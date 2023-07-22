Ultimate Homes: This Sprawling 4-Story N.Y.C. Penthouse Has More Space Than Your Country Home

For the first time since 2015, the penthouse at the Charles is up for grabs.

Occupying a prime position on New York’s Upper East Side, the sprawling apartment is fresh from a meticulous makeover and is asking a cool $55 million. The current owner purchased the penthouse in 2015, then embarked on a five-year renovation to create this crown jewel.

The owner revamped the duplex to the highest standards, then purchased two adjacent condos on the floors below to create a massive four-story abode. The pad spans 12,000 square feet in total and has an additional 1,500 square feet of outdoor space.

There are eight bedrooms over four floors.

All in, there are eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and four half-bathrooms, plus two kitchens (one kosher kitchen), a formal dining room, and a media room. There’s even a private elevator that services all four floors. (There’s also a winding sculptural staircase if you want to get in your steps). Each level is equipped with floor-to-ceiling glass windows that offer panoramic views of the Big Apple and welcome in natural light. The soaring ceilings and open-concept floor plan further add to the light and airy feel.

“For the owners it was about creating a space that really was perfect for their family,” listing agent Jamie Gagliano of Douglas Elliman tells Robb Report. “One of the reasons they chose this building is because they could get this great amount of space to comfortably design a home for family living and entertaining. While it’s a lot of square footage, it feels very homey and offers as well as luxurious and grand living.”

The rooftop has a hot tub and fireplace.

The pad spans floors 29 to 32, but floor 31 is the heart. Here, a marble-covered formal foyer with 12-foot ceilings and Venetian plaster walls leads to the lavish living quarters. The kitchen features blue glass cabinetry with rose gold accents, a marble island, and matching marble countertops and backsplashes. It is also fitted with a large wine fridge and high-tech Miele appliances. Nearby is a 14-person formal dining room with a gas fireplace, 100-inch TV, and a lovely custom chandelier. The main living room spans nearly the length of the building and also connects to a terrace with an outdoor living room, fireplace, and spectacular vistas.

“The city really comes into the apartment both day and night,” Gagliano says. “The centerpiece of the home is this gorgeous staircase that runs all four floors and has a custom chandelier that hangs down.”

The chef’s kitchen with blue custom cabinetry.

Spanning a full half of the 30th floor, the primary bedroom comes with a private office, powder room, glam room, two private dressing rooms, and a spa-inspired bathroom with a soaking tub and shower room. There are also two guest bedrooms on this floor, while the other five are spread throughout the other levels.

“Every detail of the apartment is entirely bespoke, and they used timeless finishes like white marble and beautiful blue accents,” Gagliano adds. “Of course they used top-of-the-line materials, but it’s the implementation of those materials that stand out. There’s a beautiful sensibility in what they’ve created.”

One of two dining areas.

Entertainment is reserved for the top floor. A giant living room takes up the entire western wing and offers plenty of space for sky-high soirees, while a grand private terrace sports a plush lounge, hot tub, TV, and gas fireplace. It’s the perfect spot to host intimate gatherings or full-blown events. There’s also an additional bedroom on this floor.

To ensure peace of mind, the penthouse is fully automated with a Crestron technology system that controls the security and surveillance systems, thermostats, lighting, sound system, and window treatments. Each floor also has a private service area and back-of-house facilities to accommodate staff.

The home is co-listed by Gagliano, Holly Parker, and Lynne Mazin of Douglas Elliman.

Click here for more photos of the penthouse at The Charles.

Penthouse at The Charles

