The ultimate holiday packing guide

With the ongoing chaos at Britain’s airports, anyone heading on holiday right now may be feeling a little anxious. Under such trying circumstances it’s easy to forget the sun cream or, more importantly, your NHS Covid pass.

Furthermore, it may have been a while since you’ve packed for a big trip abroad and you could feel a little rusty. To help, we’ve compiled a list of essential things to remember to bring on your holiday.

Check the items below off of your packing list before you head off for your trip – and don’t forget to scroll down to guides for beach holidays, camping trips, and ski.

For any holiday

  1. Hand sanitiser

  2. Face masks (if your destination – or airline – still requires them to be worn in certain settings)

  3. Tissues and wet wipes

  4. Hand soap

  5. Driving licence, code for hire car; email a copy of both to yourself

  6. Tickets for plane, train or bus

  7. Mobile phone and charger

  8. Battery packs to lessen the need to hand over your phone to others for charging

  9. Music on your device of choice for playing in the car (and relevant cable)

  10. Wallet with credit and debit cards and some cash

  11. Keys

  12. Camera and charger

  13. Backpack or another hands-free bag for carrying around daily essentials

  14. Clothes: socks; shoes (at least two pairs); pants; bras; shorts; shirts; warm layers; swimming costume; rainy day gear; pyjamas

  15. Medication (anything you regularly take plus Calpol) and a copy of your family’s prescriptions

  16. First aid kit

  17. Contraception

  18. Tampons and sanitary towels

  19. Nappies

  20. Face wash in a small container, if you're flying

  21. Moisturiser

  22. Shampoo and conditioner

  23. Toothbrushes and paste

  24. Glasses or contact lenses plus case and lens solution

  25. Sunglasses

  26. Hairbrushes for young and old, plus hair clips

  27. Books and magazines for all ages

  28. Tablet loaded with programmes viewable offline for planes or cars

  29. Drawing supplies

  30. Playing cards

  31. Extra bag for dirty laundry

  32. Water bottle to refill

Going abroad?

When travelling to another country, pack the above plus the following:

  1. Passports with all entry conditions double checked. Some countries will require you to have a certain number of months left before expiry – remember that it now takes up to 10 weeks to renew a UK passport, so check expiry dates well in advance of your trip.

  2. Proof of vaccination (if required by your destination).

  3. Coronavirus test results or certificate of recovery  (if required by your destination).

  4. Proof of relationship if your children have a different surname to you, and you are travelling without the parent who shares the surname, bring along evidence of your relationship (more info here) – this is not compulsory but can speed up immigration queues.

  5. Visa document; email a copy of it to yourself.

  6. Insurance documents (including European Health Insurance Card if travelling to one of the 27 European Economic Area countries) and copies of them; email a copy to yourself. Check your insurance includes Covid cover.

  7. Plug converter

Travel with baby and/or toddler

When travelling with young children, the following are essential:

  1. Carry-on luggage or in-car bag: two changes of clothes; in-flight entertainment that isn’t noisy; snacks

  2. Baby monitor (both parts), though many places provide these

  3. Sippy cups and cutlery that your child likes

  4. Bibs

  5. Bottles/formula

  6. Nappies, nappy cream, wipes

  7. Buggy – the lighter in weight, the better

  8. Sling

Beach and watersport holidays

When heading to the coast, pack the following in addition to the above:

  1. Swimming costumes

  2. Goggles

  3. Sunglasses

  4. Sandals

  5. Sun hats

  6. Beach bag

  7. Beach umbrella

  8. Bucket and spade

  9. Frisbee or beach games

  10. Snorkelling kit

  11. Wetsuit

  12. Beach cover-up

  13. Insect repellent

  14. Towels – if not supplied by your cottage or villa or hotel

  15. Water bottles and snacks if beach cafes are closed, or if you want to minimise contact

Camping holidays

  1. Tent

  2. Sleeping bag and sleeping mat

  3. Pillows

  4. Warm layers

  5. Waterproof layers

  6. Hiking boots

  7. Trainers

  8. Flip flops for the showers/toilets

  9. Foldable chairs

  10. Rucksack

  11. Water bottles

  12. Cooking portable stove or grill; pans; utensils

  13. Cutlery

  14. Cups and bowls

  15. Tea towel

  16. Washing up liquid and bowl

  17. Matches

  18. Torch

  19. Compass

  20. Map of local area

  21. Sun hat

  22. Insect repellent

  23. Towels

  24. Food or download a guide to the best local shopping; campsites can have poor Wi-Fi, so it's wise to have a hard copy

Skiing and snowboarding holidays

  1. Ski jacket

  2. Ski trousers

  3. Ski gloves

  4. Ski hat

  5. Ski goggles

  6. Sunglasses

  7. Snow boots

  8. Ski socks

  9. Ski helmet

  10. Skis or snowboard

  11. Rucksack

  12. Base layer shirts

  13. Long johns

  14. Suncream

  15. Lip balm

  16. Turtle neck warmer

