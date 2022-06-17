The Ultimate Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Guide
Father's Day falls on June 19 this year and it's the perfect time to show some much-deserved love and appreciation for the father figures in your life. If you like to go the traditional route or prefer to celebrate with your chosen family, we've complied all the tokens of gratitude you need for the holiday.
If your dad's closet is in need of a refresh, gift him a Prada short-sleeve silk shirt or a Herschel Supply x Prince Tennis backpack. For fathers that love a good timepiece, G-SHOCK's watch is a perfect option that doesn't break the bank. Elsewhere, AKILA's sunglasses will have him feeling like the coolest parent on the block, while he is sure to love his ultra-chic Alexander McQueen sneakers if you're willing to splurge. Surprise him with the proper tools to start a self-care routine is a wonderful thought and genderless skincare brand Alder New York has everything your dad needs to upgrade his bathroom rituals.
Continue scrolling for all of our Father’s Day gift ideas.
FASHION
[shoppable brand="Prada" product="Short-sleeved Printed Silk Shirt" link="https://www.prada.com/us/en/men/ready_to_wear/shirts/products.Short_sleeved_printed_silk_shirt.UCS414_103L_F0976_S_221.html" store="Prada" price="$1,950 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="Carhartt" product="Work In Progress Jacket" link="https://hbx.com/men/brands/carhartt-work-in-progress/detroit-jacket-4-hamiltonbrown" store="HBX" price="$235 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="Pleasures" product="Used Button Down Shirt" link="https://hbx.com/men/brands/pleasures/used-button-down" store="HBX" price="$88 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="Loewe" product="Cargo Trousers" link="https://hbx.com/men/brands/loewe/cargo-trousers-2-blk" store="HBX" price="$750 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="Thames MMXX" product="Painter Trousers" link="https://hbx.com/men/brands/thames-mmxx/painter-trousers-lightbeige" store="HBX" price="$160 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="John Elliott" product="Escobar Sweatpants" link="https://hbx.com/men/brands/john-elliott/escobar-sweatpants-4-blk" store="HBX" price="$355 USD"]
[/shoppable]
Accessories
[shoppable brand="G-SHOCK" product="GA-B2100-2A" link= "https://hbx.com/men/brands/g-shock-1/ga-b2100-2a-navy" store="HBX" price="$185 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="Vitaly" product="Bond Ring" link= "https://hbx.com/men/brands/vitaly/bond-ring-offwhite" store="HBX" price="$80 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="Mastermind Japan" product="MM004 VOL.2 SUNGLASSES" link= "https://hbx.com/men/brands/mastermind-japan/mmj004-vol2-sunglasses-silver-black" store="HBX" price="$880 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="AKILA" product="Apollo Sunglasses" link= "https://hbx.com/men/brands/akila/apollo-sunglasses-2-blk" store="HBX" price="$130 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="Burberry" product="E-Canvas Bifold Wallet" link= "https://hbx.com/men/brands/burberry-1/e-canvas-bifold-wallet-4-archive-beige" store="HBX" price="$370 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="Taikan" product="Flanker Tote Bag" link= "https://hbx.com/men/brands/taikan/flanker-tote-bag-blk" store="HBX" price="$65 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="Herschel" product="Herschel Heritage Backpack Pro" link= "https://herschel.com/shop/backpacks/heritage-backpack-pro?v=11040-05490-OS" store="Herschel" price="$140 USD"]
[/shoppable]
Footwear
[shoppable brand="Bally" product="Hiking Boot" link= "https://hbx.com/men/brands/Bally/bally-hiking-boot-coconut-multi" store="HBX" price="$860 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="Alexander McQueen" product="Oversized Sneaker" link= "https://hbx.com/men/brands/alexander-mcqueen/oversized-sneaker-6-blkblk" store="HBX" price="$580 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="New Balance" product="996v2" link= "https://hbx.com/men/brands/new-balance/996v2-4-multicolor" store="HBX" price="$115 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="Thom Browne" product="Classic Longwing Broque" link= "https://hbx.com/men/brands/thom-browne/classic-longwing-brogue-2-blk" store="HBX" price="$680 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="Michael Kors" product="Nick Color Block Logo Trainer" link= "https://www.michaelkors.com/nick-color-block-logo-trainer/_/R-US_42S2PEFS2B" store="HBX" price="$228 USD"]
[/shoppable]
LIFESTYLE
[shoppable brand="Humanrace" product="Routine Pack" link= "https://www.humanrace.com/product/routine-pack" store="HBX" price="$110 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="ELOREA" product="Earth Candle" link= "https://elorea.com/products/candle-earth?variant=42236290072744" store="ELOREA" price="$75 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="Superzero" product="Balancing Hand Balm Bar" link="https://superzero.com/products/heavenly-hydration-blue-light-defense-hand-balm-bar-relaxing-lavender-chamomile" store="Superzero" price="$22 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="Moët & Chandon" product="Impérial Brut NBA Gift Box" link="https://www.ourcellar.com/imperial-brut-nba-gift-box-1094027.html" store="Our Cellar" price="$75 USD"]
[/shoppable]
[shoppable brand="Klur" product="Supreme Seed Purification Mask" link="hhttps://klur.co/collections/shop/products/supreme-seed" store="Klur" price="$60 USD"]
[/shoppable]