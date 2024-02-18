The Ultimate Ranking Of Cheez-It Flavors

Boxes of Cheez-Its - Jenn Carnevale / Static Media

Feeling snacky? Look no further than the iconic Cheez-It. These little squares of joy have been a snacktime staple for generations, but did you know there is an array of flavors, types, and textures? I didn't, so I grabbed multiple reusable shopping bags and made my way to the grocery store in search of all the options I could find. I wound up with 11 different flavors, but which one is the best?

Armed with an open mind and a discerning palate, I took on the task of ranking this batch. I scrutinized each cracker's texture, aroma, and, of course, the irresistible cheese flavor that has made Cheez-It a household name. From the tried-and-true Original to the bold and unexpected twists of Buffalo Wing and Pepper Jack, I dove headfirst into the crispy world of snack crackers to determine which flavor deserves the top spot.

Will the classics stand their ground, or will a wild card flavor emerge as the surprising winner? Get ready to snack vicariously through my taste test adventure, and perhaps discover a new Cheez-It favorite along the way.

11. Extra Cheesy

Extra Cheesy Cheez-Its - Jenn Carnevale / Static Media

First up on this ultimate Cheez-It list is the Extra Cheesy flavor, and man, are these gross. I tried to find one redeeming quality for this option, but honestly, I dislike everything about them. They don't taste like Cheez-Its at all, they have less of a crunch than their Original counterpart, and that coating of flavoring is too much. Yes, there is definitely extra cheese on this snack item as promised, but it's not a cheese taste I can place. These simply taste artificial and are way too salty, with the cheese debris covering everything it touches.

In one sense, they remind me of the old-school Cheese Nips with that extra layer of cheese dust, but those were way better and had a flavoring that actually resembled cheese. Unfortunately, Extra Cheesy is a hard pass for me. From the smell to the taste, these gotta go.

10. White Cheddar

White Cheddar Cheez-Its - Jenn Carnevale / Static Media

The next flavor on the list is White Cheddar, and for me, this is another hard pass. I knew from the smell I wasn't going to like this option, with that lingering sour tang of artificial cheese. The taste isn't much better. I couldn't find any hints of white cheddar; just a tangy taste from the cheese dust. What I will say is that you get the signature toasted taste on the back end, which makes them more palatable. Unlike the Extra Cheesy, there are hints of quintessential Cheez-It to be found.

While the front end of the flavor profile is a salt assault with that extra layer of cheese dust, the flavors do balance out by the end of the bite. But it's that sour tang of the white cheddar flavoring that pushes these to the end of the list in my book. If you're someone who leans toward bitter or tangy when it comes to flavors, check these out. For me, I'll stick to the others.

9. Bacon & Cheddar

Bacon & Cheddar Cheez-Its - Jenn Carnevale / Static Media

When it came to first impressions, the Bacon & Cheddar Duoz was the option I wanted to try most out of this line-up. Unfortunately, I was deeply disappointed.

In the Duoz option, you get two different Cheez-It crackers featuring two completely different flavors. However, in the case of Bacon & Cheddar, both crackers taste the same. You can't taste any of the cheddar profile because the "bacon" seasoning is so overpowering, and that flavor dust takes over the entire box. The worst part? The bacon flavor doesn't actually taste like bacon. There are hints of a traditional bacon flavor at the backend of the profile –- smokey and rich –- but the seasoning tastes more like a steak seasoning or BBQ flavoring.

Overall, these weren't bad, but I couldn't eat more than a few with that overpowering smokey flavor. For the Bacon & Cheddar option, I'm deeming this one high hopes -– low outcome.

8. Buffalo Wing

Buffalo Wing Cheez-Its - Jenn Carnevale / Static Media

Coming in at No. 8 is the Cheez-It Buffalo Wing flavor. I have to say, this option definitely tastes like buffalo sauce with a slight kick. While you get that iconic buffalo flavor, just like on your favorite wings, there is something a little off here for me. I'm not sure if it's the cheddar cracker base messing with the Buffalo flavoring or the actual Buffalo mixture on the crackers, but there is an unwanted aftertaste that pushed these away from a top spot.

My conclusion is that these are good, but the cayenne pepper sauce kicks a little too hard for me and my palate. While the box says there is some blue cheese in there, I didn't taste it, which meant there was no respite for my mouth.

I love Buffalo wings, and I think these showcase a decent representation of those flavors, but they just weren't for me. If I'm going to snack, I want to love every second of my treat.

7. Italian Four Cheese

Italian Four Cheese Cheez-Its - Jenn Carnevale / Static Media

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, it's not a Cheez-it, but boy, did the brand try. I have to say, I am pretty impressed by Cheez-It's Italian Four Cheese option. While I don't like the overly cheddar flavoring of some of these bold choices, this one wasn't too bad.

Within the first bite, you get an array of cheese flavors, especially in the aftertaste. I can taste the Monterey Jack in the beginning with some hints of Parmesan, then it mellows out to mozzarella at the end. I'm pretty impressed a snack cracker has this much complexity, especially because they aren't doused in flavor dust, too. Do I love them? No, but I know someone else will. And I'm not saying I wouldn't eat them if they were in front of me. They just aren't a favorite. So, mangia! (My Italian ancestors are deeply disappointed. I have disgraced my last name.)

6. Extra Toasty

Extra Toasty Cheez-Its - Jenn Carnevale / Static Media

Alright, I know I am going to ruffle some feathers with this one, but stay with me as I walk you through my feelings and overall opinions of the Extra Toasty version of the Cheez-It. With one bite, all I could think was this option tastes like the worst aspect of the Originals. If you like that burnt flavor, which I know people do, have at these. There is no real cheddar or salt flavors to be found. However, you will find the same satisfying crunch.

So why did I place them at No. 6? First, this placement shows you where I'm at with the other flavors on the list. I actually started liking this flavor as the test went on. Second, I couldn't stop eating them, which I know doesn't make sense, but here we are. I guess I'm hopping on the burnt taste bandwagon, and honestly, I would consider buying these for my house. Extra toasty indeed.

5. Cheddar Jack

Cheddar Jack Cheez-Its - Jenn Carnevale / Static Media

With all the other overly flavored cheese options on this list, spewing flavor dust at every turn, I wasn't super excited to try the Cheddar Jack variant, fearing it would leave me with another weird artificial cheese taste. But to my surprise, Cheddar Jack was way more balanced and far more enjoyable than most.

I have to say, there is a very pronounced cheddar flavor here in the front end of the profile, more so than the Originals. And the coating of flavor dust isn't too overpowering either. They are pretty balanced -- the closest you can get to a Goldilocks flavor profile outside of the Originals.

The verdict: These aren't bad! They do have a slightly funky smell to them with all that cheese seasoning, but it's not too off-putting. If you like the Originals and want to try and fun twist, Cheddar Jack might be your new favorite.

4. Hot & Spicy

Hot & Spicy Cheez-Its - Jenn Carnevale / Static Media

If you're someone who likes spice, Cheez-It's Hot & Spicy flavor is a must-try. The packaging promises a kick, and I'm here to confirm you'll get it with just one bite.

You can smell the hot sauce essence the second you rip open the bag, and the taste matches up. Featuring an array of ingredients, such as peppers, jalapenos, and other spices, Cheez-It found a way to offer a tried and true hot sauce experience within these little crackers.

You don't feel the heat right away, as it grows and then lingers as time passes. The more you eat, the more you heat! If you like spice, Hot & Spicy are definitely for you. I like some spice, but I don't need my mouth on fire during snack time. I'll stick with basic and bland, but I'm telling you -- give these a try. I gave them 4th place to show the heat lovers they are worth it.

3. Sharp Cheddar & Parmesean

Sharp Cheddar & Parm Cheez-Its - Jenn Carnevale / Static Media

Breaking into the top three flavors in this ultimate ranking are Cheez-It's Sharp Cheddar & Parmesan Duoz. This option surprised me, as I believed it would be a cheese overload on the palate, but with one bite, I found balance and snacking success.

Like the other Duoz option, you get two different flavored crackers in one package, this one boasting a sharp cheddar and Parmesan tag team. The sharp cheddar tastes like a pumped-up Original, with a nice balance of flavors and not too much flavoring on the cracker. The Parmesan is the perfect compliment, as its flavoring is really subtle, which I personally like. The Parmesan also had more of that toasted flavor on the backend, which juxtaposes the lack of on the sharp cheddar. Eaten together, you'll find a nice combination of flavors, but it wasn't anything that wowed me. Overall, these are a solid snack cracker option, one I would happily eat again.

2. Pepper Jack

Pepper Jack Cheez-Its - Jenn Carnevale / Static Media

Taking the silver medal is the ultimate surprise on this list: Cheez-It's Pepper Jack. I had no intention of liking this option in any way shape or form, but man, color me impressed.

The Pepper Jack variant boasts hints of spice and heat, which is why I was surprised to see a lack of flavor dust on the crackers like some of the other wild options on this list. At first taste, I thought they were kind of boring, with a light touch of cheese and pepper, but oh, does that spice creep in! You really do taste the peppers and jalapenos in a nice and balanced way. The cheddar base is still there, but it's not the star of the show, leaving the perfect platform for that heat to sing.

Again, I'm shocked by how much I like these, which tells you they are worth a try. Way to go, Cheez-It. If you like a spicy kick, these are an absolute must.

1. Original

Original Cheez-Its - Jenn Carnevale / Static Media

Maybe I'm basic, maybe I'm boring, but honestly, the Original flavor still stands as the Cheez-It champ in my book. I'm all for innovation, but what's not to love about the OG Cheez-It cracker? They are perfectly crunchy and offer a little toasted flavor mixed with that signature cheddar taste. You get a touch of salt, too, with the granules on the exterior. Compared to the others, the lack of flavor dust was the ultimate win for me, offering a bold flavor without added debris. This classic snack option is truly balanced.

There is a reason they are a long-time favorite, and in my book, Cheez-Its Originals is No. 1. I'm not saying you shouldn't step outside the box and try the other flavors; this is just a reminder that our old faithful of this world are just that for a reason. Don't leave them wanting on the shelf.

Methodology

Cheez-it crackers - karen roach/Shutterstock

For this taste test ranking, I focused solely on taste, looking for a balance of flavors that weren't overpowering. While the crunch and texture were noted, they weren't important when it came to my assessment. This one was all about flavor.

