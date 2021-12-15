Your ultimate last second Kansas City gift guide

Are the holidays sneaking up on you? Same here. Luckily, The Star’s Service Journalism Team did a last-minute dash for great local gift ideas so you don’t have to.

There was no way to include every local maker and small business offering great giftable items in Kansas City this year, so to pull together our list, we turned to some experts.

First of all you, our readers, shared dozens of your favorite local businesses with us. Thank you!

We also talked with the folks over at Black Kansas City Magazine’s Black-owned business directory and Made in KC to catch some of their favorites.

“Shopping local supports people who have chosen to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams in the community,” said Trish Mitchell, founder of fashion brand Ish Eyewear. “It will help our local economy and those businesses thrive.”

And if you’re worried about the supply chain or missed a deadline to order something online, shopping locally could solve that too.

“We’re local and have a store, so anyone who’s worried about shipping timelines can just come shop in our store,” said Hayley Santell, founder of the sustainable clothing brand MADI Apparel. “We literally make everything here in Kansas City.”

Browse the list of local makers and small businesses below to get some last-second gift ideas for everyone on your list, or to treat yourself.

Food and Drink

Mean Mule Distilling Co.

Holiday highlights: Mean Mule is offering customizable holiday gift boxes, DIY cocktail kits, bar supplies, apparel, glassware and their agave spirit at its retail location. Its mini 50mL bottles of agave spirit are small enough to fit in a stocking.

Where to buy: The company’s retail location, In Good Spirits, is located at 1733 Locust St. You can also purchase their merchandise online and at the locations listed here.

How to follow: Check out the company’s Instagram.

Kansas City Canning Co.

Holiday highlights: This local canning company offers a variety of canned and bottled goods. Giftable offerings include its Bloody Mary kit, its holiday sampler of seasonal spreads and any of its preserved cocktail mixers.

Where to buy: Online, at the Strawberry Swing Holiday Market in City Market, at any Made in KC location and at these retailers.

How to follow: Check out the company’s Instagram.

J. Rieger & Co.

Holiday highlights: This distillery just released a Holiday label whiskey in collaboration with Charlie Hustle, featured later on in this guide. The company also offers cocktail kits, apparel and other gifts.

Where to buy: Gifts are sold online, at the distillery at 2700 Guinotte Ave. or at the locations listed on this map.

How to follow: Connect with the distillery on Instagram.

Christopher Elbow Chocolates

Holiday highlights: This local chocolatier is known for its colorful truffles and other treats. Its 16-Piece Holiday Chocolate Collection includes bonbons in a variety of festive flavors. The company also makes gourmet hot chocolate.

Where to buy: Visit the chocolate shop at 1819 McGee St. or shop online.

How to follow: Follow the chocolatier on Instagram and Facebook.

Fieldsville Seasoning & Rub

Holiday highlights: This Kansas City brand is a family affair. Chris and Pam Fields name each of their seasonings after a family member to reflect their flavorful personalities. You can buy individual seasonings or a family pack.

Where to buy: You can order online, or purchase seasonings and rubs at a variety of Made in KC locations.

How to follow: Follow them on Facebook.

Joe’s Kansas City

Holiday highlights: This BBQ spot ships its meat nationwide and also offers bottled sauces, seasonings and beef jerky. Made in KC recommends the Whiskey Barbeque.

Where to buy: Buy Joe’s products on their website. Sauces and seasonings are also sold at Made in KC online or in stores.

How to follow: Follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

KC Girl on the Move

Holiday highlights: Stacey Hardman is KC’s Girl on the Move. The local health and wellness influencer is selling turmeric cookies, vegan candies and homemade tonics this holiday season.

Where to buy: You can message the KC Girl on the Move Facebook group to place an order, or find Hardman at a local pop-up.

How to follow: Join the Facebook group, and tune in for weekly Facebook live events on Sunday.

Janet’s Finest Compotes

Holiday highlights: This maker of gourmet spreads combines sweet fruit flavors with spicy jalapeño. Made in KC recommends the Blackberry Jalapeño compote.

Where to buy: These compotes can be found in Made in KC, on the company’s online shop or in select stores across Missouri and Kansas. The rest of their collection is also available on Made in KC’s website.

How to follow: Follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

Veloute

Holiday highlights: This catering company specializes in French fare and also offers baked goods and giftable pantry items. Made in KC recommends the Infused Sea Salt.

Where to buy: Shop through the company’s online store or at Made in KC.

How to follow: Follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

Culinary Center of Kansas City

Holiday highlights: In addition to cooking classes, this shop offers curated boxes of treats and kitchen wares for the foodie in your life.

Where to buy: Visit the Culinary Center at 7920 Santa Fe Dr. in Overland Park or shop online.

Where to follow: Follow the Culinary Center on Instagram.

Jewelry

Whiskey and Bone

Holiday highlights: This Leawood jewelry brand is running specials every day until Christmas, and they have a special sale for readers. You can save 20% on your purchase if you use the code KCSTAR at checkout. The most popular item is their bracelets that come in multiple sizes and a ton of colors.

Where to buy: Whiskey and Bone’s storefront at 4832 West 119th Street in Leawood will be open until Dec. 26, and it’s looking for a new location for the spring.

How to follow: The best way to follow is on Instagram, or joining their email list.

Crown & Heart

Holiday highlights: This modern jewelry company designs ceramic earrings, rings, necklaces and hair clips. Made in KC recommends the black and white tassel earrings.

Where to buy: Most Crown & Heart jewelry is available in the company’s Etsy shop. Made in KC also carries this maker’s jewelry on its website and in its stores.

How to follow: Follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

Janesko

Holiday highlights: Artist Jennifer Janesko designs this delicate jewelry from metal and precious stones. Made in KC recommends the Missouri / Kansas necklace.

Where to buy: It can be bought on Made in KC, along with more jewelry in the collection. It’s also found at locations in the Plaza, Briarcliff, Prairie Village and Overland Park. Janesko has more options here.

How to follow: Follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

Merry Maker

Holiday highlights: There are two KC businesses with the name “Merry Maker.” This one designs playful earrings. Made in KC recommends the pizza earrings.

Where to buy: Earrings can be purchased on Made in KC or on Etsy.

How to follow: Follow this maker on Instagram.

Clothes and accessories

Ish Eyewear

Holiday highlights: This stylish eyewear line from local entrepreneur Trish Mitchell has a variety of sunglasses and frames with clear lenses, and they’re all at a reduced price right now, $20 per pair, two for $30 or three for $40.

Where to buy: You can buy directly through the Facebook page, on Ish Eyewear’s website or at pop-up events.

How to follow: You can follow on Facebook.

Made Mobb

Holiday highlights: This local streetwear brand sells hoodies, beanies and more.

Where to buy: You can shop online or at their store at 221 Southwest Blvd.

How to follow: Follow on Instagram.

MADI Apparel

Holiday highlights: This line of sustainable basics like hoodies, joggers, beanies and pajamas is designed, cut and sewn in KC and pays their sewers a living wage. For each item purchased, MADI donates a pair of underwear to an organization that requested them.

Where to buy: You can buy from their store at 1659 Summit St., order online or do free store pick-up.

How to follow: You can follow on Instagram.

West Side Storey

Holiday highlights: This retail shop specializes in Kansas City Chiefs and other sports-related apparel. It also sells gifts and homegoods, like its popular 3D printed KC letters.

Where to buy: The store is located at 1701 Summit St. You can also shop online.

How to follow: Follow the shop on Instagram.

Banana Jams Baby Clothing

Holiday highlights: This new sustainable baby clothing brand has onesies designed and manufactured in Kansas City, including Chiefs-theme pajamas and red and green pajamas for Christmas.

Where to buy: You can purchase online.

How to follow: Follow on Instagram.

1KC

Holiday highlights: This local designer offers Kansas City apparel including tees, sweatshirts and hats. Made in KC recommends their signature beanies.

Where to buy: Purchase gifts on 1KC’s website, Made in KC or at Made in KC’s Plaza, Lenexa and Lee’s Summit locations.

How to follow: Follow the company on Instagram.

Charlie Hustle

Holiday highlights: This local clothing company is home to the iconic KC heart logo. Its apparel can make great gifts for those who just moved to the city or want a cozy souvenir of their visit.

Where to buy: Apparel can be purchased on the Charlie Hustle website, Made in KC stores and other locations in the metro area.

How to follow: Follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ThreeKC

Holiday highlights: This local design company offers Kansas City themed apparel and other merchandise. Made in KC recommends the KC Joe Arthur Gatestack tee.

Where to buy: Apparel can be purchased on ThreeKC’s website or found in Made in KC stores.

How to follow: Follow the company on Facebook or Instagram.

Sandlot Goods

Holiday highlights: This local company designs accessories with an emphasis on hats. Made in KC recommends the Sandlot Goods X Charlie Hustle City of Fountains tote and their drink sweaters.

Where to buy: You can purchase this company’s accessories on its website. The City of Fountains tote is only available on Made in KC’s website or at their storefronts, as it’s a Made in KC exclusive.

How to follow: Follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

Bath and beauty

Clark’s Beauty Supply

Holiday highlights: In addition to hair products, this local beauty brand has accessories like rhinestone headbands, caps, jelly purses and more. All of the fashion sandals are half off if you’re looking for a gift to help someone think ahead to warmer days.

Where to buy: You can shop at the store at 12001 E. 47th St. or online.

How to follow: You can follow on Facebook.

Bear Soap Company

Holiday highlights: This local company makes organic goats’ milk soap and other bath and body products. Made in KC recommends their shower steamers.

Where to buy: Soap and other products can be purchased on Made in KC or Bear Soap Company’s website. They can also be found in these stores across the metro area.

How to follow: Follow the soapmakers on Facebook.

Messner Bee Farm

Holiday highlights: This farm’s offerings include a wide range of beeswax candles, beauty products and honey from its team of bees and their human helpers. Co-owner Rachael Messner recommended their Sugar Plum Fairy and Nutmeg Eggnog lip balms for the holiday season. Other favorites include Lavender Lemonade, Lemongrass Mint and Earl Grey.

Where to buy: Buy gifts through the farm’s Etsy shop or Made in KC’s Plaza, Lenexa and Lee’s Summit locations.

How to follow: Follow the farm on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The Blakk Co

Holiday highlights: This lifestyle brand centering Black men offers apparel, skincare products, and membership to a gentlemen’s social club created by and for men of color. Their Blakk Box is a curated gift set of products for Black men.

Where to buy: Visit the shop online.

How to follow: Follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

SKIN

Holiday highlights: This local company makes natural skin products with organic ingredients. Made in KC recommends the Fruity Face Kit.

Where to buy: You can purchase products on SKIN’s website and at their flagship store in Brookside. You can also find their products at these locations across the metro area.

How to follow: Follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

Believe in Your Beard

Holiday highlights: This company makes grooming products for men with a focus on beard care. Made in KC recommends their peppermint Beard Balm.

Where to buy: Buy gifts on the company’s website. Beard balms are also sold by Made in KC and in numerous locations across Kansas and Missouri.

How to follow: Follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Home goods

Virgil’s Plant Shop

Holiday highlights: This plant shop is offering four holiday gift boxes for plant lovers as well as repotting services for any pot and plant bought together. You can also add a gift note to your new potted plant! The shop is also hosting holiday festivities on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Where to buy: Virgil’s Plant shop is located at 2763 Cherry St. in Kansas City. You can also purchase items on its website.

How to follow: Follow the shop on Instagram.

Duet

Holiday highlights: This eclectic homegoods store offers wall art, functional ceramics and other colorful conversation pieces made by a variety of artists.

Where to buy: The store, along with its other artistic retail neighbors, is located at 517 East 18th Street in Kansas City. You can also shop online.

How to follow: Follow the shop on Instagram.

Rendering Art Studio

Holiday highlights: Local artist Adrianne D. Clayton is offering commissioned paintings, matted prints and paint parties.

Where to buy: You can shop at the Natasha Ria Gallery at 1014 W. 39th St. or by emailing renderingartstudio@gmail.com.

How to follow: You can follow on Instagram.

Images Art Gallery

Holiday highlights: This gallery featured work by local artists, including glass pieces, paintings, jewelry, cards and sculptures. Its Artful Extras area offers gifts under $50 like puzzles, ornaments and small art pieces.

Where to buy: The gallery is located at 7320 West 80th Street in Overland Park. You can also shop online.

How to follow: Follow the gallery on Instagram.

Seven Swans Gifts and Goods

Holiday highlights: This shop, located inside a creperie of the same name, offers giftable holiday items like campfire candles, themed gift sets and cross stitch kits with everything you need to create a handmade piece of art.

Where to buy: The shop and creperie are both located at 1746 Washington St. in Kansas City. You can also shop online.

How to follow: Follow the shop on Instagram.

Mantooth Creative

Holiday highlights: This illustration company offers personalized artwork perfect for holiday gisting, including custom illustrations of your home. Table runners and placemats decorated with original illustrations are also available.

Where to buy: The company is exclusively online, and all orders can be placed through its website.

How to follow: Follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

Carly Rae Studio

Holiday highlights: Watercolor artist Carly Robinson suggested her ornaments, featuring the likes of the Western Auto sign and Kauffman Stadium, as holiday gifts. Made in KC recommends this maker’s prints and ornaments as well.

Where to buy: Purchase goods on this maker’s website. Some products are also sold at Made in KC’s Plaza, Lenexa and Lee’s Summit locations.

How to follow: Follow this maker on Facebook and Instagram.

Ginny Tadlock

Holiday highlights: This artist designs creative cross stitch pieces inspired by Kansas City. Made in KC recommends her Plaza Lights cross stitch design.

Where to buy: This design can be bought on Made in KC’s website and at their Plaza location. This is the only design Tadlock has at the time, but she plans to make the same design for cards by this time in 2022.

Fun

Scraps KC

Holiday highlights: Scraps KC has a bunch of craft kits for kids made from reused materials and keychains available for stocking stuffers.

Where to buy: The best way to buy is to visit the store at 3269 Roanoke Rd., or to shop online.

How to follow: You can follow Scraps KC on Instagram or Facebook.

Fetch

Holiday highlights: This progressive gift shop offers paper goods, vintage items, homegoods and more. The shop is currently offering free gift wrapping and selling a collection of outdoor accessories that support National Parks.

Where to buy: The retail shop is located at 1101 Mulberry St. You can also shop online.

How to follow: Follow the shop on Instagram.

Wandering Bud

Holiday highlights: This local ceramicist designs and sells artistic smoking accessories including pipes, ashtrays and bubblers. All pieces are handmade from porcelain and decorated with food-safe glaze.

Where to buy: The company’s retail shop is located at 4446 Troost Ave. You can also shop online.

How to follow: Follow the company on Instagram.

Kansas City Puzzle Company

Holiday highlights: Tim Ekeren recommends the company’s Kansas City map and Hello, KC puzzles, while Made in KC has the Birdie and Bond Bridge puzzles available.

Where to buy: Puzzles are sold on the company’s website and through Made in KC.

How to follow: Follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

Pigeon Candles

Holiday highlights: This local company makes candles out of American-grown soy wax, cotton wicks and essential oils. Favorite scents include The First Snow and The Evergreens.

Where to buy: Buy candles in the company’s online shop. Made in KC also has a collection available online.

How to follow: Follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.