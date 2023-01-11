Your ultimate Melbourne events guide: the best things to do this weekend and what’s on through January

Sian Cain, Steph Harmon, Janine Israel, Tim Byrne and Michael Sun
·7 min read

Stage

Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner – in Melbourne, at last

18 – 29 January at Malthouse theatre

British playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones’s acclaimed play returns to Australia after a sellout run in Sydney. Newly dumped Cleo is on a Twitter tirade, directing her fury at headlines that describe Kardashian personality Kylie Jenner as a “self-made” billionaire. Her best friend, Kara, tries to talk her down as Cleo’s anger escalates. A funny and furious exploration of internet celebrity and the commodification of Blackness.

Tickets are $65+bf

Related: Summer in the City: your ultimate what’s on guide to the best events and things to do in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and across Australia

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – returned and reduced

Until 30 April at Princess theatre

If you’re up for watching an almost four-hour play about a middle-aged Harry Potter learning to be a good dad, you are probably fine with an almost six-hour version too. But Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the theatrical sequel to JK Rowling’s books, has now been tightened from a two-part play to a single three-and-a-half-hour show with an interval – there’s not much new if you’ve already seen the longer version, but it is worth going to see (even again) just for the magic tricks alone.

Tickets from $65+bf

Actors in dark clothing on a dark stage with a skull banner behind
Dementors from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast a dark shadow over the Princess theatre. Photograph: Sam Tabone/WireImage

Alan Cumming – live and on stage

14 January at Palais theatre

It’s hard to argue with the title. After all, the impish Scottish actor turns 58 in January having just played a thirtysomething pretending to be a high school kid. Cumming’s irrepressible joie de vivre will be front and centre of this new solo show, which comes to town after its world premiere at the Adelaide cabaret festival (of which he’s been artistic director since 2021). It promises a “bewitching night of showbiz, tunes and life-affirming laughs”. Whatever it is he’s on, we want some.

Tickets are $80+bf

Live music

Elton John – The rocketman returns

13, 14 January at Aami Park Stadium

After a five-decade career as the most famous crooner in the world, Elton John announced his retirement in 2018 with a string of farewell shows. But, this being Elton John, it was no ordinary send-off: he set off on a gargantuan tour of over 300 concerts across five continents, and in his down time (what down time?) recorded dozens of collaborative singles with a new generation of popstars – Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X amongst them. Now, he returns to Australia for a final encore: a suitably extravagant celebration of his star-studded legacy.

Tickets from $249+bf

Elton John on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road final tour.
Elton John on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road final tour. Photograph: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images

The Dead South – Canadian bluegrass quartet

20, 27 January at Northcote Social Club, Northcote

Saskatchewan band the Dead South look the part of prairie pioneers, with their wide-brimmed hats, white shirts and black braces, but there’s nothing predictable about this quartet, calling themselves “a rock band without a drummer, a bluegrass band without a fiddler”. A kick drum keeps time while mandolin, cello, acoustic guitar and banjo chug things along at breakneck speed like an out-of-control train lurching into a dark tunnel.

Tickets are $70+bf

HTRK – sparse sounds from Melbourne duo

25 January at Malthouse outdoor stage

Are there any Australian acts who have undergone as much transformation as HTRK? Under that banner, Jonnine Standish and Nigel Yang have made seven albums, spanning the industrial-ish electronica of their 2007 debut, which sounds as though it’s echoing from inside a storage container, to the Americana-indebted folk of their 2021 record Rhinestones – which made it on to our best Australian albums list in 2021.

Tickets are $45

Parties and festivals

Midsumma Carnival – queer Christmas

22 January at Alexandra gardens

The annual three-week queer festival kicks off with this free opening event, held out in the sun in Alexandra gardens. With plenty of musical and drag performances to see and things to eat, the opening carnival alone attracts 120,000 people each year; a must-see is the annual dog parade – a favourite of many. Picnics welcomed.

Free entry

Boiler Room x Sugar Mountain – dancefloor filler

21 January at Seaworks Maritime Precinct

The party famous for exposing thousands of gacked rave faces and awkward dance moves on their livestreamed sets is returning to Melbourne! Boiler Room has been collaborating with local dance festival Sugar Mountain for the better part of a decade. This year’s lineup includes Detroit selector DJ Bone and Canada’s globe-trotting Darwin, as well as Egyptian Australian artist Moktar, who’s built a sizeable name for himself in the scene with his fusion of club music and Arabic arrangements. It’ll all go down in a scenic venue about 30 minutes out of Melbourne – and, of course, on YouTube.

Tickets are $120

Peninsula summer music festival – 19 days of grown-up delights

Until 19 January at Mornington Peninsula

From hot springs and church gardens to established wine estates, this massive program of contemporary and classical music concerts takes over the Mornington Peninsula for over two weeks, starting on New Year’s Day with the sounds of Brazil. Family events include the Wild Adventures of Peer Gynt and serious music lovers have plenty to choose from with Reuben Tsang’s epic Rachmaninoff Etudes-Tableaux Op 39, along with a concert by the festival’s co-directors Melissa Doecke and Ben Opie, Salieri’s Concerto for Flute and Oboe.

Tickets range from free to $175, with most concerts $30–$55

Lunar new year festival – dragon dance on the Yarra

20 January at Queensbridge Square

Lunar new year celebrations have everything the staid western calendar lacks: firecrackers and the smell of gunpowder in the air; skies of coloured lanterns glowing in the dark; streets awash with the colour red, symbol of luck and vitality, and most of all dragons. Queensbridge Square on the Yarra bursts to life in late January as the celebrations usher in the year of the rabbit, but it’s those spectacular dragons, dancing to the beat of drums on the backs of extraordinary acrobats that the crowds come to see.

Free entry

Visual arts and family-friendly events

Polly Borland – bits and blobs from a Melbourne icon

24 – 25 January at Station Gallery

Polly Borland’s photographs are strange, surreal and almost immediately recognisable: fleshy blobs stuffed into stockings; powerful nudes that will stare you down; and portraits of famous faces including Queen Elizabeth II, Donald Trump, Monica Lewinsky and Nick Cave. The latter is a close friend of Borland’s, as the two came up together in Melbourne’s 80s punk scene. Cave once let her smush his face into a giant stocking, topped with a blue wig and red lipstick. Because that’s what friends are for.

Free entry

Monet & Friends – water lilies, made giant

Until 31 March at The Lume

The team that beamed the art of Vincent van Gogh as giant, immersive projections on the walls and floors of the Lume are back to do the same for Claude Monet and his fellow French impressionists. Think pastel daubs and all the water lilies you could shake a paintbrush at, with a bit of classical music to boot. They’ve even installed their own version of Paris’s Café de Flore inside for you to get a petit four. It’s a feast for all the senses.

Tickets are $44 +bf

Spaghetti-Stack-Snuffle-Shuffle – colourful sculptures for the whole family

Until 26 February at Bunjil Place

Rosie Deacon takes up artistic residence at Bunjil Place in Berwick’s Old Cheese Factory, with this new sculptural exhibition exploring the relationship between animals and humans. Using found materials and gifted items collected from op shops and art disposal centres, Deacon weaves wonderfully textural, explosively colourful exhibits that aim to reconnect audiences with childhood memories. She also incorporates 100 “joey” sculptures created by students from Gwendoline kindergarten in this highly interactive and family-friendly show.

Free entry

