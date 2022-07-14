The ultimate holiday packing guide

packing for holiday abroad 2022 checklist what to take pack summer - iStockphoto

With the ongoing chaos at Britain’s airports, anyone heading on holiday right now may be feeling a little anxious. Under such trying circumstances it’s easy to forget the sun cream or, more importantly, your NHS Covid pass.

Furthermore, it may have been a while since you’ve packed for a big trip abroad and you could feel a little rusty. To help, we’ve compiled a list of essential things to remember to bring on your holiday.

Check the items below off of your packing list before you head off for your trip – and don’t forget to scroll down to guides for beach holidays, camping trips, and ski.

For any holiday

Hand sanitiser Face masks (if your destination – or airline – still requires them to be worn in certain settings) Tissues and wet wipes Hand soap Driving licence, code for hire car; email a copy of both to yourself Tickets for plane, train or bus Mobile phone and charger Battery packs to lessen the need to hand over your phone to others for charging Music on your device of choice for playing in the car (and relevant cable) Wallet with credit and debit cards and some cash Keys Camera and charger Backpack or another hands-free bag for carrying around daily essentials Clothes: socks; shoes (at least two pairs); pants; bras; shorts; shirts; warm layers; swimming costume; rainy day gear; pyjamas Medication (anything you regularly take plus Calpol) and a copy of your family’s prescriptions First aid kit Contraception Tampons and sanitary towels Nappies Face wash in a small container, if you're flying Moisturiser Shampoo and conditioner Toothbrushes and paste Glasses or contact lenses plus case and lens solution Sunglasses Hairbrushes for young and old, plus hair clips Books and magazines for all ages Tablet loaded with programmes viewable offline for planes or cars Drawing supplies Playing cards Extra bag for dirty laundry Water bottle to refill

Going abroad?

When travelling to another country, pack the above plus the following:

Passports with all entry conditions double checked. Some countries will require you to have a certain number of months left before expiry – remember that it now takes up to 10 weeks to renew a UK passport, so check expiry dates well in advance of your trip. Proof of vaccination (if required by your destination). Coronavirus test results or certificate of recovery (if required by your destination). Proof of relationship if your children have a different surname to you, and you are travelling without the parent who shares the surname, bring along evidence of your relationship (more info here) – this is not compulsory but can speed up immigration queues. Visa document; email a copy of it to yourself. Insurance documents (including European Health Insurance Card if travelling to one of the 27 European Economic Area countries) and copies of them; email a copy to yourself. Check your insurance includes Covid cover. Plug converter

Travel with baby and/or toddler

When travelling with young children, the following are essential:

Carry-on luggage or in-car bag: two changes of clothes; in-flight entertainment that isn’t noisy; snacks Baby monitor (both parts), though many places provide these Sippy cups and cutlery that your child likes Bibs Bottles/formula Nappies, nappy cream, wipes Buggy – the lighter in weight, the better Sling

Beach and watersport holidays

When heading to the coast, pack the following in addition to the above:

Swimming costumes Goggles Sunglasses Sandals Sun hats Beach bag Beach umbrella Bucket and spade Frisbee or beach games Snorkelling kit Wetsuit Beach cover-up Insect repellent Towels – if not supplied by your cottage or villa or hotel Water bottles and snacks if beach cafes are closed, or if you want to minimise contact

Camping holidays

Tent Sleeping bag and sleeping mat Pillows Warm layers Waterproof layers Hiking boots Trainers Flip flops for the showers/toilets Foldable chairs Rucksack Water bottles Cooking portable stove or grill; pans; utensils Cutlery Cups and bowls Tea towel Washing up liquid and bowl Matches Torch Compass Map of local area Sun hat Insect repellent Towels Food or download a guide to the best local shopping; campsites can have poor Wi-Fi, so it's wise to have a hard copy

Skiing and snowboarding holidays