The ultimate holiday packing guide
With the ongoing chaos at Britain’s airports, anyone heading on holiday right now may be feeling a little anxious. Under such trying circumstances it’s easy to forget the sun cream or, more importantly, your NHS Covid pass.
Furthermore, it may have been a while since you’ve packed for a big trip abroad and you could feel a little rusty. To help, we’ve compiled a list of essential things to remember to bring on your holiday.
Check the items below off of your packing list before you head off for your trip – and don’t forget to scroll down to guides for beach holidays, camping trips, and ski.
For any holiday
Hand sanitiser
Face masks (if your destination – or airline – still requires them to be worn in certain settings)
Tissues and wet wipes
Hand soap
Driving licence, code for hire car; email a copy of both to yourself
Tickets for plane, train or bus
Mobile phone and charger
Battery packs to lessen the need to hand over your phone to others for charging
Music on your device of choice for playing in the car (and relevant cable)
Wallet with credit and debit cards and some cash
Keys
Camera and charger
Backpack or another hands-free bag for carrying around daily essentials
Clothes: socks; shoes (at least two pairs); pants; bras; shorts; shirts; warm layers; swimming costume; rainy day gear; pyjamas
Medication (anything you regularly take plus Calpol) and a copy of your family’s prescriptions
First aid kit
Contraception
Tampons and sanitary towels
Nappies
Face wash in a small container, if you're flying
Moisturiser
Shampoo and conditioner
Toothbrushes and paste
Glasses or contact lenses plus case and lens solution
Sunglasses
Hairbrushes for young and old, plus hair clips
Books and magazines for all ages
Tablet loaded with programmes viewable offline for planes or cars
Drawing supplies
Playing cards
Extra bag for dirty laundry
Water bottle to refill
Going abroad?
When travelling to another country, pack the above plus the following:
Passports with all entry conditions double checked. Some countries will require you to have a certain number of months left before expiry – remember that it now takes up to 10 weeks to renew a UK passport, so check expiry dates well in advance of your trip.
Proof of vaccination (if required by your destination).
Coronavirus test results or certificate of recovery (if required by your destination).
Proof of relationship if your children have a different surname to you, and you are travelling without the parent who shares the surname, bring along evidence of your relationship (more info here) – this is not compulsory but can speed up immigration queues.
Visa document; email a copy of it to yourself.
Insurance documents (including European Health Insurance Card if travelling to one of the 27 European Economic Area countries) and copies of them; email a copy to yourself. Check your insurance includes Covid cover.
Plug converter
Travel with baby and/or toddler
When travelling with young children, the following are essential:
Carry-on luggage or in-car bag: two changes of clothes; in-flight entertainment that isn’t noisy; snacks
Baby monitor (both parts), though many places provide these
Sippy cups and cutlery that your child likes
Bibs
Bottles/formula
Nappies, nappy cream, wipes
Buggy – the lighter in weight, the better
Sling
Beach and watersport holidays
When heading to the coast, pack the following in addition to the above:
Swimming costumes
Goggles
Sunglasses
Sandals
Sun hats
Beach bag
Beach umbrella
Bucket and spade
Frisbee or beach games
Snorkelling kit
Wetsuit
Beach cover-up
Insect repellent
Towels – if not supplied by your cottage or villa or hotel
Water bottles and snacks if beach cafes are closed, or if you want to minimise contact
Camping holidays
Tent
Sleeping bag and sleeping mat
Pillows
Warm layers
Waterproof layers
Hiking boots
Trainers
Flip flops for the showers/toilets
Foldable chairs
Rucksack
Water bottles
Cooking portable stove or grill; pans; utensils
Cutlery
Cups and bowls
Tea towel
Washing up liquid and bowl
Matches
Torch
Compass
Map of local area
Sun hat
Insect repellent
Towels
Food or download a guide to the best local shopping; campsites can have poor Wi-Fi, so it's wise to have a hard copy
Skiing and snowboarding holidays
Ski jacket
Ski trousers
Ski gloves
Ski hat
Ski goggles
Sunglasses
Snow boots
Ski socks
Ski helmet
Skis or snowboard
Rucksack
Base layer shirts
Long johns
Suncream
Lip balm
Turtle neck warmer