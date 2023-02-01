Ultimate Medical Academy Highlights 118 Students Becoming ABK Honor Society Members

ABK is the premier national honor society for America’s private postsecondary schools, institutes, colleges and universities.

Tampa, Florida, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Online Campus of Ultimate Medical Academy, a non-profit healthcare educational institution committed to equipping and empowering students to succeed, is celebrating 118 students being inducted into the Alpha Beta Kappa (ABK) National Honor Society. These dedicated students are prepared to help fill critical needs in the healthcare industry. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that 16.97 million workers are needed to fill open healthcare positions from 2021 to 2031.

“UMA is proud to recognize these exemplary students who are dedicating their lives to helping others,” said Lisa McClure, Vice President of Programs and Academic Affairs. “As the need for healthcare services continues to grow across the country, it is comforting to know that the next generation of skilled professionals is ready and willing to provide the vital care and support that our communities will require.”

ABK recognizes students who achieve at least a 3.85 CGPA and complete at least 30 credit hours. UMA’s Online ABK honorees are enrolled in or have recently graduated from diploma or associate degree programs to help prepare them for careers in the allied healthcare industry. The following graduates have studied:

Health and Human Services (Associate of Science) – Akera Henry, Ashley Reiners, Bianca Cook, Caitlyn Oates, Danelle Duckworth, Irena Moore, Katrice Smoot, Kayla Campbell, Kim Young, Laqueta Mclaurin, LaTyra Taylor, Naquana Diggs, Nicole Williams, Smanein Caldwell, Taliah Thompson, Tashanna Daniels

Health Sciences – Medical Administrative Assistant (Associate of Science) – Aishia Thurman, Alicia Foehlinger, Anita Porter, Bailey Williams, Beth Cousins, Billy Johnston, Bridgette Brandon, Chrissy May, Cmon White, Destiny Prevatte, Eddreka Walker, Jeanai Barnes, Jessica Woods, Katherine Jacox, Katie Slater, Kaylah An'dream, Kendra Williams-Hughes, Lakeeda Bedenfield, Laquesha Hamilton-Warren, LaShawnee Martin, Martisha Archie, Milga Joseph, Orchid Nantes, Rebecca Higgins, Sarah Armstrong, Shameka Clark, Shawna Roberts, Sherry Lockhart, Sophia Hutcherson, Stacey Nice, Stormie Mcwhirter, Tawnia Dillon, Tiffany Majors, Tonya Mcdonald, Victoria Brucker, Zakia Newson

Health Sciences – Medical Office and Billing Specialist (Associate of Science) – Angela Williams, Athena Vaisey, Larissa Robinson, Mary Robinson, Nkenja Kelley, Shyan Lyons

Health Sciences – Pharmacy Technician (Associate of Science) – Dana Jones, Hailey Elliott, Javona Mason, Rayonah Whitlock, Rebecca Smith, ShaNera Burns

Healthcare Accounting (Associate of Science) – Chinyere Nnodebe, Jasmine Johnsey, Nicole Carter, Tierra Bronson

Healthcare Management (Associate of Science) – Brandee Compton, Loretta Walker, Shataika Brown, Sonja Holley

Medical Administrative Assistant – Keshia Taylor, Krystalyn Pacheco, Ronaja Day

Medical Billing and Coding (Associate of Science) – Jennifer Causey, Amanda Mckeehan, Amber Maynard, Anngellikka Murphy, Ashlynn Callahan, Bianca Cotto, Breah Dilaney, Brittany Coats-Geho, Carl Kellberg, Carrietta Burgest, Chasity Haney, Clinette Pierce, Courtney Benson, Dutchess Dancer, Helen Mcclenahan, Jesslynn Anderson, Kara Johnson, Karla Manzanares, Karrie Kellberg, Katie Smith, Kemesa Gibbs, Lindsay Fields, Lottieonna Ervin, Michelle Regier, Mystery Patell, Queyanta Pritchett, Roberta Washington, Samantha Horn, Sarah Justis, Sheraby Jeffrey, Sherry Smith, Stephanie Perry, Tanya Stugart, Tierney Ramey, Yosirys Garcia Gonzalez

Medical Billing and Coding (Diploma) – Jennifer Dillman, Justin Gile, Kimberly Ferguson, Leslie Wiles, Shanika Sullivan, Shauniqua Rollins, Whitney Edmondson

Medical Office and Billing Specialist (Diploma) – Teresa Gibbs

ABK is the premier national honor society for America’s private postsecondary schools, institutes, colleges and universities. ABK recognizes distinction in student achievement, character and leadership. To become a member, students must excel in classroom, shop, studio and laboratory work; leadership and service in class and school activities; and personal integrity and good moral character. UMA was granted a charter of ABK in 2014.

About Ultimate Medical Academy: The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States is critical and continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Founded in 1994 and based in Tampa, Florida, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 75,000 alumni and approximately 10,000 students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to more than 30,000 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org) and is also accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu.

