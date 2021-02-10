Ultimate Medical Academy Celebrates Black History Makers from Past and Present

Series of Living History Events Will Commemorate Black History Month and Increase Cultural Understanding through Insights from Living Civil Rights Legends

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is bringing Black History Month to life for its team members through a focus on ‘Living History’. The month-long series begins with an educational and interactive virtual Black History trivia event and is followed by talks from Civil Rights activist and Tampa native Dr. Bernard LaFayette and distinguished author and professor Dr. George Wright from the University of Kentucky. UMA is delighted to share these living legends with team members as a way to learn more about Black America's impact and the lasting legacy the African diaspora has created in the United States.

“Continuing the legacy of the educators that were early champions of Black History Month, UMA’s Living History events help remind us that anyone has the potential to make history and move the needle toward justice - just like our guest speakers,” said Brian Fitzpatrick, Associate Vice President and head of UMA’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council. “As an organization, we are lucky to have support for these efforts from top leadership, as increasing our team’s understanding of Black lives and the impacts of the Black community is essential.”

Dr. LaFayette is an authority on leading nonviolent social change and was a prominent figure in momentous events like the Freedom Rides, the Selma movement and Alabama voter registration drives in the 1960s.

Dr. Wright is an eminent Research Professor and Senior Advisor to the President at the University of Kentucky. Dr. Wright has authored several books on race relations and will be discussing the origins of Black History Month.

UMA chose the theme of “Living History” for this year’s commemoration of Black History Month to emphasize that the extraordinary story of Black Americans is still unfolding.

“While the word ‘history’ implies a review of the past, I encourage every member of the UMA family to also observe and absorb the history we are living today,” said UMA President Tom Rametta. “It important to recognize the many people around us who are actively changing our nation and world for the better."

Ultimate Medical Academy has a tradition of celebrating Black History Month and honoring those that endured intolerance and utilized education to further their dreams. Last year, UMA welcomed Civil Rights legend Carlotta Walls LaNier to speak about the danger she faced as a member of the Little Rock Nine and the perils that exist when human beings fail to continue learning about themselves and others. Through its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, UMA plans educational events throughout the year to raise awareness and cultural understanding of minority groups. It also supports ongoing conversations, professional development and learning through a growing number of employee resource groups that meet regularly throughout the year and are open to all team members.

