warfare. The satirical show is twisty and absurd.

Tickets from $60+bf

Parties and festivals

Pub Choir – Kate Bush’s fave event

18 January at Enmore Theatre, Newtown

Description: Late last year, Kate Bush sent a letter to an Australian choir after hearing their rendition of Running Up That Hill. “It’s utterly, utterly wonderful,” she wrote, “I love it so much!” The choir was Brisbane’s Pub Choir – an event which turns total strangers into acapella groups en masse – and it wasn’t even their first brush with celebrity; Mariah Carey also tweeted their lockdown cover of (what else?) All I Want For Christmas Is You. Now, you can get amongst it and belt out your favourite tunes – lubricated by a beer or three. The song you’ll learn is TBC…

Tickets are $45

Sydney Lunar Streets – goodbye tiger, hello rabbit!

21 January – 5 February at Haymarket, Sydney

The year of the tiger makes way for that of the rabbit and Sydney’s Haymarket is the No 1 place to see it happen. The annual City of Sydney-sponsored lunar new year festival runs for two weeks, beginning with a 21 January evening of street performance, food markets, illuminated art installations, lion dancing and live music ranging from traditional folk styles to DJ sets – Insta moments aplenty and great eats to boot.

Free

Yabun festival – Invasion Day commemorated

26 January at Victoria Park, Camperdown

First held in 2001, the annual family-friendly Yabun festival takes place on the green expanses of Victoria Park, on land that was once a rich hunting ground for the Gadigal people. Now it provides space to reflect on the loss of Aboriginal culture since the arrival of the first fleet and to celebrate its ongoing struggle and resilience. The vibe is welcoming, there are food stalls, art and craft markets, talks and performance to explore, and the Yabun stage hosts a live music program featuring sets from the Donovans, Marlene Cummins, Sounds of Freedom, Col Hardy, Loren Ryan, Pirra, Stiff Gins, Kobie Dee and Shakaya. Ska-rock-funk veterans Coloured Stone will see you into the evening.

Free

Live music

HTRK – Melbourne duo in pop-up venue

13, 14 January at ‘The Weary Traveller’, Martin Place

Are there any Australian acts who have undergone as much transformation as HTRK? Under that banner, Jonnine Standish and Nigel Yang have made seven albums, spanning the industrial-ish electronica of their 2007 debut to the Americana-indebted folk of their 2021 record Rhinestones – which made it on to our best Australian albums list in 2021. Their Sydney festival show is set to be a cinematic affair in the festival’s 70s-themed pop-up basement bar, which has a solid gig program taking over the CTA Business Club through January.

Tickets $49+bf

Emma Donovan & Paul Grabowsky – one of Australia’s finest voices

19 January at the City Recital Hall, Sydney

Gumbaynggirr singer Donovan began performing gospel music as a child in her family’s band, the Donovans, emerging as a formidable solo artist. Now her remarkable voice is being paired with celebrated pianist and composer Paul Grabowsky, with a jazz band backing as Donovan sings gospel, country and blues favourites. This gig is part of City Recital Hall’s “Switched On” series, as they install a “world-class 360-degree spatial audio sound system” to make the hall “the first commercial venue in Australia capable of full spatial audio”. So there you go.

Tickets from $49+bf

Kehlani – lovelorn R&B

25 January at Hordern Pavilion, Moore Park

Love, for Kehlani, has always been a psychodrama: the kind you spend years recounting on a therapist’s couch. In the R&B singer’s biggest tracks, including megahit Nights Like This, she takes stock of love’s humiliations – the various anxieties, the delusion that’s always attached to romance – and decides it’s worth it anyway. With a voice like that – “an onslaught of glistening vocals”, as the Guardian review of her last album Blue Water Road called it – we might just believe her.

Tickets from $101.85+bf

Film and visual arts

Karla Dickens: Embracing Shadows – uncompromising art packed with wit

Until 12 March at Campbelltown Arts Centre, Campbelltown

Wiradjuri artist Dickens is known for collage canvases that deal with big issues: Indigenous incarceration, global warming, mining greed, queer politics, domestic violence and colonisation. Heavy topics for sure, but there’s a dark sense of play here too, with bits and bobs gathered from garage sales and council pick-up piles finding their way into her art. Her first retrospective will feature key bodies of work alongside a new one, Disastrous: a series about the 2022 floods that wreaked havoc through the artist’s home region of the Northern Rivers.

Free

Paul Yore: Word Made Flesh – a wild, queer future

Until 26 February at Carriageworks, Eveleigh

Related: Penis straws and obscene quilts: the artist turning junk into a queer church

Melbourne artist Yore caught the attention of Sydney art viewers almost a decade ago when, aged 26, he was selected among the 14 early-career artists in the MCA’s annual Primavera show. Since then his trademark work – meticulously made, wildly colourful and provocative – has only become, well, even more so. His latest show, a queer alternative reality created from the ruins of the Anthropocene, is Yore’s anarchic vision at architectural scale: a riot of bizarre structures and sculpture, found objects, collage, painting, video, sound and light.

Free

OpenAir cinema – films with a harbour view

8 January – 21 February at Mrs Macquarie’s Point, Sydney

We’re hoping La Niña has well and truly racked off by the time this harbourside open-air cinema series kicks off with a screening of Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical film The Fabelmans. Other hot tickets on the program include Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness; the Australian premiere of Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale; Emily – the directorial debut from Australian actor Frances O’Connor; Cate Blanchett’s conductor drama Tár; and Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt. There’s a sprinkling of nostalgia too (Cinema Paradiso; Titanic; the original Top Gun) and a selection of dining and drinking options to round up the night.

Tickets from $36

Flickerfest – a short film festival

20 – 29 January at Bondi, Sydney

Bondi’s international short film festival turns 32 this year and it has 114 shorts to show, 80 of those homegrown. Flickerfest is recognised by both the Academy awards and Bafta, and always has some incredible films to see as filmmakers vie for award contention off the back of it. None of the films are more than 35 minutes long – some are only three! – so you could a) spend an evening watching about 20 films at Flickerfest, or b) go see Avatar 2.

Tickets vary; visit website

