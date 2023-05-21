Ultimate road trip guide: 10Best readers cite best places to rest and refuel in the US

Summer is just around the corner – are you ready to make the most of it? Start planning a road trip with USA TODAY 10Best rankings of the best campgrounds, roadside motels, RV parks, gas station brands and more. To find the top spots for 2023, 10Best asked a panel of experts to select nominees across nine categories, and then 10Best readers voted for their favorites. After four weeks of voting, the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards are revealed.

Best Gas Station Brand: Kwik Trip

Kwik Trip wins Best Gas Station Brand for fourth year in a row

This Wisconsin-based, family-owned company operates more than 800 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota and Illinois. Their bakeries make more than two dozen different items each day, and all milk is sourced from dairy farms within a 100-mile radius of La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Best Gas Station for Food: Maverik

Maverik takes top honors for Best Gas Station for Food

Maverik is a chain with hundreds of stores in Western states, known for its adventure-themed murals and logo. BonFire Foods, an eatery within the store that makes fresh food every day, offers items like pizzas, wraps, salads, sandwiches and burritos.

Best Glamping Spot: Westgate River Ranch Resort in River Ranch, Florida

Go glamping at Westgate River Ranch Resort

Westgate River Ranch Resort is an authentic Florida dude ranch that’s located only 90 minutes south of tourist hot spot Orlando. It also serves as a luxurious glamping resort that overlooks the Kissimmee River. Guests can choose to stay in a well-appointed Conestoga wagon or a luxury glamping tent.

Best Luxury RV Resort: Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada

For a luxury experience, take your RV to Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort

LVM Resort offers Class A Motorcoach facilities across 41 acres in the heart of Las Vegas (pictured). The 400 landscaped sites are shaded with more than 1,000 palm trees, while amenities include a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, resort-style swimming pools, two whirlpools, a spa and fitness center.

Best National Park for RVing/Camping: Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Oklahoma

Camp out in the beautiful Chickasaw National Recreation Area

Situated in the foothills of the Arbuckle Mountains in south-central Oklahoma, the Chickasaw National Recreation Area encompasses the former Platt National Park and Arbuckle Recreation Area. There are six campgrounds spread throughout the park for both RV and tent camping.

Best Roadside Motel: The Sunset Motel in Brevard, North Carolina

The Sunset Motel celebrates the allure of the open road by providing clean, comfortable rooms and friendly service to visiting guests. Amenities include free Wi-Fi and cable, plus chairs outside each door so guests can visit with their neighbors.

Best RV Campground: Inn Town Campground in Nevada City, California

Bring your RV to Inn Town Campground in California

This RV park just minutes outside Nevada City, California has several RV sites, many with full hookups and a few with water and electric only. Each site has its own picnic table. Campground amenities include barbecues and a swimming pool.

Best State Park for RVing/Camping: Petit Jean State Park in Morrilton, Arkansas

Petit Jean State Park is a great spot for camping

The 3,471-acre Petit Jean State Park is situated atop Petit Jean Mountain next to the Arkansas River. Accommodations in the scenic park include a lodge, cabins, yurts and park campsites. Nearby hiking trails are plentiful, and campers can walk to the majestic Cedar Falls and many other breathtaking nature spots. Petit Jean State Park is also a certified Trail of Tears National Historic Trail Site.

Best Vintage Trailer Hotel: The Vintages Trailer Resort in Dayton, Oregon

Enjoy a unique stay at The Vintages Trailer Resort

This Willamette Valley resort has a “neighborhood” of rental trailers. Each unique trailer comes with pour-over coffee, bathrobes, hotel-quality linens and a propane grill for cooking. Park amenities include a pool, lawn games and a nearby dog park.

Congratulations to all these winners! Remember to visit 10Best.com daily to vote in all of our Readers' Choice contests.

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: Your road trip made easy: Best places to rest and refuel in the US